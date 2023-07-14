How to sprint in Exoprimal?

Capcom's Exoprimal is perhaps their most surprising new IP that's out right now. The multiplayer hero shooter featuring hordes of dinosaurs has captivated fans with its gameplay. After a sizable beta, the game's final launch allows players to dive into the full-fat experience. Before users can tackle hungry waves of dinosaurs, however, they must go through the basics.

This is in the form of an extensive tutorial segment in the game that was also featured in the beta. Set in a small sandbox firing range, players will don the various exosuits and engage in training programs. This is all to come to grips with the control as maneuvering your unit is key to beating Exoprimal's harsh encounters.

How do you sprint in Exoprimal across different platforms?

Deva @IDeVaste Exoprimal so far is really fun, what you can expect:



-Good Music

-Smooth Gameplay

-Fun Public Matches PVE/PVP

-Gear Customization (attachments etc.)

- Picking your favorite role

(Support/Tank/DPS).



Am just 1 Hour in so far

Sprinting allows the player to move around quickly. Given how agile the dinosaurs and the large numbers in which they can flood out of portals, this is a crucial mechanic. Even more so when the pilot is outside of the exosuit which is how players will put on different suits.

As such, players must be on their toes at all times and run to avoid taking damage. To sprint, press the following buttons:

Keyboard: Press the Left Shift button to sprint. It is more or less like how standard games function on the PC platform.

Controller: Press down on the left thumbstick to enter a sprint phase. Then use right stick to manuvere the camera and by extension the exosuit

Note that the button on keyboard is also used for maginifcation of scope on various weapons. Sprinting is also a tad cumbersome on conroller but players should get used to it after a few sessions. The game has an extensive training mode where players can spend as much time as they like coming to grips with all its fundamentals.

What is Exoprimal about?

Exoprimal @exoprimal

is out now! Squad up and take down hordes of dinosaurs and opposing teams to survive a series of deadly wargames. You’re going to have the time of your life.

🦖 bit.ly/ExoprimalOutNow Valued Exofighters, #Exoprimal is out now! Squad up and take down hordes of dinosaurs and opposing teams to survive a series of deadly wargames. You’re going to have the time of your life.

Taking place in the year 2040, mysterious portals opening around Earth are flooding the planet with a swarm of angry and hungry dinosaurs. To combat this, the corporation Aibius has developed an AI called Leviathan. Capable of predicting future outbreaks, it also helps the firm create super-advanced exosuits that trained soldeirs can use to curb the raptor threat.

The exouits come in various flavors, from beefy tanks and aggressive damage dealers to agile support units. Since this is a third-person online multiplayer game, players must work together with randoms or in co-op to achieve victory. Most cases wil pit two player teams against one another to complete objectives. At the same time, hordes of dinosaurs will ravage both sides indiscriminately,

Thankfully, there is a swathe of varied weapons to help mow down these feral foes. Players can customize their exo-suit with different combinations of modules. From missile pod barrages to projectable energy barriers to stave off ambushes, players have many stratgies to overcome challenges. Players can even summon and control large beasts like a Tyrannosaurus Rex temporarily to deal extra damage.

Exoprimal was released on July 14, 2023 and is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

