What happened to Alinity: The Twitch streamer who went viral after feeding her cat Vodka

Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon is a popular streamer/internet personality from Columbia who currently resides in Canada. Since her streaming career kickstarted, she's been involved in a lot of controversy.

She has struggled with mental and physical issues since a tender age. Her family thought that she was seeking attention. The issues ultimately forced her to take a break from medical school.

This break would eventually open up the streaming domain, and she quickly rose to fame. She usually focuses on games like World of Warcraft and Apex Legends. She has also participated in IRL streams.

What happened to Alinity?

Alinity came into the limelight after an online feud with Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg. The latter had made a derogatory comment towards her.

PewDiePie issued a statement later to calm things down, but that didn't Twitter users from raining down hate on her. Her issue with PewDiePie got her a lot of attention from people all over the globe.

Haters get me trending every time someone gets banned.



Thanks? I guess? 🤷‍♀️ — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) June 27, 2020

I'll give you an honest answer. You have done things on this platform that are absolutely ban-able offences. Streamers smaller than you have gotten perma-banned for less than the stuff you've gotten away with. — The Common Sense Thinker (@cmmn_snse_thnkr) June 27, 2020

Advertisement

Probably cuz you don’t get banned and you should so this is the one time people can bring it up and it be relevant. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — NOE ! (@KingPenguin46) June 27, 2020

But that wasn't the most controversial incident that she was involved in. On this one occasion, Alinity was streaming before her pet cat Milo interrupted her stream. Milo was then tossed over her head. This drew a lot of hate from viewers.

This incident caused a stir as fans started digging into older footage. Fans then stumbled onto a video where she was feeding her cat vodka. This action came to the attention of other streamers like PewDiePie and Tyler "Ninja" Belvins.

Advertisement

Even PETA became aware of this and called for the streamer to be banned. However, the SPCA, upon investigation, found out that there was no malicious intent involved in the incidents. She was filled with remorse.

She opened up about her issues while talking to Dr. Alok Kanojia (Dr. K), a streamer and psychiatrist. In the session, she spoke about the things she had done in the past. Despite everything, the hate she received was a little over the top.

In December 2020, Alinity announced that she was taking a break from streaming and social media. The internet was split. A part of the internet still showed contempt, while others were more supportive.

Hello friends,



I need to take a break from Streaming and social media. I will see you all when I get back 🥺 ❤ — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) December 24, 2020

Criticisms are to be faced. It will be hard for people to "not" criticise because for how Alinity did things as she did. You can't just do stuffs and people would let em slide. People aren't Twitch. — COC with CLOCK (@coc_with_clock) January 11, 2021

Advertisement

Reading comments here is disgusting... Why still commenting on someone profile if you hate that person... Just move on... — HoudiniNBA (@houdini_nba) December 25, 2020

Take the time you need. I know there's a lot of toxicity here on Twitter and twitch. Enjoy your much needed break from it. @AlinityTwitch — Rob (@Marvelll3000) December 25, 2020

Good, I hope you don’t come back. Twitch and all other platforms will be better for it. — skeeton (@skeeton4) December 24, 2020

Alinity hasn't streamed on Twitch or posted on Twitter since December. She's enjoying a well-deserved break from social media.