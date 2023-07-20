All active codes in Genshin Impact 3.8 (July 2023)

Travelers seeking active codes in Genshin Impact 3.8 will find that there are three to use in July 2023. One comes from the HoYo FEST 2023 web event, which will be unique to all participating players. The other two are set in stone and will be the same for everybody. They are as follows: GENSHINGIFT and NS92PG6DB52M. Use each code one at a time to claim the Primogems and other loot.

A complete list of rewards will be listed in the next section of this guide, along with how players can collect the HoYo FEST 2023 code if they haven't done so already. Note that the 4.0 codes are expected to become available in early August, so they won't be listed here.

List of all active codes in Genshin Impact 3.8 (as of July 2023)

Genshin Impact 3.8 is the last update before Fontaine is explorable (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all known active codes in Genshin Impact 3.8 and their rewards:

GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems + 3x Hero's Wits

50 Primogems + 3x Hero's Wits NS92PG6DB52M: 60 Primogems + 5x Adventurer's Experience

Using both would give players 110 Primogems, 3x Hero's Wits, and 5x Adventuerer's Experience. Most players should have already used GENSHINGIFT since it's been out for several years. As a result, most players would likely only need to use NS92PG6DB52M since it came out on July 5, 2023, and should expire sometime in August 2023.

The one remaining active code to consider for Genshin Impact 3.8 is from the HoYo FEST 2023 event.

How to get an active code from HoYo FEST 2023

You can find the event on HoYo LAB (Image via HoYoverse)

To get started, players need to find the HoYo FEST 2023 web event. For example, you can search for it on HoYoLAB and click on the related posts from any of miHoYo's official channels. From there, scroll to the end of the HoYoLAB article until you find a URL you can click on.

This is the official web page (Image via HoYoverse)

Log in if you haven't done so yet. Afterward, click on the open gift box icon in the top right corner. Travelers will be instructed to pick the caption they like the most.

An example of a player picking a caption (Image via HoYoverse)

Click on the "Click to generate an exclusive sharing image" text to get a prompt about sharing the image. Pick whichever method is most convenient for you. Afterward, click on the closed box icon to be eligible for an active code in Genshin Impact 3.8.

This step is obvious (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can then click on "Get Redemption Code" next to Genshin Impact. From there, just copy and paste it into either the game or the official website's Redeem Now section to claim 20,000 Mora. It's a small reward, but this method also lets players get Honkai Impact 3, Tears of Themis, and Honkai: Star Rail loot.

The HoYo FEST 2023's active code will expire after December 31, 2023, giving players ample time to use it in Genshin Impact 3.8 and beyond.