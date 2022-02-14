Alinity attempts to reload her pistol the wrong way while playing Resident Evil 4 VR, it shockingly works

During her stream of Resident Evil 4 VR, Alinity discovered an interesting feature regarding one of the game's firearms. While standing around and testing a pistol, she ran out of ammo and proceeded to blow the minds of all her viewers with the method she used to reload the gun.

It's unclear if her action was intentional, part of a joke, or something she did just to goof around inside Resident Evil 4. Regardless, the Twitch community came out to express their surprise or frustration with her gun knowledge.

Alinity reloads her Resident Evil 4 pistol upside down in front of everyone

As she played Resident Evil 4 in VR, Alinity shot her pistol and waved it around for a moment before looking down to her belt to grab another magazine. Right after, she tried to shove the ammo cartridge into the top of the gun, and it worked to everyone's surprise.

Fans and viewers raved about the clip, making fun of the situation and calling her out for not knowing how the firearm operated. Even if she pulled the stunt as a joke, plenty of viewers disagreed and sent some skepticism her way.

Others resorted to digging up her past involving weapons from first person shooters. They claim that she should know how to handle the gun from experience, even in VR.

Those who didn't condemn Alinity reloading the pistol in a strange way sat by in shock that her idea worked. As inserting the clip defies physics on every level, the game recognized her movements as the proper action to effectively reload the gun.

More fans stood by her as they reminisced about other game bugs in the past that sit on par with this one. The Resident Evil franchise has seen its fair share of bugs throughout the years, but this one stands out even more within virtual reality.

Alinity keeps raking in attention with these wacky videos, and her viewers are wondering what she'll discover and create next.

