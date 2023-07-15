All Active Farlight 84 free codes and how to redeem (July 2023)

Farlight 84 is a new battle royale title developed by Lilith Games that was globally released in April 2023. It is set in a futuristic world where players play as one of the Capsulers or characters with varying roles and unique abilities. They include Defenders, Attackers, Supports, and Scouts. This sci-fi shooter offers various modes, including Battle Royale and Multiplayer modes.

Like other titles, Farlight 84 also offers redeem codes that provide premium items for free. They are helpful for f2p players to obtain in-game currencies and valuable resources such as Gold, Diamonds, and more. Players can use them to buy various items, including weapons, skins, and other gear. That said, this article provides all active codes for July 2023.

Farlight 84 codes for freebies (July 2023)

It is a sci-fi battle royale title where players can use futuristic and alien-like SMGs, Assault Rifles, and other sorts of firearms. Players can jump into the air, dash in any direction using jetpacks, and eliminate all enemies to be the last man standing and win the match.

New characters, weapons, and jetpacks are purchasable using in-game currency or by completing events in this free-to-play title. However, obtaining Gold and Diamonds requires grinding or using real-world money. Fortunately, developers at Lilith Games provide codes, a combination of English letters and numbers, that bestow freebies.

Here are all active Farlight 84 codes for July 2023:

GAMEFORFUN - New Code

fb100kfollowers

These codes are time-limited, so one should consider redeeming them immediately. Moreover, all gamers can redeem them only once per account.

How to redeem Farlight 84 codes

Lilith Games offers an in-game feature to claim free goodies. However, you should be careful while typing or copying/pasting them in-game. Only inputting the codes correctly without missing a single letter or number will provide free rewards. Here are the steps to redeem them:

Launch the title on your device. Locate the Main Menu button next to the Setting button at the top right corner. Tap on it to open a list of options; choose CDkey. A new window will appear; Copy/paste or type the code from the above list. Hit OK to send all applicable freebies to your profile.

Expired codes for July 2023

Here is the list of all expired codes for July 2023:

LILITH10TH

duckythegamer

wynsanity

Imow

That concludes our Farlight 84 redeem codes for July 2023 and how to redeem them. Follow Sportskeeda to get redeemable codes of other battle royale titles.

