Alan Wake 2 “Your GFX Drivers are outdated” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Alan Wake 2 players on PC are encountering an error message that reads, “Your GFX Drivers are outdated,” preventing them from exiting the game or entering it. It’s one of the annoying errors to deal with in the title, as there isn't any permanent solution that players can try out. Fortunately, there are some workarounds that you will be able to try to deal with the GPU issues temporarily.

Hence, today’s Alan Wake 2 guide will go over everything you need to know to deal with the GFX drivers' outdated error.

How to fix the “Your GFX Drivers are outdated” error in Alan Wake 2

There are no permanent fixes that you will be able to try for the GPU error in Alan Wake 2. However, here are a few temporary workarounds that can help:

1) Updating your Graphics drivers

The error message is likely being displayed because you have not updated your Graphics Drivers to the latest version. To do it, you can try downloading the respective desktop application for your card and then automatically detect and download the latest driver versions.

You can also do it manually by making your way to the official websites:

Nvidia users can click here.

AMD users can follow this link

2) Re-installing the game

If the error message persists after updating your GPU drivers, you might want to re-install the game through the EGS client. It might not look like much of a fix, but many in the community have stated that by re-installing the game, they could deal with the GPU error message.

3) Scan and fix files

You can use the Epic Games Store client to scan all Alan Wake 2 files in the installation directory. By selecting the game and then entering settings, you can choose the “scan and fix” option.

This will start a process that will automatically review all the files in the installation directory and then fix the ones that may have been damaged or corrupt.

4) Wait for an update

Remedy Entertainment is likely aware of all the performance issues that the title is causing for certain PC players. They are likely to deploy a patch that will deal with most of the problems the game faces.

