Sons of the Forest is a brand-new survival horror experience from Endnight Games and follows players into the dangerous game world as they fend off for themselves and try to solve the island's secrets.

One of the several weapons players can use to protect themselves is the pistol in Sons of the Forest, which will be the focus of this article.

Note: Spoilers for Sons of the Forest will follow. Viewer discretion is recommended.

The pistol is one of the most important weapons to find in Sons of the Forest

The Pistol location, as indicated in-game (Image via YouTube/Rifle Gaming)

The pistol is undoubtedly one of the best weapons players can get their hands on early-game, and is sure to make playthroughs a bit easier.

To find this particular weapon, keep the following order of steps in mind:

Firstly, make your way to the west part of the island.

Find your way across a shore and a small cove. A rather oddly placed orange inflatable boat can be seen from here.

Swim your way to the boat, and climb up the ladder.

Enter the boat to find a pistol and a GPS tracker, both handy tools during your journey in Sons of the Forest.

What upgrades are available for the Pistol?

The Pistol is a ranged weapon that has a total of four “attachments” for players to equip on them for improved stats and additional abilities:

1. Pistol Rail: Found near a corpse by the crates, the Pistol rail is an attachment that can be utilized to prepare the Pistol for further upgrades, except the Silencer.

2. Pistol Flashlight: The flashlight can be found within a cave at the mouth of the mountain near the Pistol itself. The Rope Gun and Rebreather must be equipped for this detour as a prerequisite. Head down to the underwater cave and past the corpses to enter a large room with the Flashlight resting on the body in the center.

The flashlight allows players to see their target better.

3. Pistol Silencer: Found in the Maintenance B bunker, you must have a Shovel with you to unlock the entrance. Find the Silencer on a desk in the immediate room on your right.

The Silencer will silence most of your shots, allowing you to take a more stealthy approach.

4. Pistol Laser: The Pistol Laser can be found within the Maintenance A bunker. You will also require a Shovel to enter this bunker. Head inside and take the immediate room to your left to find the Pistol Laser on a desk.

The Pistol Laser will allow for more precise aiming with the firearm.

More about Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a survival horror video game developed by Endnight Games and published by Newnight. The title follows players as they crash land onto a seemingly uninhabited island in search of a missing billionaire; however, all is not as it seems, as the island is infested with mutated cannibals and dark secrets as players must fight for their survival.

Sons of the Forest was released on February 23, 2023, for PC via Early Access. It is a sequel to 2014’s The Forest and is capable of cooperative multiplayer.

