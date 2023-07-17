All active skills for each Exosuit in Exoprimal

Exoprimal was released on July 14, 2023, and has introduced several powerful suits developed by Aibius called Exosuits, that can be used to fight against dinosaurs in Exoprimal. These sets of equipment are categorized into three roles and belong to Assault, Support, or Tank in Exoprimal. The fighters, also known as Exopilots, can switch between the suits at any time, altering the skills and statistics of their armor.

This article will cover all Exosuits available in the game and their active skills.

Every Exosuit available in Exoprimal

There are a total of 10 Exosuits in Exoprimal: four of them are categorized under Assault class, and the Tank and Support class contain three each. The Exosuits can be attached to Rigs to make them even more powerful.

The list of Exosuits in Exoprimal and their active abilities are as follows:

1) Barrage

A suit that uses grenades fired from crossbows to shell down enemies. It excels in closed-quarters combat, where explosives and incendiaries are mostly used.

Active skills

Skipbomber: Sets the dinosaurs on fire by firing a grenade that ricochets off surfaces.

Triple Threat: Fires land mines in three locations that can be detonated on command.

Flip Dodge: Causes an explosive blast to immediately get out of sight.

Stun Grenade: A flashbang that concusses enemies.

Overdrive: Burning Heart: Removes armor and ignites Hi-Xol, which turns you into a flying missile, dealing huge damage to you and enemies on contact.

2) Deadeye

Deadeye in Exoprimal is the perfect Exosuit for medium and long-distance combat. It contains a low-recoil AR as a primary weapon and also allows you to perform powerful palm strikes to drive back enemies at close range.

Active skills

Ravager: A fully automatic AR with aim-down sights to increase accuracy.

Damage: 4-18

4-18 Damage falloff range: 70 meters

Rifle Grenade: An impact grenade.

Damage: 150

150 Cooldown: 18 seconds

Dive Dodge: Performs a roll to evade enemies.

Cooldown: 4 seconds

Thrust Attack: A strike that can repel enemies. It can be charged to increase range and damage.

Damage: 10-130

10-130 Cooldown: 9 seconds

Overdrive: Cluster Salvo: Deploys heavy weapons which implement a barrage of firepower.

Additional: Aim: Aim down sight to fire more accurately.

3) Vigilant

A suit designed for long-range combat. It requires proper positioning and aiming for an optimal outcome.

Active skills

Subsonic Burst: Equips and shoots three bullets from the sniper rifle. Shots can be charged and fired when the Railgun Charge is activated.

Damage vs Dinosaurs: 30x3 (unscoped), 50-300 (scoped)

30x3 (unscoped), 50-300 (scoped) Damage vs Exopilots: 15x3 (unscoped), 60-160 (scoped)

Vault: Jumps higher using the recoil of the rifle.

Cooldown: 11 seconds

Frost Lock: Freezes enemies by shooting a cluster of ice.

Damage vs Dinosaurs: 0

0 Damage vs Exopilots: 30

30 Duration: 3 seconds

Stinger Shot: Charges and fires railgun shots that can penetrate through enemies.

Damage vs Dinosaurs: 300

300 Damage vs Exopilots: 180

Overdrive: Barrel Breaker: Coverts collected Hi-Xol into sniper rifle energy.

Total shots: 6

6 Duration: 40 seconds

Additional: Railgun Charge: Aim down sights to charge the projectiles.

4) Zephyr

Zephyr in Exoprimal is an Exosuit that is mostly suitable for high-speed melee combat. It can emit energy that can penetrate through the toughest dinosaurs.

Active skills

Tonfa Blitz: Performs a melee combo that releases waves of energy.

Linear Strike: A forward tackle that tosses enemies in the air and deals even more damage when they hit a wall or other enemies.

Turbine Step: Performs an evade.

Sky High: Throws enemies in the air.

Overdrive: Limiter Override: Removes the limits of boost gears and reduces cooldown to allow faster combos. It also heals Zephyr when activated.

Additional: Double Jump: Allows an additional jump.

5) Murasame

Murasume in Exoprimal is equipped with a blade that can be used to block and counter enemy attacks.

Active skills

Kiri-Ichimonji: Performs a slash combo with the sword in Exoprimal.

