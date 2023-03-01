All animals in Sons of the Forest and how to hunt them

Food is essential for survival in every game and is no different for Sons of the Forest. Like any other game, animals can be hunted for their meat, which can later be cooked to make it edible for consumption.

Sons of the Forest is the sequel to the 2017's survival game, The Forest, which was loved by the community because of its environment and threats in its unique setting in a forest. The latest installment contains similarities to its previous title but adds a wider variety of threats and new survival equipment.

List of every huntable animal in Sons of the Forest

Numerous animals can be found roaming the huge world of Sons of the Forest. They can be aerial, aquatic, or terrestrial and can be hunted for meat or decoration purposes. The animals that can be found in Sons of the Forest are as follows:

Terrestrial Animals

1) Deer

These are the most common animals found roaming the forest and fields. They generally do not rush unless there is a threat nearby. Once they start escaping, they get much harder to catch.

They can be hunted by crafting a bow and arrow. Usually, the deer will be down and killed with a single shot, but sometimes two arrow shots are required to hunt them. Skinning will yield one animal hide and four raw meat.

2) Moose

Moose are similar to deer, generally found in the forest roaming the island. They become aggressive towards their threat, so dodging them is a way to avoid being killed. They can withstand up to four shots toward their body or two shots to the head before they are down. They provide seven raw meat and two animal hide.

3) Squirrels

Squirrels can be found near trees in the forest and can be caught using an animal trap or can be hunted using a bow and arrow to hunt them from a range. They provide one meat when they are skinned.

4) Rabbits

Rabbits can be found roaming the island and trapped using an animal trap. They are much faster, so hunting using a spear or a bow and arrow combo is much harder. They give one meat when skinned.

5) Spiders

Spiders can be found hanging from the webs of trees and under rocks when exploring the forest. They can be killed using a spear to use them as decoration, but they do not provide meat.

Aquatic Animals

1) Salmon

Salmon are fish that are found near waterfalls. They jump around and can be hunted by crafting and spear. Salmon yields one raw fish when they are skinned. They are usually found in groups to become a good food source during the early to mid-game.

2) Ducks

Ducks are the most common freshwater animal in the Sons of the Forest. They are usually found in ponds and can be hunted with a single shot on the head using a bow and arrow. They provide one raw meat when they are skinned.

3) Freshwater Turtles

As the name suggests, freshwater turtles are usually found in freshwaters such as lakes and rivers. They can be hunted using a spear or hitting them on the head. They give one raw meat when skinned.

4) Sea Turtles

Sea Turtles are commonly found on the beach to lay eggs during summer. They generally do not move and can be easily hunted by using an axe or spear to their head. They yield two raw meat and a turtle shell when they are skinned.

5) Sharks

Sharks are generally found in caves with water, sea, and ocean. They do not provide meat or serve decorative purposes but can be killed by shooting them with a pistol.

6) Orcas

Orcas, similar to sharks, are found in the ocean. They can be killed using a pistol but do not provide meat or cannot be used for decoration in Sons of the Forest.

Arial Animals

1) Birds

Common birds are generally found roaming above the island. They can be hunted using a bow, arrow, or pistol during flight. Birds can sometimes be found at the ground level, where they can be hunted using a spear, axe, or knife. They yield feathers when they are skinned.

2) Seagulls

Seagulls are generally found taking flight and resting near the beaches. They can be hunted down using a bow and arrow, a pistol in the air, an axe, a knife, and a spear on the ground level, similar to common birds. Seagulls yield two raw meat and feathers when skinned.

3) Fireflies

Fireflies are glowy insects that can generally be found near the bushes during the night. They cannot be hunted or captured.

Sons of the Forest players are required to craft weapons unique to different animals to hunt them efficiently.

