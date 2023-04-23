All armor sets and dyes in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Among the many features Horizon Forbidden West has introduced with the Burning Shores DLC, players can find five new armor sets that can be purchased or acquired through various means. Like most armor sets in the Horizon franchise, each one is suited for a different purpose in the untamed lands of the Forbidden West.

Armor plays an incredibly important role in Horizon Forbidden West since it helps players determine their best defensive or offensive strategy. Here's a look at every new armor set and dye in the Burning Shores expansion.

Armor sets in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

1) Quen Commander

The Quen Commander outfit is a heavy “Warrior” armor set that focuses on the resonator strike mechanic, increasing energy buildup, resonator damage, a bigger resonator blast, and more.

For those who might be new to the game, resonator strikes require players to build up energy in their spear by hitting an enemy with continuous melee attacks. Once the target is fully energized, players can switch to their bow and shoot the designated area for a massive blast and tons of damage.

Players can get the Quen Commander outfit from the Stitcher in Fleet’s End for 2000 Metal Shards and eight Brimshine.

2) Nora Lookout

The Nora Lookout is an interesting armor set. Players who pre-ordered Horizon Zero Dawn might remember it as an exclusive pre-order bonus. Making a triumphant return, the outfit specializes in everything related to potency, health, and regeneration. Some of its attributes include increasing medicinal capacity, making medicine and potions more efficient, and more.

Players can get the Nora Lookout outfit from the Stitcher in Fleet’s End for 2000 Metal Shards and eight Brimshine.

3) Quen Marine

The Quen Marine outfit is a beautiful armor set that revolves around ranged combat in Horizon Forbidden West. Its best attributes include increasing the duration and regeneration of the Concentration mechanic, stamina regeneration, and deep concentration, making it highly valuable when bows, slings, and other ranged weapons are in use.

Players can get the Quen Marine outfit from the Stitcher in Fleet’s End for 2000 Metal Shards and eight Brimshine.

4) Quen Deadeye

The Quen Deadeye is a special outfit that players can get early in the quest line of the Burning Shores DLC.

In order to acquire this outfit, players need to complete the first side quest of the expansion, which is called The Splinter Within. Upon completion, the armor will be given to them as a quest reward.

5) Blacktide Quen Commander

The Blacktide Quen Commander is basically the same outfit as the Quen Commander. However, it is dyed black from head to toe, which makes color the only difference between the two. The stats of both armor sets remain the same.

The Blacktide Quen Commander was a pre-order bonus for the Burning Shores DLC. Players who pre-ordered the expansion can purchase it from the Stitcher in Fleet's End for one Metal Shard.

Every new dye added in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Dyes are a new addition to the Horizon franchise. While cosmetics in the first game mostly consisted of various face paint options, Horizon Forbidden West took it a step further by allowing players to apply colors to their outfits and attain a new level of customization for their character.

Guerilla Games has added seven new dyes with the Burning Shores DLC:

Imperial Gold

Crimson Coast

Twilight Waves

Dark Current

Calm Shoals

Seagrass Swell

Blacktide

Out of the aforementioned dyes, Imperial Gold and Seagrass Swell serve as rewards for the “The Splinter Within” and “In His Wake” quests, respectively.

The Blacktide Dye, as many might have guessed, is part of the same pre-order bonus that included the Blacktide Quen Commander armor. The last four dyes can be purchased from the dyer in Fleet’s End for 25 Metal Shards and some easily obtainable flowers.

Burning Shores, the latest story expansion for Horizon Forbidden West, adds a ton of new stuff to the game in terms of story content as well as cosmetics, machines, weapons, locations, and more.

Just like Horizon Zero Dawn's The Frozen Wilds, which took players to Yellowstone National Park, Burning Shores takes fans to an entirely new location — Los Angeles.