Crescent Moon: Swings the blade in the front to deal damage.

Strafe Hook: Throw a grappling hook to reach the attached area.

Vajra Counter: Protects from every direction and turns guarded attacks into energy to perform a counterattack.

Overdrive: Meikyo Shisui: Charges the blade and performs a high-speed attack to tear down surrounding enemies.

Additional: Rasetsu Stance: Damages Murasume to temporarily increase attack strength.

6) Roadblock

A heavyweight suit with a durable shield to protect against damage from enemies. It can deflect most incoming attacks.

Active skills

Haymaker: Hits a punch using the fists.

Shield Blast: A shield that can throw enemies in the air. Each enemy hit increases damage.

Skid Dodge: Performs an evade.

Taunt: Draws the attention of enemies by banging the shield. It also causes enemy Exosuit AI to malfunction.

Overdrive: Storm Drive: Creates a tornado that can suck and launch away enemies.

Additional: Ballistic Wall: Deploys an energy shield to defend against incoming attacks.

7) Kreiger

A heavy armor suit with extremely suppressed firepower that can be used to stop approaching enemies in Exoprimal.

Active skills

K-40 Repulsor Minigun: Deploys a minigun with huge firepower and rate of fire. It heats up with continuous fire and requires time to cool down.

Stunlock Missile: Shoots homing missiles that concuss enemies on contact.

Thruster Dash: Performs evade in a specified direction.

Dome Shield: Deploys a dome shield that covers from every direction. Small dinosaurs will be pushed back. Large dinosaurs will be stunned upon contact, but they will break the shield.

Overdrive: Todesregen: Mark an area with a laser to flood it with missiles.

Additional: Hover: Jump and ascend for a limited time.

8) Skywave

An Exosuit capable of flying in the air and simultaneously slowing down enemy movement speed in Exoprimal.

Active skills

Aether Lance: Fires projectiles that blast on contact. It heals teammates and damages foes.

Optics Jammer: Shoots a wave that blinds enemies and heals allies in Exoprimal.

Slipstream: Sends the Exopilot in the air and shifts to Air Supremacy.

Graviton Cage: Shoots a cluster that pulls enemies.

Overdrive: De-Synchronize: Generates a gravity well and slows spacetimes to stop all enemy movement in a specified area.

Additional: Air Supremacy: Floats in the air and slow descending.

9) Witchdoctor

Witchdoctor in Exoprimal can repair and buff teammates. It can also perform attacks that can paralyze saurian targets.

Active skills

Neuro Rod: Uses electric current to impose uninterrupted damage to enemies in Exoprimal.

Feed: Heals teammates and increases their movement speed. It also slows down enemy movement.

Repair Leap: Shoots Exopilot forward at high speed.

Rescue Field: Creates a circle of healing.

Overdrive: Vital Aura: Releases large amount of Hi-Xol to fully restore ally health and increase their defense. It also reduces enemy movement speed.

Additional: Glide: Glides in mid-air.

10) Nimbus

An Exosuit capable of switching into the damaging and healing phase.

Active skills

Mars & Apollo: Fires a single shot from the two handguns. Damages enemies in Rend mode and heals teammates in Mend mode.

Damage vs Dinosaurs: 80-110

80-110 Damage vs Exopilots: 30-60

30-60 Healing: 150

Mode Switch: Switches between Rend and Mend Mode.

Switch time: 1 second

1 second Cooldown: 4 seconds

Holo Warp: Displays a hologram that cannot attack but recalls allies on contact.

Duration: 3 seconds

3 seconds Healing: 200

200 Cooldown: 16 seconds

Spreadshot: Deploys weapons and causes a barrage of firepower. It damages or heals depending on the opted mode.

Damage vs Dinosaurs: 30x11

30x11 Damage vs Exopilots: 25x11

25x11 Healing: 25x11

25x11 Cooldown: 10 seconds

Overdrive: Antipode Burst: Creates a shockwave of energy that heals teammates and drives back enemies.

Damage vs Dinosaurs: 20

20 Damage vs Exopilots: 100

This concludes the list of Exosuits available in Exoprimal and their active skills. You can choose any Exosuit and enter into battle against other Exopilots or join them to hunt down dinosaurs.