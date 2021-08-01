Alinity in disbelief after Q&A game “Akinator” coincidentally refreshes an old sore memory

During a recent live stream, Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon decided to play the game Akinator, a computer game and mobile app developed by Elokence.

The game asks users to think of a character, object or an animal, after which it uses a series of multiple-choice questions to guess who the person was thinking of. Alinity decided to play the game and chose herself as the character the game was supposed to guess.

However, as it turned out, Akinator asked a series of questions, including whether Alinity was popular in 1950s. The 17th question was whether the character she was thinking about “threw cats.”

Long-term fans of the content creator will know that Alinity herself has come under scrutiny for being abusive to her cats. Back in 2019, the streamer was said to be abusive towards her pet cats, which even led to a tweet by the Animal Rights organization “PETA” encouraging Twitch to take action against Alinity.

During her 2019 live streams, Alinity was seen being abusive to her pet cats on multiple occasions. Once, she threw one of her pets across the room without looking at where it would land during a live stream. Alinity also once managed to almost crush her cats under some furniture during a live stream.

Take a stand for cats & please remove Alinity from @Twitch immediately. She is using the platform to post animal abuse, which sends a dangerous message to anyone watching her videos. Cats are not props to abuse for more views 🐱https://t.co/EsIsB5o6Tf — PETA (@peta) July 19, 2019

Finally, she was also caught spitting vodka in one of her cats’ mouths during a live stream!

This incident led to a plethora of criticism, apart from the tweet by PETA. The incident is often brought up by parts of the community along with her fellow content creators. Regardless, as can be seen in the clip, Alinity was playing the game Akinator and had thought about herself as the character in question.

Akinator asked a series of questions and eventually seemed to be narrowing down on the character’s identity.

The 17th question that the game asked was rather straightforward. It was whether the character threw cats, something that Alinity had technically done in the past. The streamer initially seemed stunned and burst into laughter within seconds. Alinity was previously trending in the game as well.

While the incidents in question are probably embarrassing for the streamer, she also seemed impressed with the accuracy of the game.

