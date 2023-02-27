How to craft and use Animal Traps in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is the latest survival horror game that pits you against cannibals on a remote island. You must craft, fight and survive this hellish landscape using various tools in the game. You can also hunt animals by using the Animal Traps. Crafting it will require you to collect a whopping fourteen Sticks.

You can construct Animal Traps from the Traps section of the guidebook. You can access the guidebook by pressing the B button on the keyboard and then holding the X button to get to the Crafting section. Once you have all fourteen sticks, your Animal Trap will be ready.

Crafting Animal Traps in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest features all the gameplay mechanics involved in a survival game, like crafting weapons, tools, and shelter items. You must leverage all of them to stay alive in this unforgiving world populated by cannibals and aggressive creatures. You can hunt animals proactively or set up Animal Traps to passively accumulate resources.

You can craft Animal Traps using the following steps:

Open the guidebook by pressing the B button on your keyboard. Hold the X button to switch the mode upon which the in-game character will switch the book to his left hand. You will notice several tabs on the right side of the page. The bottommost tab is the Traps section, so navigate to it by pressing X until the section gets highlighted. On this page, you will find a diagram of the Animal Traps and the resource requirements mentioned alongside it. Selecting it will equip you with a white frame to be placed at your desired spot. You can interact with this frame using the E button and eventually place all fourteen Sticks to finish the construction.

Building Animal Traps require fourteen Sticks (Image via Endnight Games)

The best part about this crafting system is that you don’t need to possess all fourteen Sticks to initiate the process. You can keep coming to the position where you place the white frame and contribute the remaining at a later time.

Sticks are easy to find in Sons of the Forest. Make sure you chop down small or medium-sized bushes if you wish to farm for them. You can use your Ax to cut them down and collect Sticks and Leaves.

Once you build the Animal Traps, make sure to place them in the vicinity of your base or shelter. This way, you can go back and check on the traps without any hassle of facing enemies. Also, having multiple traps will benefit you in the long run. If possible, build your base or safe area near a spot populated with small animals like rabbits or turtles.

More about Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest transports you to a remote island to track down a missing person. The uncharted world, however, is populated with cannibals and other vicious creatures who threaten your life. The game also features a hunger and thirst system, having you frequently collect drinking water and cooking food.

Sons of the Forest introduces AI companions like Kelvin, who you can leverage to complete monotonous resource collection tasks for you. You must note that Kelvin isn't immune to hunger either. You can craft a Drying Rack to keep him well-fed and dry the meat you obtain from hunting.

Sons of the Forest is a sequel to the popular survival horror game The Forest and has gained popularity since its release. The game incentivizes you to explore and choose from weapons like Pistols, Shotguns, Molotov Cocktails, and much more.

This survival horror game is only available on PC and its makers Endnight Games have not disclosed any plans regarding console release. Despite its positive reception, there are certain technical issues like players being stuck on loading screens, multiplayer not working, etc. You can play this title solo or join your friends in multiplayer and co-op.

