How long it takes to beat Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is officially out, and players are treated to another gripping story that is shrouded in mystery. Protagonist Riley returns to her hometown of Camena as she launches a probe about mysterious radio signals. Those who have played the first game will surely notice how Night School Studio polished this sequel, not to mention that it is significantly larger.

The size of the title may leave some players wondering how long it will take them to beat it.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals playtime

How long will it take to clear the sequel?

The first run will usually take a while (Image via Night School Studio)

Players took a little over four hours to complete the original Oxenfree game. As mentioned, however, Night School Studio made several improvements and added more content to Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, resulting in the sequel taking slightly longer to finish.

Those who will be playing the horror adventure title for the first time will take around five to six hours to complete it. This is because players are expected to explore the game thoroughly for collectibles and other stuff. They are also likely to be stuck in a puzzle for a period of time or get lost in the virtual world.

The time spent in clearing the game will eventually go down

The time that it takes to clear Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals will decrease upon each run as players will become more familiar with the game. Night School Studio made sure that players will go through the game several times as it gave the story multiple endings.

In line with this, unlocking all the trophies in the Oxenfree sequel in a single run is impossible. Undergoing multiple playthroughs is highly suggested.

Another way players can complete the game in a timely fashion is by using walkthroughs, which provide information on where to go, as well as how and where to get trophies and other collectibles.

As mentioned, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is already out. It is playable on Windows, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For now, however, Night School Studio has yet to announce if it will release the game on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

