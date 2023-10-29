Alan Wake 2 guide: How to solve the door lock puzzle in Late Night?

Alan Wake 2, much like Remedy Entertainment's previous titles, relies heavily on environmental storytelling and puzzle-solving. Remedy's games have always featured some really cool and mind-bending puzzles that require a lot of thought and experimentation before you can overcome them. This notion of environmental puzzles carries over to Alan Wake 2 as well.

The game features two playable protagonists, Saga Anderson and the titular hero, Alan Wake. Most of Saga's gameplay revolves around piecing together clues to solve mysteries.

However, for Alan, most of his gameplay is around puzzle-solving and combat, with the former often taking precedence. One such puzzle that you will encounter when you first take control of Alan is a door lock, which requires you to thoroughly explore the environment for a solution.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily solve the Late Night's door lock puzzle in Alan Wake 2.

Note: This article contains minor story spoilers for Alan Wake 2.

How to solve the Late Night's door lock puzzle in Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 starts quite slow. However, once you reach the finale of the second chapter, where you go face-to-face against Nightingale and other creatures infected by the Dark Presence, the game gets significantly more engaging. After defeating Nightingale, you find the long-lost writer and protagonist of the original game - Alan Wake.

After finding a catatonic Alan washed up on the shores of the Forest, Saga and her partner Alex Casey take him to Bright Falls' sheriff's office. After getting some rest and recollecting himself, Alan starts narrating his ordeal to the police officers. The first sequence of Alan's past takes him to the set of a TV show called Late Night with Mr. Door.

This is where he gets stuck in a loop until he finds a way to unlock a door with a numpad. However, given the game's lack of handholding, it can admittedly get a bit confusing to solve this seemingly simple puzzle. Fortunately, if you're thorough with your exploration, you can easily solve this door puzzle.

The solution to the door lock puzzle in Alan Wake 2. (Image via Remedy Entertainment, Sportskeeda)

You will encounter the same door puzzle twice in this chapter, and both these times, the codes to unlock it are different. However, if you explore the nearby rooms in the vicinity, you will easily find the codes to unlock it.

The first time you need to unlock the door, the code will be 665. However, after escaping from the corridor and reaching the storage room, the whole sequence loops back and once again traps Alan within the same corridor. This time, the code is different for the door lock. However, the solution can be found in the same spot as before, i.e., Old Gods of Asgard's room.

The second time around, the code to unlock the door is 565, which can be gathered from the way the LED lights flicker on and off on the wall. Once you escape the corridor the second time, you will be able to progress further from the storage room and eventually meet a friendly face from Remedy's previous title, Control.