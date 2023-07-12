Oxenfree 2 presents players with an engaging narrative and a distinct horror gaming experience. The game's location, Camena, intensifies the feeling of fear, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the gameplay. In addition to its horror elements, the game offers challenging missions packed with tricky puzzles. Overall, Oxenfree 2 perfectly balances horror and puzzle-based gameplay, providing immersive adventure gameplay.

The successful completion of certain puzzles in Oxenfree 2 relies on observing the environment and utilizing nearby objects to solve them. Within the game, there is a particular mission where you must enter your friend Jacob's house, which involves a series of straightforward steps. This article provides valuable guidance on completing the objective of entering Jacob's house in Oxenfree 2.

How to get inside Jacob's house in Oxenfree 2

The objective of entering Jacob's house occurs at 11 pm (Image via Netflix Games)

Access to Jacob's house is crucial for your mission, as it contains valuable old notes from Maggie Adler. These notes will assist you in shutting down the Edwards Island portal using transmitters. The task of entering Jacob's house occurs at 11 pm, in a place known as Berenson Creek. Upon reaching the location, you will encounter the house, a ladder, a staircase, and an open window.

Select trustworthy replies to maintain a strong bond with Jacob (Image via Netflix Games)

Remember that before reaching the house, you will encounter a sequence of interactions with Jacob. Participate in these interactions and select trustworthy replies to maintain a strong bond with Jacob. Following the conversation, pick the ladder on the house's left side.

Pick the ladder and place it in the upper section of the house (Image via Nextflix Games)

Your goal now is to enter the house through the open window. Take the ladder and proceed towards the upper section of the house using the stairs. Position the ladder and access the house through the window.

Explore Jacob's house (Image via Nextflix Games)

Upon entering the house, you will have the opportunity to explore Jacob's house, which features books, artwork created by Jacob, and several other items. Afterward, proceed downstairs to return to Jacob. Upon reaching the lower level, open the door, and Jacob will discover Maggie's notes, marking the completion of your objective.

Oxenfree 2 is an exceptional game with unique puzzle-solving gameplay emphasizing supernatural horror. The developer, Nightschool, a game studio associated with Netflix, has excelled in creating a captivating mystery-filled adventure that can keep players engaged for extended periods.

If you love playing narrative-driven horror games, this game is worth playing, as it successfully maintains its focus on delivering both chilling elements and compelling storytelling.

