How to customize your Exosuit in Exoprimal

Exoprimal puts players inside technologically advanced suits to battle hordes of prehistoric dinosaurs. These in-game suits are called Exosuits. There are several types, each with a unique look and ability that allows players to deal with the prehistoric beasts. Needless to say, donning one of these suits is extremely vital to ensure that one survives in battle.

You, as a player, will be using these suits a lot, so it is important that you are able to customize them to your liking. There are a couple of ways that you can make changes to your Exosuit in Exoprimal, which we are going to explore in this guide.

Customizing your Exosuits functionality in Exoprimal

Customization options can be explored in the hangar (Image via Capcom)

Exoprimal allows you to tweak the stats and the abilities of your Exosuit through the use of Modules. Each suit has three different module slots that will alter how a suit handles. These customization items will change several factors about your Exosuit, such as your offensive or defensive stats.

Having the right Modules will help you take advantage of your strengths and maybe even shore up any of your chosen Exosuit's weaknesses. Furthermore, selecting certain Modules may change the way that the unique abilities of a certain suit function. This can be used to create a better synergy between you and your team to ensure that your team composition is just right.

Aside from Modules, you can also use Rigs to customize your Exosuit. You are only able to equip one Rig at a time, unlike Modules. Equipping one will add one extra ability to your suit to provide you with some versatility in combat.

For example, certain suits do well at close range but are unable to deal with enemies from afar. You can address this by equipping a Rig that can provide you with a long-range weapon. Despite only being able to equip one at a time, you may change your equipped Rig, even as you battle against dinosaurs.

Customizing your Exosuit visually

Customizing the way your suit looks in the hangar (Image via Capcom)

Being able to change some of the visual aspects of a suit may be important to some players, and Exoprimal allows this through the use of skins. You will be able to change the skin of your weapons, add decals and charms, and change the skin of the Exosuit itself.

You can customize the visual aspect of your Exosuits on the same screen where you personalize the Rigs and the Modules in the hangar. The Visual customization options are one tab to the left of the section that allows you to customize its functionality. Several options allow you to truly personalize the way that your Exosuit looks.

