Alchemy Stars tier list (November 2023)

Alchemy Stars is an RPG game featuring gacha mechanics and a turn-based strategy combat system developed by Tourdog Studio and published by Level Infinite. You play as the sole survivor of the Caelestites race who accompanies Aurorian in a war against Eclipsites. It boasts a massive roster of over 100 characters called Aurorians, which you can recruit from the in-game gacha.
Each has unique attributes, skills, class, and upgradable abilities. This article ranks all Alchemy Stars characters into various tiers according to their battle prowess for November 2023 and will guide you in choosing the best characters to invest your hard-earned resources in.
All Alchemy Stars characters ranked from best to worst (November 2023)
You deploy your Alchemy Stars squad, led by the formation Captain, on a battlefield with colored tiles representing elements. Each unit has one of these elements: Fire (Red), Water (Blue), Thunder (Yellow), and Forest (Green). They cyclically interact with each other, dealing additional damage against the weakest and less against the strongest elemental types.
The characters can only launch their attack and Chain Combo on the tiles matching their elemental types. However, the Captain ignores the colors and can act on any. Further, the Aurorians have one of these three roles, defining their purpose and playstyles in this anime-style game: Converter, Support, and DPS (Damage dealers).
Considering the above, all Alchemy Stars Aurorians are divided into SS, S, A, and B tiers, like other gachas’ tier lists under their respective elemental types. Here is what each tier means:
SS-tier: The most overpowered units in the current meta of this mobile gacha title. Include them in your team, and hold onto them as they can breeze you through any stage.
S-tier: At the second rank, S-tier units help you clear most stages conveniently. They might not be the best, but upgrading and pairing them with SS yields winning results in every match.
A-tier: The average units require ample support from SS or S-tier characters and proper upgrades to shine on the battlefield. They work well in niche situations, so use them only if you lack SS or S-tier units. If you want to use them, upgrading them at every turn is the best strategy.
B-tier: The B-tier characters work only in early and some mid-game content. They provide little utility in battles and require lots of your resources to reach their full potential. You must opt to obtain characters that rank at SS, S, or A-tier to include in your team.
C-tier: The worst Aurorians; even at their maximum potential, they are not powerful enough. You can use them to grasp the meta better and familiarize yourself with the gameplay if you are a beginner.
Alchemy Stars Fire tier list
The Aurorians with Fire elements deal 120% damage to the Forest-type and only 80% of their normal attack to the Water-type foes in this.
SS-tier:
- Mila: LS
- Dantang
- Hati
- Jona
- Giles
- Lorelei
- Maggie
- Lilica
- Uriel
S-tier:
- Charon
- Victoria
- Sinsa
- Leona
- Patty & Patsy
- Gram
- Nails
- Joker
- Frostfire
- Tohru
- Regina
- Benny & Curo
- Rinne
- Eicy
- Matthieu
- Zhong Xu
- Faust
- Carleen: SS
- Istvan
- Novio
- Smokey
- Jakine
- Brock
- Joanie Boom
- Liqing
A-tier:
- Jona
- Taki
- Rogue
- Momo & Anzu
- Barbara
- Tiny One
B-tier:
- Violet
- Cordy
- Chandra
- Genevieve
- Alice
C-tier:
- Chainsaw Rick
- Sork & Bekk
- Pepi
Alchemy Stars Water tier list
Water-type Aurorians deal 120% damage to Fire and 80% of their normal attack to Thunder-type enemies.
The tier list for Water-type Aurorians of this turn-based title is below:
SS-tier:
- Azure
- Fia
- Bethlehem
- Ruby
- Tina
- Barton
- Carleen
S-tier:
- Schwartz: AC
- Fia
- Bethel
- Nina
- Mu Yuebai
- Regal
- Sharona
- Vice: KS
- Fleur
- Conolly
- Fox
- Corax
- Vice
- Sariel
- Zarya
- Kleken
- Blanc: PC
- Raphael
- Hydrad
- Philyshy
- Cena
- Noah
- Chloe
A-tier:
- Vic
- Kristen
- Corax
- Beretta
- Allura
- Ms. Blanc
- Bethlehem
B-tier:
- Rainbow
- Kuma and Pengy
- Elma
- Constantine
- Zoya
C-tier:
- Jane
- Korgon
- White Dwarf
- Michenny
- Seleucid
- Kayano
- Fafnir
- Tweety
Alchemy Stars Thunder tier list
The characters with Thunder-type elements deal 120% damage to Water and 80% of their normal attack to the Forest-type opponents.
Listed below are all Thunder-type Aurorians in a tier list:
SS-tier:
- Reinhardt
- Michael
- Irridon
- Pollux
- Nemesis
- Florine
S-tier:
- Wrath: PF
- Leyn
- Michael
- Tessa
- Requiem
- Luke
- Revy
- Queen
- Wrath
- Eva
- Schwartz
- Amemori
- Yingel
- Gronru
- Beverly
- Ciel
- Axelia
- Roy
- No. 33
A-tier:
- Sadie
- Vivian
- Dayna
- Eve
- Erica
- Hachi & Gin
- Kafka
- Mia
- Kanna
- Sanae
- Keating
- Pittman
- Nadine
- Kya
- Bopper
B-tier:
- Vivian
- Unimet
- Rabbie
- Amy
C-tier:
- Bonacie
- Angel
- Ansia
- Lilliam
- Eho
Alchemy Stars Forest tier list
The Aurorians with Forest-type elements deal 80% damage to Fire-type and 120% damage of their normal attack to the Thunder-type enemies.
The below-given tier list ranks all Forest-type Aurorians:
SS-tier:
- Hiiro
- Minos
- Jeriah
- Siobhan
- Sikare
- Hedy
- Goldie
S-tier:
- Leo
- Beryl
- Areia
- Odi
- Lenore
- Hiiro
- Paloma
- Migard
- Mythos
- Joshua
- Barton: DB
- Cuscuta
- Robyn
- Nikinis
- Pact
- Brandy
- Louise
- Gabriel
- Jeno
- Lucoa
- Antony
- Naroxxel
A-tier:
- Yao
- Lola
- Casta
- Mona
- Pasolo
- Antony
- Naroxel
- Anatoli
- May
- Uriah
- Ophina
- Wendy
B-tier:
- Dawn
- Joselyne
- Sylva
C-tier:
- Lester
- Clover
- Jomu
- Leah
- Jola
- Dove
The above tier list aligns with the latest version, 1.27.2, and is subject to change with future updates. It is because Tourdog Studio introduces new Aurorians and adjusts old ones with every update, shifting the power of meta and changing the tier list.