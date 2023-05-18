All the Ancient Arowana Fish locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Ancient Arowana Fish is a rare collectible in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom that can only be found in two locations of the entire game. The item is also a necessity for completing the 'Sidon of the Zora' main quest, which is an essential mission for progressing through the main story. The game is full of collectibles and items that can be found scattered across the entire world, and you can find these through exploration and scouting.

This article will help users with the locations of Ancient Arowana Fish in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Ancient Arowana Fish locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Ancient Arowana Fish is one of the rarest collectibles in the game and as previously mentioned, can only be found in only two areas in the entire world. While one of the locations can be reached during the progression of the main quest, the other contains more fish.

The location of the Ancient Arowana Fish in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and the process to reach them are as follows:

Shatterback Point

Visit the Mipha Court and head towards the upper stairway.

Ascend until you reach the fountain.

Jump into the fountain and dash to collect the Ancient Arowana Fish.

You will visit Mipah Court during the 'Sidon of the Zora' quest and can opt to explore the area. The fountain is large, but it will contain three fishes at most.

Great Sky Waterfall

Fast travel to the In-Isa Shrine.

Head toward the water and dive into it.

Dash towards the fish to pick them up.

This area will contain the highest number of Ancient Arowana Fish, and they will eventually float all across the water body, which makes this an excellent region for fishing.

This concludes the detailed list of Ancient Arowana fishing locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You can also try to take them down using arrows which can also be used to save time and collect them with ease.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is currently available to be installed and played on the Nintendo Switch.

