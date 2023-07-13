How to use rigs in Exoprimal

Capcom has taken a futuristic approach to the popular survival genre in Exoprimal. Released on July 14, 2023, this title allows you to take on the role of Exofighters and fight prehistoric creatures using cutting-edge technology known as exosuits. As you progress through the game, you will unlock several pieces of information about the main storyline.

Exoprimal features an array of gear that you can choose from in order to up your game. While exosuits are your primary means of dealing damage and blocking incoming attacks, there exist items called rigs, which are also useful on the battlefield.

Exoprimal guide: What to know about using rigs

Rigs are supplementary pieces of equipment that can be attached or equipped to your exosuits. They upgrade your exosuits' original capabilities by adding extra abilities to your arsenal. It is important to note that you can only equip one rig at a time.

Similar to exosuits, you can freely swap rigs anytime, even during combat. You can change or equip them the way you do so with your exosuits.

For PC players, press the T button to display all exosuits and rigs available. Choose one among the available equipment, and it will be equipped to your character immediately.

For console players, you can access this feature by selecting the View button. This prompts an exosuit selection panel where you can choose from your suit and equipment collection.

This equipment is an important feature of Exoprimal. It can provide utility during combat, increase your firepower, and aid in aspects where your default exosuit is lacking. For instance, the Zephyr exosuit performs well in close-quarter battles but struggles against enemies who engage in long-range attacks. Zephyr may use a long-range laser by outfitting it with the Cannon rig.

There are currently six rigs available in Exoprimal, each with unique functions and abilities. To determine your preferred playstyle, it is recommended to try out various exosuit and rig configurations.

Drill Fist - Unleashes a powerful drill attack after charging up.

Shield - Places a front-facing shield that can protect allies from incoming attacks.

Blade - Throws a shuriken that paralyzes enemies.

Cannon - Fires a long-range powerful laser.

Aid - Creates a small repair field that can be used to heal allies.

Catapult - Allows you to jump quickly into the air in the direction you are moving.

Unlike for exosuits, there is no option that allows you to customize these items. However, this is a feature that is most likely coming to the game in future updates.

Overall, rigs are a key feature in Exoprimal's combat system. Alongside exosuits, this equipment provides a unique gaming experience to players.

The game has gotten positive feedback since its release, and players are eager to try out its additional features. If you are looking to delve into this title but are not sure which edition to purchase, you can read this article to help you make an informed decision.

Exoprimal is available on PC, Playstation, and Xbox.

