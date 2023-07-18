All Adler letter locations in Oxenfree 2

Adler letters are collectibles in Oxenfree 2 that provide insight into the backstory of Edwards Island and Camena. These written notes represent Maggie Adler's experience while attempting to communicate with the ghosts of the island, her observations, and the secret she shares with the residents of the coastal town next to the island.

Adler letters are scattered across the coast of Camena in Oxenfree 2 and are divided into four sets, each of them dedicated to a resident of the town. This article will describe all the locations and ways to reach Adler letters in Oxenfree 2.

Note: This article contains nominal spoilers.

Every Adler letter location in Oxenfree 2

Among the 13 Adler letters that can be found in Camena, 12 of them can be found by exploring. The last one can only be found at the end, after collecting the other letters. Furthermore, completing a set will grant you a trophy in Oxenfree 2.

The location of every Adler letter in Oxenfree 2 is as follows:

Set 1 - J.B. (A Flash of Green trophy)

1) Camber Cape

Get the climbing gear from the general store and return to Camber Cape.

Climb up to the top to locate a small burrow.

Dig it up and collect the letter.

2) Point Tilia

Set up the Charity Point transmitter.

Climb up to the observation point near the waterfall.

Climb down from the rocky surface directly below the point to find the letter.

3) Tootega Falls

Visit the waterfall bridge.

Climb down using the stairs on the right.

The letter will be on the large rock at the bottom.

Set 2 - Ingrid White (Peace in this Ocean trophy)

1) Funnies Parking Lot

Acquire the climbing gear from the general store and visit the family market.

Pick up the letter near the green dustbin.

2) Point Tilla

Take a right from the top of the waterfall and climb up using the rope.

Take a right again and cross to the other side using the broken tree. The letter will be lying below the three large stones.

3) Garland Ghost Town

Acquire the radio from the community center and visit the Garland Cemetary.

Climb up the stairs and pick up the letter.

Set 3 - Mel Chapman (Among the Headstones trophy)

1) Uptown Harbor

Pick up the climbing gear from the general store.

Run to the hill above the store, and you will find the letter beside the flagpole.

2) Copper Creek Trail

Visit Copper Creek Trail and cross the bridge after climbing.

Climb up the rocky surface and pick up the letter on the right.

3) Pemmican Trailhead

Take a left from the notice board and descend the road to reach the double rocks.

Go to the west to find the letter at the dead end.

Set 4 - Kenneth Young (Orphaned Dreams trophy)

1) Waterhead Bluffs

After reaching the series of climbing above the ladder, jump to the ledge on the right side.

Climb down to find the letter at the end.

2) Charity Point

Climb up to the top of the Waterhead Bluffs.

Jump to the right ledge below the ladder surface. The letter will be located there.

3) Horseshoe Beach

Set up the Tootega Falls transmitter and visit Horseshoe Beach.

Climb down to the bottom and visit the right side of the stream of water to locate the letter.

After collecting all the letters mentioned above, you will be able to find the final letter by visiting Benson Creek.