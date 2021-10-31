All 6v6 maps in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be yet another entry in the franchise that provides six versus six multiplayer combat.
The traditional 6v6 playlists are what the majority of Call of Duty: Vanguard players will load into. Those players will be ecstatic to hear there are going to be sixteen total maps at launch.
Call of Duty: Vanguard moves back to a World War 2 setting and will launch with only two remade maps from World at War. The other fourteen are set to be original multiplayer maps.
A total of sixteen 6v6 maps will be available in Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Battle of Berlin: A large urban area in Berlin, Germany.
- Bocage: Farmland with barns, houses, and stables.
- Castle: A returning map from Call of Duty: World at War.
- Das Haus: A remote training center in the woods of Germany.
- Decoy: A mock town, similar to Nuke Town.
- Demyansk: A small village located on the Lovat River.
- Desert Siege: A desert village near the Suez Canal.
- Dome: A returning map from Call of Duty: World at War.
- Eagle's Nest: A location in the mountains.
- Gavutu: A war-torn island with weather effects.
- Hotel Royal: A giant hotel map with flanking routes inside and out.
- Numa Numa: A open warzone with a machine gun nest in the middle.
- Oasis: A canyon oasis ready for an ambush.
- Red Star: A massive snow-covered courtyard surrounded by buildings.
- Sub Pens: A close-quarters submarine docking station.
- Tuscan: A town in the Tuscany hills with ruins and buildings to explore.
There are going to be more maps and remade maps coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard as downloadable content. The entry in the franchise will once again follow a seasonal format with content drops throughout.
Sixteen launch maps is an incredible feat as that is double the amount that arrived with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Call of Duty: Vanguard players can jump into these 6v6 multiplayer maps, and others come November 5, 2021.