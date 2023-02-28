Where to find a Pistol Silencer in Sons of the Forest?

Weapons are essential for survival in Sons of the Forest, and ranged weapons are best for combat as they can inflict high damage while staying at a safe distance.

Ranged weapons such as pistols are efficient but can alert threats due to their loud sound if they are not properly suppressed using a silencer. Players can use a pistol equipped with a silencer to eliminate a large group of cannibals stealthily.

Sons of the forest is already known for its immersive environment filled with threats, and players must use every advantage to survive. This article will provide the users with the location of the pistol silencer in the game.

Pistol silencer location in Sons of the Forest

The pistol silencer can be found mainly in two locations, one of which can be found early in the game, and the other can be located while exploring the island.

Helicopter Crash Region

One can be found during the early game and is located as early as the helicopter crash region at the beginning. The steps to find the silencer in the helicopter crash region are as follows:

Open the emergency kit and equip the necessary equipment in the spawn location.

Search for the nearby boxes covered in mosses.

Open every box and thoroughly search; the silencer will be available in one of the boxes.

This is the easiest way to find a pistol silencer in Sons of the Forest, which helps to survive the horde without alerting them.

Maintenance B

Maintenance B bunker location (Image via youtube/WoW Quests)

Another pistol silencer can be found in the Maintenance B region in the far corner of the island. You can use the image above to reach the location using the GPS locator.

You will require a shovel to dig into the soil and reach the hatch's opening and a maintenance keycard to open up the hatch and reach the room for the attachment.

After collecting and equipping the above requisites, follow the steps given below:

Follow the GPS locator and reach the green marker.

After stepping above the marker, equip the shovel and start digging the ground.

A bunker named Maintenance B will be revealed, open the bunker, and climb down the ladder.

Start walking towards the hallway on the opposite side of the ladder, and a room with two computers and a 3D printer will be available.

Pick up the silencer on the desk beside the 3D printer.

Equip the silencer on your pistol by opening your inventory.

These two methods can be used to suppress your pistol in the game. Various other attachments to pistols, such as rail and flashlight can also be found while exploring the island.

Sons of the Forest can currently be bought and played on Steam as part of early access. The game is unavailable on Epic Games and consoles like PlayStation and Xbox. The horror title is expected to be available on the latest generation consoles after the early access period.

