How to summon a Dinosaur in Exoprimal

Exoprimal is a new third-person shooter game by Capcom that thrusts players into action-packed battles against dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures. Launched on July 14, the team-based title takes us to the year 2043, where vortexes caused a dinosaur outbreak on the planet. Aided by advanced AI technology, players take on the role of Exofighters to extinguish these fearsome creatures.

The game is home to vicious dinosaurs that must be eliminated through the use of exosuits and rigs. There are different types of dinosaurs in the game, each with its own characteristics and abilities. Players must equip the proper combination of gears and equipment available in the game to defeat these enemies.

Exoprimal guide: Summoning a Dinosaur

While dinosaurs appear mostly in the game as an enemy, you can encounter and spawn them as your allies in some random missions.

When you first head into the battlefield, you will be prompted to complete missions under Dino Survival, where two teams of five race to complete objectives set by Leviathan. Each mission you complete unlocks a story sequence that unfolds the main storyline.

There are several types of tasks in Exoprimal, and they all change based on your progression. Dinosaur Cull, Dino Pursuit, VTOL Defense, Data Key Security, Omega Charge, Energy Taker, Escort, Neo T. Rex, Vortexer Sabotage, Area Defense, and Uplink Control are the game's main missions. However, Leviathan may occasionally give Special Missions from the usual offerings.

During these missions, you can encounter a special rig called Dominator. By activating this rig, you can summon a large dinosaur that will fight alongside your team. This enormous dinosaur is under your exclusive control, giving you access to the immense power that can stop the opposing team.

When you acquire this item, you can activate it as you do with your regular rigs. On the console, select the View button to activate this feature. For PC gamers, head over to your exosuit selection panel by pressing the T key on your keyboard. Choose the Dominator among your rigs, and it instantly summons a large dinosaur ally. You can also click your left mouse button once a prompt appears.

When the Denominator is activated, those who summoned the dinosaur will be teleported to the enemy's side. The player is given the opportunity to unleash havoc directly into the enemy's base. You can jump, smash, and throw out foes when playing as a dinosaur. Once you are killed, you will be spawned back to your base as your main character.

You may also encounter special dinosaurs called Neosaurs during a mission, characterized by their golden sheen. Defeat these creatures to further empower the dinosaurs fighting for your team. This enhancement makes it difficult for the enemy team to advance through missions.

Dinosaurs are a key aspect of Exoprimal, and you may encounter them as allies or foes. Actively spot out some Dominators during your missions to summon a large dinosaur that will fight for your team. This is a big advantage in defeating your enemies.

Released on July 14, Exoprimal is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

