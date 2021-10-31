×
All 6v6 maps in Call of Duty: Vanguard

A promotional image for Call of Duty: Vanguard. (Image via Relic Entertainment)
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
Modified Oct 31, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Feature

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be yet another entry in the franchise that provides six versus six multiplayer combat.

The traditional 6v6 playlists are what the majority of Call of Duty: Vanguard players will load into. Those players will be ecstatic to hear there are going to be sixteen total maps at launch.

Call of Duty: Vanguard moves back to a World War 2 setting and will launch with only two remade maps from World at War. The other fourteen are set to be original multiplayer maps.

A total of sixteen 6v6 maps will be available in Call of Duty: Vanguard

A promotional image for Hotel Royal. (Image via Activision)
  • Battle of Berlin: A large urban area in Berlin, Germany.
  • Bocage: Farmland with barns, houses, and stables.
  • Castle: A returning map from Call of Duty: World at War.
  • Das Haus: A remote training center in the woods of Germany.
  • Decoy: A mock town, similar to Nuke Town.
  • Demyansk: A small village located on the Lovat River.
  • Desert Siege: A desert village near the Suez Canal.
  • Dome: A returning map from Call of Duty: World at War.
  • Eagle's Nest: A location in the mountains.
  • Gavutu: A war-torn island with weather effects.
  • Hotel Royal: A giant hotel map with flanking routes inside and out.
  • Numa Numa: A open warzone with a machine gun nest in the middle.
  • Oasis: A canyon oasis ready for an ambush.
  • Red Star: A massive snow-covered courtyard surrounded by buildings.
  • Sub Pens: A close-quarters submarine docking station.
  • Tuscan: A town in the Tuscany hills with ruins and buildings to explore.
There are going to be more maps and remade maps coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard as downloadable content. The entry in the franchise will once again follow a seasonal format with content drops throughout.

At launch, #Vanguard  will feature:• 38 Weapons• 20 Multiplayer Maps• 7 Core (& Hardcore) Modes • 12 Operators

Sixteen launch maps is an incredible feat as that is double the amount that arrived with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Call of Duty: Vanguard players can jump into these 6v6 multiplayer maps, and others come November 5, 2021.

