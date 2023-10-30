Alan Wake 2 puzzle guide: How to find the Wellness Center computer password

Alan Wake 2 has a fair number of complicated puzzles that you will be required to crack as you make your way through both Alan and Saga’s respective narratives. One such puzzle is the Wellness Centre computer password that you will need to crack in order to open the electronic doors in the area and follow Tor.

The game does not hold the players’ hands when it comes to solving some of these puzzles, which makes it all the more complicated for those who are new to this genre of video games.

Hence, it’s not all that surprising why many in the community are quite confused as to how they can go about getting their hands on the computer password in the Wellness Center.

Today’s Alan Wake 2 guide will, therefore, cover some of the things that you will be required to do in order to crack the moon puzzle in the horror survival game.

How to complete the Wellness Center computer password in Alan Wake 2

Expand Tweet

You encounter the computer room of the Wellness Center when you follow Tor, and you will need to put in the correct password to open the electronic gates in order to keep following the NPC.

Now, to be able to find the password, you will need to explore the area a bit and piece some of the clues together:

The room is owned by a new member of the Cult of the Trees, Vladimir Blum. The NPC has left a lot of notes for you to find, which contain information to help you make the password.

You will find one note that talks about his initiation to the cult, which happened in August. The day was after a new moon, and it was an event that he was very much looking forward to. You will find a calendar on the wall, and it will suggest that the only new moon that occurred that year was on the 16th of August.

Hence, the password is actually the date of his initiation into the Cult of the Trees, which is the date after the new moon. So 17th August, with the game set in 2023, the password comes out to 17/08/23 or 170823.

The date will come before the month because some of the notes also mention that the date formatting is in the European style and not in the American Style.

Expand Tweet

What is the computer password in Alan Wake 2’s Wellness Centre moon puzzle

So, if you have been following the clues and this article, you will know by now that the password to the computer in the Wellness Centre is 170823. Which makes Vladimir a not-so-bright soul when it comes to cyber security in Alan Wake 2.