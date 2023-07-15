How to play with friends in Exoprimal

Exoprimal is the latest online team-based third-person shooter title from Capcom. Although you can play it in PvE mode, the main gameplay is mostly PvP-based, where you can team up with friends. You slaughter dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures and race with the enemy team to complete a set of objectives directed by a next-generation AI called Leviathan.

The game can be a challenging yet enjoyable experience, and it's hard not to share the fun and thrill with some trusted allies. It is recommended you work together with your pals to have the finest experience possible in Exoprimal. You can invite four other players in a single game.

Exoprimal guide: All you need to know about playing with friends

Players can form a team of five in Exoprimal (Image via Capcom)

Exoprimal is currently available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Although the game allows for cross-platform matchmaking, you can't really team up with friends from other platforms.

You can play Dino Survival games with five friends by creating Buddies. This is applicable on the following platforms:

Friends on the Xbox network

PlayStation Network friends (PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4)

Steam friends (PC)

How to invite friends on PC

The game is available on PC via Steam. To invite your friends, follow the steps below.

Press Shift + Tab to open the Steam menu. Head over to your friends list. Select friends to invite.

How to invite friends on Xbox

You can also invite your friends on Xbox using the same way. Follow the steps below.

Head over to the Xbox Menu. Go to your friends list. Select the friend you want to invite.

How to invite friends on PlayStation

Like the previous platforms, you can play with your friends through the following steps.

Press the PlayStation button. Open your friends list. Select and invite the friend you want to play with.

After teaming up with your friends, you will take on the role of an Exofighter, where you must defeat hordes of dinosaurs using special equipment called exosuits. These gears serve as your main sources of firepower and defense.

Assault, Tank, and Support are the three different types of exosuits. These selections offer unique abilities, and players can capitalize on this variety to gain an advantage on the battlefield. You may assign specific roles to each member for better combat strategy.

The game also features items called rigs which are special types of attachments that can be equipped to your weapons. Much like exosuits, these tools have various skills and powers that your squad can use.

Exoprimal went on sale on July 14 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Currently, cross-platform invitations are not supported by the game. However, it's a feature that most players are anticipating.

Exoprimal comes with different editions, so if you're a beginner wishing to play the game, check this article.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.