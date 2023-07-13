What are modules in Exoprimal?

Exoprimal, the newest third-person shooter by Capcom, is coming out in most regions on July 14. In this team-based multiplayer action shooter, players will fight against a myriad of dinosaurs. Combat against these prehistoric creatures can get very intense, with hordes of them attacking you almost all the time. This means you will need every advantage and all the help you can get to defeat them.

During combat, you will be wearing an advanced suit of armor called an Exosuit. This is a highly advanced piece of gear specifically made for fighting dinosaurs. Exosuits are very useful, as they provide their wearers with various combat abilities.

The different skills offered by those suits can be boosted or modified using Modules. Here is a guide on what these items are and how they can help you combat dinosaurs.

Modules in Exoprimal explained

Modules can be used to modify your Exosuit in various ways, and they can come in different types that provide different boosts that benefit you and your armor. For instance, a Module can boost your stats or alter the performance of certain abilities. There are also ones that can increase attributes like movement speed and reload speed. These perks are just a few advantages those modification facilitators can provide.

Based on what was showcased during this title's beta, each Exosuit in Exoprimal has a total of three slots. Certain Modules can only be equipped in specific slots. This means players have to be careful in choosing which ones to equip during each battle to ensure that they are always at an advantage.

The first slot is reserved for Modules that boost the unique abilities of Exosuits. The second one is used for options that improve your abilities during combat, such as damage output. And the final slot is for those that provide general boosts.

What this means is that even if you are able to obtain the most powerful Modules in Exoprimal as you play this title, you are most likely not going to be able to equip three of them at the same time.

You will be able to obtain these items by purchasing them in the Exoprimal store by using an in-game currency called BikCoin.

Another vital piece of information that you need to know about these Modules is that they have different levels. Each level-up will provide better bonuses, which will further help you combat dinosaurs. You can upgrade these items using BikCoin.

This currency can be earned by taking part in battles. What this means is that grinding will help you purchase and improve Modules. Picking the right options for your suit can determine how effective you are in combating enemies. This is why going for Modules that complement your skills or help you mitigate your weaknesses is important in Exoprimal.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.

Poll : 0 votes