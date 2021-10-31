All 6v6 maps in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be yet another entry in the franchise that provides six versus six multiplayer combat.

The traditional 6v6 playlists are what the majority of Call of Duty: Vanguard players will load into. Those players will be ecstatic to hear there are going to be sixteen total maps at launch.

Call of Duty: Vanguard moves back to a World War 2 setting and will launch with only two remade maps from World at War. The other fourteen are set to be original multiplayer maps.

A total of sixteen 6v6 maps will be available in Call of Duty: Vanguard

A promotional image for Hotel Royal. (Image via Activision)

Battle of Berlin : A large urban area in Berlin, Germany.

: A large urban area in Berlin, Germany. Bocage : Farmland with barns, houses, and stables.

: Farmland with barns, houses, and stables. Castle : A returning map from Call of Duty: World at War.

: A returning map from Call of Duty: World at War. Das Haus : A remote training center in the woods of Germany.

: A remote training center in the woods of Germany. Decoy : A mock town, similar to Nuke Town.

: A mock town, similar to Nuke Town. Demyansk : A small village located on the Lovat River.

: A small village located on the Lovat River. Desert Siege : A desert village near the Suez Canal.

: A desert village near the Suez Canal. Dome : A returning map from Call of Duty: World at War.

: A returning map from Call of Duty: World at War. Eagle's Nest : A location in the mountains.

: A location in the mountains. Gavutu : A war-torn island with weather effects.

: A war-torn island with weather effects. Hotel Royal : A giant hotel map with flanking routes inside and out.

: A giant hotel map with flanking routes inside and out. Numa Numa : A open warzone with a machine gun nest in the middle.

: A open warzone with a machine gun nest in the middle. Oasis : A canyon oasis ready for an ambush.

: A canyon oasis ready for an ambush. Red Star : A massive snow-covered courtyard surrounded by buildings.

: A massive snow-covered courtyard surrounded by buildings. Sub Pens : A close-quarters submarine docking station.

: A close-quarters submarine docking station. Tuscan: A town in the Tuscany hills with ruins and buildings to explore.

There are going to be more maps and remade maps coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard as downloadable content. The entry in the franchise will once again follow a seasonal format with content drops throughout.

Sixteen launch maps is an incredible feat as that is double the amount that arrived with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Call of Duty: Vanguard players can jump into these 6v6 multiplayer maps, and others come November 5, 2021.

