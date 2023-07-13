Oxenfree 2 On Top of Things trophy complete walkthrough

Top of Things is one of the unlockable trophies in in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, Night School Studio’s recently released sequel. In this part of the game, you have to keep Olivia at bay from tinkering the portal. Successfully hampering the character from doing so will ultimately reward you with the aforementioned trophy. It is also worth noting that you have to be prepped up with the challenges that go alongside this specific achievement, not to mention that it’s also a requisite to be very careful in making decisions.

However, there's no need to fret as this tutorial will aid you in getting the aforementioned golden trophy in Oxenfree 2. Let’s jump right in.

Top of Things trophy guide in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Stopping Olivia from getting the radio

Now that you’re aware what Top of Things’ main goal is in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, the next thing you need to know is that you have to avoid exhibiting a hostile/aggressive behavior to the two teenagers, Violet and Charlie. Respond calmly whenever they have questions; the same goes for your actions too. By doing so and constantly opting for peaceful responses, you’ll earn the teenagers’ trust in no time.

After you’ve successfully earned it, they will soon meddle whenever is needed and bog down Olivia from turning the portals on. This will buy you some time to get to the radio before she does. You have to get the radio on three instances to thwart her plans of tuning the aforementioned portal.

In the event that Olivia manages to grab the radio, there's no need to worry. Since you fulfilled the goal of gaining the trust of the aforementioned teens, this also gives you time to snag the radio away from Olivia. You're still on course for unlocking the Top of Things trophy.

Top of Things dilemma

After you’ve obtained the radio, you’ll come across with a tough decision in breaking the radio. Smashing it will effectively put a crack in your ties with Olivia, not to mention that the other trophy in the game, Hurt Healed, may no longer be unlocked. However, doing so will unlock another trophy within Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, Problem Solved and Shattered.

If you’re aiming to completing 100% of the title, you are definitely up for a challenge since there is a total of 27 trophies that you need to unlock. It is impossible to acquire the entirety of these in the game in just one go. To that end, you need to play the title again if the abovementioned goal is what you are going for.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is already out, and it is available on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch, and on mobile devices.

