Which is the best Exosuit for beginners in Exoprimal?

Capcom's latest Exoprimal is known for two things: high-tech mech suits and hordes of dinos. The former is what you will use to take down the invasive reptilian threat. Exosuits fall under three categories: Assault, Tank, and Support. The game is a PvP/PvE online third-person shooter, so you must think about your role when choosing a suit.

The game has 10 exosuit picks: four Assault, three Tank, and thee Support. This gives you plenty of choices to sift through.

Which Exosuit is ideal for beginners in Exoprimal?

Exoprimal @exoprimal

is out now! Squad up and take down hordes of dinosaurs and opposing teams to survive a series of deadly wargames. You’re going to have the time of your life.

🦖 bit.ly/ExoprimalOutNow Valued Exofighters, #Exoprimal is out now! Squad up and take down hordes of dinosaurs and opposing teams to survive a series of deadly wargames. You’re going to have the time of your life.

Here is a rundown of every suit in Exoprimal. Note that on top of your standard loadouts, you can attach extra modules to switch up how you play.

Assault:

Deadeye: A standard offense-type character that excels at mowing down enemies using assault rifles and missiles

Zephyr: Melee-focused character that is lightly armored but equally agile and deadly

Barrage: Wreaks havoc using explosives and grenades

Vigilant: Long-range sniper suit perfect for watching the team's flanks from afar

Tank:

Roadblock: A heavyweight exosuit that helps deter incoming attacks so allies can counterattack

Murasame: Great for mobbing as it devastates foes at close range with its blade weapon

Krieger: Decimates foes with this tanky minigun-weilding behemoth

Support:

Witchdoctor: Buff and heal allies with this mobile exosuit

Skywave: Aid combatants from the skies and hamper enemy movement

Nimbus: This speedy suit flits around the battlefield while dealing damage to foes and healing allies

Let's pick the best in each category for newcomers to start with in Exoprimal:

Best beginner-friendly Assault Exosuit: Deadeye

The Deadeye is simple to grasp and versatile, making it a great exosuit for new Exoprimal players. The Ravager assault rifle has low recoil and deals decent damage. Any clumps of incoming foes can be blown to smithereens using the Rifle Grenade.

It is also surprisingly agile thanks to the Dive Dodge, allowing you to jump out of harm's way. The Thrust Attack also launches a quick burst of projectiles that can damage blobs of foes at once. Finally, the Overdrive: Salvo quadruples the Deadeye's firepower by unloading over half a dozen machine guns at any poor critters that stand in its way.

Best beginner-friendly Tank Exosuit: Krieger

The Kreiger is a beast of an exosuit that combines the tankiness of Roadblock with the deadly offense of Murasame. The end result is a war machine capable of tackling anything in its way. It comes with a K-40 Repulsor Minigun and homing Stunlock Missiles that shock the target.

It can also set up a Dome Shield to hull down on defensive positions and hover across gaps. Use the Thruster Dash to close distance to foes quickly. Its Overdrive: Todesregen can call in an air strike of bombs that will continually target the area with explosives.

Best beginner-friendly Support Exosuit: Nimbus

While it may initially seem intimidating, Nimbus is a good starting point for Support players in Exoprimal since it packs good firepower and unparalleled mobility. The guns Mars & Apollo are used in the offense-centric Rend Mode, and are easy to use compared to other Support suits' weapons. The Mend Mode allows you to heal allies by shooting them.

Both modes have an alternate Spreadshot that fires projectiles in a wide area in front of the suit. This helps you sustain your team or push counterattacks further. The Holo Warp ability can allow quickly teleporting a short distance ahead. Finally, the Overdrive: Antidope Burst launches a wall of projectiles in a straight line to topple hordes.

Exoprimal is out right now and can be enjoyed in co-op on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.