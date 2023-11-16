Alchemy Stars tier list (November 2023)

Alchemy Stars is an RPG game featuring gacha mechanics and a turn-based strategy combat system developed by Tourdog Studio and published by Level Infinite. You play as the sole survivor of the Caelestites race who accompanies Aurorian in a war against Eclipsites. It boasts a massive roster of over 100 characters called Aurorians, which you can recruit from the in-game gacha.

Each has unique attributes, skills, class, and upgradable abilities. This article ranks all Alchemy Stars characters into various tiers according to their battle prowess for November 2023 and will guide you in choosing the best characters to invest your hard-earned resources in.

All Alchemy Stars characters ranked from best to worst (November 2023)

You deploy your Alchemy Stars squad, led by the formation Captain, on a battlefield with colored tiles representing elements. Each unit has one of these elements: Fire (Red), Water (Blue), Thunder (Yellow), and Forest (Green). They cyclically interact with each other, dealing additional damage against the weakest and less against the strongest elemental types.

The characters can only launch their attack and Chain Combo on the tiles matching their elemental types. However, the Captain ignores the colors and can act on any. Further, the Aurorians have one of these three roles, defining their purpose and playstyles in this anime-style game: Converter, Support, and DPS (Damage dealers).

Considering the above, all Alchemy Stars Aurorians are divided into SS, S, A, and B tiers, like other gachas’ tier lists under their respective elemental types. Here is what each tier means:

SS-tier: The most overpowered units in the current meta of this mobile gacha title. Include them in your team, and hold onto them as they can breeze you through any stage.

S-tier: At the second rank, S-tier units help you clear most stages conveniently. They might not be the best, but upgrading and pairing them with SS yields winning results in every match.

A-tier: The average units require ample support from SS or S-tier characters and proper upgrades to shine on the battlefield. They work well in niche situations, so use them only if you lack SS or S-tier units. If you want to use them, upgrading them at every turn is the best strategy.

B-tier: The B-tier characters work only in early and some mid-game content. They provide little utility in battles and require lots of your resources to reach their full potential. You must opt to obtain characters that rank at SS, S, or A-tier to include in your team.

C-tier: The worst Aurorians; even at their maximum potential, they are not powerful enough. You can use them to grasp the meta better and familiarize yourself with the gameplay if you are a beginner.

Alchemy Stars Fire tier list

Mia: LS and her skills in Alchemy Stars. (Image via Tourdog Studio)

The Aurorians with Fire elements deal 120% damage to the Forest-type and only 80% of their normal attack to the Water-type foes in this.

SS-tier:

Mila: LS

Dantang

Hati

Jona

Giles

Lorelei

Maggie

Lilica

Uriel

S-tier:

Charon

Victoria

Sinsa

Leona

Patty & Patsy

Gram

Nails

Joker

Frostfire

Tohru

Regina

Benny & Curo

Rinne

Eicy

Matthieu

Zhong Xu

Faust

Carleen: SS

Istvan

Novio

Smokey

Jakine

Brock

Joanie Boom

Liqing

A-tier:

Taki

Rogue

Momo & Anzu

Barbara

Tiny One

B-tier:

Violet

Cordy

Chandra

Genevieve

Alice

C-tier:

Chainsaw Rick

Sork & Bekk

Pepi

Alchemy Stars Water tier list

Azure in Alchemy Stars. (Image via Tourdog Studio)

Water-type Aurorians deal 120% damage to Fire and 80% of their normal attack to Thunder-type enemies.

The tier list for Water-type Aurorians of this turn-based title is below:

SS-tier:

Azure

Fia

Bethlehem

Ruby

Tina

Barton

Carleen

S-tier:

Schwartz: AC

Bethel

Nina

Mu Yuebai

Regal

Sharona

Vice: KS

Fleur

Conolly

Fox

Corax

Vice

Sariel

Zarya

Kleken

Blanc: PC

Raphael

Hydrad

Philyshy

Cena

Noah

Chloe

A-tier:

Vic

Kristen

Beretta

Allura

Ms. Blanc

B-tier:

Rainbow

Kuma and Pengy

Elma

Constantine

Zoya

C-tier:

Jane

Korgon

White Dwarf

Michenny

Seleucid

Kayano

Fafnir

Tweety

Alchemy Stars Thunder tier list

Reinhardt in Alchemy Stars. (Image via Tourdog Studio)

The characters with Thunder-type elements deal 120% damage to Water and 80% of their normal attack to the Forest-type opponents.

Listed below are all Thunder-type Aurorians in a tier list:

SS-tier:

Reinhardt

Michael

Irridon

Pollux

Nemesis

Florine

S-tier:

Wrath: PF

Leyn

Tessa

Requiem

Luke

Revy

Queen

Wrath

Eva

Schwartz

Amemori

Yingel

Gronru

Beverly

Ciel

Axelia

Roy

No. 33

A-tier:

Sadie

Vivian

Dayna

Eve

Erica

Hachi & Gin

Kafka

Mia

Kanna

Sanae

Keating

Pittman

Nadine

Kya

Bopper

B-tier:

Unimet

Rabbie

Amy

C-tier:

Bonacie

Angel

Ansia

Lilliam

Eho

Alchemy Stars Forest tier list

Hiiro in Alchemy Stars. (Image via Tourdog Studio)

The Aurorians with Forest-type elements deal 80% damage to Fire-type and 120% damage of their normal attack to the Thunder-type enemies.

The below-given tier list ranks all Forest-type Aurorians:

SS-tier:

Hiiro

Minos

Jeriah

Siobhan

Sikare

Hedy

Goldie

S-tier:

Leo

Beryl

Areia

Odi

Lenore

Paloma

Migard

Mythos

Joshua

Barton: DB

Cuscuta

Robyn

Nikinis

Pact

Brandy

Louise

Gabriel

Jeno

Lucoa

Antony

Naroxxel

A-tier:

Yao

Lola

Casta

Mona

Pasolo

Anatoli

May

Uriah

Ophina

Wendy

B-tier:

Dawn

Joselyne

Sylva

C-tier:

Lester

Clover

Jomu

Leah

Jola

Dove

The above tier list aligns with the latest version, 1.27.2, and is subject to change with future updates. It is because Tourdog Studio introduces new Aurorians and adjusts old ones with every update, shifting the power of meta and changing the tier list.