All 4 Clock Studios Theme Park Dream Ticker puzzle solutions in Honkai Star Rail

Clock Studios Theme Park in Honkai Star Rail is an exciting place to be, as it comprises various attractions based on Penacony’s famous cartoon characters. In addition, there are various chests and other collectibles to locate, alongside Dream Ticker puzzles. These interactables were introduced with the planet of festivities in update 2.0, and they appear as broken clockwork.

Solving them can often be a bit of a challenge. Hence, this guide outlines all the solutions to all four Dream Ticker puzzles available in Clock Studios Theme Park. We have also provided their locations for the reader’s convenience.

Honkai Star Rail Dream Ticker puzzle locations in Clock Studios Theme Park

Clock Studios Theme Park Dream Ticker puzzle locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are the locations of every Clock Studios Theme Park Dream Ticker puzzle in Honkai Star Rail:

Puzzle location #1 : Teleport to the Theme Park Entrance Space Anchior and turn left to locate the Dream Ticker puzzle next to a slot machine.

: Teleport to the Theme Park Entrance Space Anchior and turn left to locate the Dream Ticker puzzle next to a slot machine. Puzzle location #2 : Head to the Clockie Statue and walk through the hallway on the left. Follow the path leading to a circular balcony, where you will find the second puzzle.

: Head to the Clockie Statue and walk through the hallway on the left. Follow the path leading to a circular balcony, where you will find the second puzzle. Puzzle location #3 : Return to the Clockie Statue and head towards the Bubble Pinball on the north side of the map. Use the machine and traverse to the floating platform to locate the third Dream Ticker puzzle, beside a couple of TVs.

: Return to the Clockie Statue and head towards the Bubble Pinball on the north side of the map. Use the machine and traverse to the floating platform to locate the third Dream Ticker puzzle, beside a couple of TVs. Puzzle location #4: Teleport to Hamster Ball Park Space Anchor and continue south to find the fourth puzzle in a cubby.

Clock Studios Theme Park Dream Ticker puzzle solutions in Honkai Star Rail

Check out the step-by-step solution for all four Dream Ticker puzzles in Honkai Star Rail’s Clock Studios Theme Park map:

First Dream Ticker puzzle solution

First Dream Ticker puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Move the yellow bars to connect it with Clockie’s platform. Rotate the blue block, creating a passage for the mascot to move. Flick the blue bar up and shift the yellow all the way to the end. Slide the other yellow block towards the right side. Push the mirror to the left to connect the platforms.

Second Dream Ticker puzzle solution

Second Dream Ticker puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Rotate the L-shaped bar three times for the first path. Now, rotate the same block two more times. Shift the mirror all the way to the right.

Third Dream Ticker puzzle solution

Third Dream Ticker puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Rotate the rightmost blue block three times. Flick the middle block once, which will create a path. Now, push the mirror to the right to complete the circuit.

Fourth Dream Ticker puzzle solution

Fourth Dream Ticker puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Move the closest yellow bar to make way for the second yellow block. Flip the L-shaped platform. Shift the mirror slightly to the right to create a complete circuit.

