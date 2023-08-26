All Armored Core 6 voice actors

Armored Core 6 was released on August 25, 2023. The game was anticipated since its announcement thanks to FromSoftware's goodwill about releasing iconic titles, and it is currently trending on every gaming platform. It is undoubtedly true that FromSoftware is famous for its Soulslike games that consist of challenging and unfair combat with a remarkable storyline. Still, this latest stands out for its unique approach.
There is no doubt that voice actors play an essential part in the success of a video game title since they can enhance the character's immersion. This article will list each voice actor and their character in Armored Core 6.
Every voice actor in Armored Core 6
English voice actors
Here are the English voice actors featured in Armored Core 6, they are as follows:
- Erin Yvette - Ayre
- Patrick Seitz - Handler Walter
- Stephanie Kerbis - ALLMIND
- Shara Kirby - 'Cinder' Carla
- Dave B. Mitchell - 'Honest' Brute
- Reba Buhr - Chartreuse
- DC Douglas - G1 Michigan
- Johnny Yong Bosch - G3 Wu Huahai
- Griffin Burns - G5 Iguazu
- Robby Daymond - G6 Red
- Kyle Hebert - King
- Nicolas Roye - Sulla
- Ray Chase - Narrator
- Stephenie Sheh - Little Ziyi
- JB - Thumb Dolmayan
- Jon Lipow - V.II Snail
- Chris Hackney - V.IV Rusty
- Kate Higgins - V.VI Materlinck
Japanese voice actors
The list of Japanese voice actors in the game is given below:
- Fairouz Ali - Ayre
- Takayumi Sakazume - Handler Walter
- Megumi Han - ALLMIND
- Ayaka Shimoyamada - 'Cinder' Carla
- Yutaka Aoyama - 'Chatty' Stick
- Takuma Sasaki - 'Invincible' Rummy
- Hiroki Yasumoto - 'Honest' Brute
- Koji Okino - V.I Freud
- Hiromichi Tezuka - V.II Snail
- Hiroki Yamada - V.III O'Keeffe
- Yasuyuki Kase - V.IV Rusty
- Nobuo Tobita - V.V Hawkins
- Lynn - V.VI Maeterlinck
- Kosuke Echigoya - V.VII Swinburne
- Ryo Shimokawa - V.VIII Pater
- Setsuji Sato - G1 Michigan
- Fuminori Komatsu - G2 Nile
- Hiroki Gotô - G3 Wu Huahai
Armored Core 6 was initially directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, the mastermind behind the Dark Souls franchise, but was later taken over by Masaru Yamamura, the architect of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.
The title is expected to provide at least 20 hours of gameplay during the first playthrough without focusing too much on the collectibles and exploration. However, for those who want to explore the vast area and unlock every achievement, the gameplay time can extend to 50-60 hours. Director Masaru Yamamura recently stated this.
Armored Core 6 is available to purchase and download on Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.