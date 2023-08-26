All Armored Core 6 voice actors

Armored Core 6 was released on August 25, 2023. The game was anticipated since its announcement thanks to FromSoftware's goodwill about releasing iconic titles, and it is currently trending on every gaming platform. It is undoubtedly true that FromSoftware is famous for its Soulslike games that consist of challenging and unfair combat with a remarkable storyline. Still, this latest stands out for its unique approach.

There is no doubt that voice actors play an essential part in the success of a video game title since they can enhance the character's immersion. This article will list each voice actor and their character in Armored Core 6.

Every voice actor in Armored Core 6

English voice actors

Here are the English voice actors featured in Armored Core 6, they are as follows:

Erin Yvette - Ayre

Patrick Seitz - Handler Walter

Stephanie Kerbis - ALLMIND

Shara Kirby - 'Cinder' Carla

Dave B. Mitchell - 'Honest' Brute

Reba Buhr - Chartreuse

DC Douglas - G1 Michigan

Johnny Yong Bosch - G3 Wu Huahai

Griffin Burns - G5 Iguazu

Robby Daymond - G6 Red

Kyle Hebert - King

Nicolas Roye - Sulla

Ray Chase - Narrator

Stephenie Sheh - Little Ziyi

JB - Thumb Dolmayan

Jon Lipow - V.II Snail

Chris Hackney - V.IV Rusty

Kate Higgins - V.VI Materlinck

Japanese voice actors

The list of Japanese voice actors in the game is given below:

Fairouz Ali - Ayre

Takayumi Sakazume - Handler Walter

Megumi Han - ALLMIND

Ayaka Shimoyamada - 'Cinder' Carla

Yutaka Aoyama - 'Chatty' Stick

Takuma Sasaki - 'Invincible' Rummy

Hiroki Yasumoto - 'Honest' Brute

Koji Okino - V.I Freud

Hiromichi Tezuka - V.II Snail

Hiroki Yamada - V.III O'Keeffe

Yasuyuki Kase - V.IV Rusty

Nobuo Tobita - V.V Hawkins

Lynn - V.VI Maeterlinck

Kosuke Echigoya - V.VII Swinburne

Ryo Shimokawa - V.VIII Pater

Setsuji Sato - G1 Michigan

Fuminori Komatsu - G2 Nile

Hiroki Gotô - G3 Wu Huahai

Armored Core 6 was initially directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, the mastermind behind the Dark Souls franchise, but was later taken over by Masaru Yamamura, the architect of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

The title is expected to provide at least 20 hours of gameplay during the first playthrough without focusing too much on the collectibles and exploration. However, for those who want to explore the vast area and unlock every achievement, the gameplay time can extend to 50-60 hours. Director Masaru Yamamura recently stated this.

Armored Core 6 is available to purchase and download on Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.