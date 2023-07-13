Oxenfree 2 The Light of Possibility trophy complete walkthrough

Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals is finally out for PC and consoles. This enthralling adventure takes you back to the island town of Camena for a grander supernatural tale. With Riley returning to investigate odd electromagnetic phenomena, she finds herself contending with a mysterious cult. This linear story unfolds depending on how you react to the town's denizens as choices matter.

You will once again explore abandoned settings and contend with occult happenings. With that said, this guide covers how to get The Light of Possibility achievement/trophy in this latest adventure from Night School Studio.

How to get The Light of Possibility achievement in Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals

This Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals trophy is concerned with wrapping up the NPC Nick's journey. Here is a detailed walkthrough detailing how you can reach out to him.

Communicating with Nick

As Riley and Jacob emerge from the foggy cave to reach Charity Point, they will be contacted by an unknown person over the walkie-talkie. The person reveals themselves to be Nick, a fisherman. He requests Riley to check out a nearby fisherman outpost and wants to make sure a blue backpack is there.

Now you have a choice as to how to respond. Picking Sorry, I'm busy will decline his request while Okay Sure will take the player out on a detour.

Finding Nick's backpack

Go to this area by heading down a ledge below the caves area, then turn left and keep walking until the outpost is visible.

This hut is recognizable with a red door on the left side, with a red-and-white floating tube next to it. Take the door on the right to go inside and find the backpack sitting atop a chair on the left side of the room. With that done, call Nick on Channel 5 to let him know his backpack is still here.

He will thank Riley for her effort and this adds him as a contact with the walkie-talkie. With this segment wrapped up, you can proceed with the rest of the narrative. It will be a short while before he contacts her again in Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals.

Late-night conversations

Steven Kelly @Sarifus Night School Studio | OXENFREE II Out Now! @nightschoolers



We're so grateful to these talented folk for bringing our characters and story to life. We know you'll love them too. Be sure to check out the whole thread!



RILEY POVERLY voiced by LIZ SAYDAH Meet the voiceover cast of OXENFREE II: Lost Signals.We're so grateful to these talented folk for bringing our characters and story to life. We know you'll love them too. Be sure to check out the whole thread!RILEY POVERLY voiced by LIZ SAYDAH Meet the voiceover cast of OXENFREE II: Lost Signals. 💬We're so grateful to these talented folk for bringing our characters and story to life. We know you'll love them too. Be sure to check out the whole thread!RILEY POVERLY voiced by LIZ SAYDAH https://t.co/HxIr5EJAiy All my love to everyone involved in Oxenfree 2! Very proud to be the voice of Nick as well as some additional voices in the game. Such a cool project to work on. Thanks to the folks at @nightschoolers for having me. twitter.com/nightschoolers… All my love to everyone involved in Oxenfree 2! Very proud to be the voice of Nick as well as some additional voices in the game. Such a cool project to work on. Thanks to the folks at @nightschoolers for having me. twitter.com/nightschoolers…

Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals takes place over the course of a night, so Nick will get in touch at about 1 AM. He tells Riley to talk to him whenever possible. This is the signal for the player to talk to him at every opportunity. Try communicating with him at every scenery change, after major events, and at frequent intervals to see if anything has changed.

He should strike up a new dialogue each time and his final contact will be at 4 AM. Here, he talks about the state of the bisected sky. Pick the It’s Something Unnatural dialogue option, and then Here’s How to Open It to wrap up Nick's side of things. Nick's channel will then go quiet forever, and you will then get the achievement.

Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals is developed by Night School Studio and published by media giant Netflix. It is a successor to the 2016 original indie hit. This sequel was released on July 12, 2023, and is out for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS platforms.

Poll : 0 votes