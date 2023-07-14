Oxenfree 2 Just Stay Put trophy complete walkthrough

Oxenfree 2 takes place in the island town of Camena, five years after the events of the original game. The story revolves around Riley, who returns to her hometown to investigate odd radio signals and discovers that the mystery is much deeper than she had expected.

Oxenfree 2 consists of 27 trophies and achievements. If you have been struggling to get the Just Stay Put trophy, this article will list out the steps you need to follow.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

How to get the Just Stay Put trophy in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Just Stay Put trophy in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals can be obtained after saving Shelly. The step-by-step walkthrough is given below:

Completing every dialogue with Shelly

The first step is to complete every dialogue with Shelly. To do this, you must check your progress every time you switch an area or screen. After progressing, you can check your phone to see if you can call her.

Fortunately, it is an unmissable objective, and when you reach the Ranger Station, you can find Shelly's name on your device. Pick up the phone and choose the Redial option. She will inform you that she is at the Oberon Station.

Calling her while heading for Tootega Falls

You'll have to constantly check your phone on your journey to Tootega Falls. Once you call Shelly and let her know that you've reached Tootega Place, she'll tell you that she loves the place. Choose the "It's Pretty" option and ask if she's ever heard of parentage. Continue speaking to her until the dialogue options are exhausted.

Speaking with her after placing the transmitter

Shelly will send you a voicemail right after you place the transmitter. Reply with the "I'll see what I can find" option, and she'll say that it sounds good. This is an important indication that you are following the steps correctly.

Going to Funnie's family market

After reaching the front side of the Funnie's family market, you'll hear the public telephone ringing. Answer the phone as it is a warning message regarding Shelly. Once you hang up the telephone, do not switch screens. Instead, pick out your phone and alert Shelly to avoid leaving the cabin at all costs.

While on the call, choose the "A ghost is warning you" option and follow up with the "Don't Go" dialogue.

Completing this will save Shelly and reward you with the Just Stay Put trophy in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. The game is currently available to download and install on PC (through Steam), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch.

