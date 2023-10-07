All Assassin's Creed Mirage Karkh district historical sites locations

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the thirteenth installment in Ubisoft's stealth-based series. In what is a return to the series' roots, the game puts players in the shoes of the latest protagonist, Basim Ibn Ishaq, as he goes on a journey from being a thief to a master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad.

While the game has been scaled down compared to the sprawling RPG set-up that was present in the last three installments before this one, it still has plenty of side activities to complete if you want to take a break from the main quest.

Every historical site in the Karkh region in Assassin's Creed Mirage

A historical site can be easily seen from afar in Assassin's Creed Mirage due to the blue orb that represents it (Image via Ubisoft)

Historical sites are collectibles in the game that you'll stumble upon as you travel across the game's map, and finding one will give you some trivia on the history of Baghdad.

These historical sites are represented by orbs, and finding one can be very rewarding as it can help enrich your historical knowledge. For those who want to find every single one in Assassin's Creed Mirage, here are all of the historical sites in the Karkh region on the map.

Take note that the historical sites in this area are all easy to find as none require you to unlock areas with the use of a throwing knife, but several of them do require climbing.

Baghdadi Exports: To find this particular historical site, locate the boat on the river bank in the northern part of Karkh. This boat is on the eastern side outside of the Commanders' District. Go up the boat's mast to find it.

Taxes: This historical site is right outside of the Tax Collector's Mansion, which is to the west of the Tabik district.

Dhimmi (Non-Muslims): Close to the border of the Wilderness South district on the southwestern side of Tabik in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Go up to the rooftops of the building in this area to find this historical site.

Center of the World: Just like the Dhimmi, this historical site is located on some rooftops in the Tabik region. However, unlike the Dhimmi, this one can be found on the rooftops in the Bazaar area.

Bazaar: Speaking of the Bazaar area, head to the northeastern entrance of the Bazaar, where another historical site is lying in wait. Look for the ropes in this area that Basim can climb to find it.

Textiles: In the Tabik district, just a little to the north of the letter "k" on the map. Look for the carpet vendor building that has a second floor to find it.

Perfumes: Head to the Oil Maker's District. This particular historical site can be found in front of the shop.

Abbasid Army: This historical site is just waiting to be picked up by you to the west of The Great Garrison.

The Abbasids...and their Rivals: To find this historical site in Assassin's Creed Mirage, head to the northern part of the Fief of Rayasamah. Look for the crane situated on a rooftop and climb it. The orb for this historical site is up there.

Ghilman (Servant Soldiers): Towards the western side of the Officer's Club. Climb the rooftops that are quite close to the walls of the Round City to find it.

Table Manners: This historical location can be found on the roof of one of the houses between the Tabik and Sharqiyah markers of the Assassin's Creed Mirage map.

This is every single historical site in the Karkh region in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Aside from these, there are plenty of other collectibles in this area. Check out this guide to find every collectible in the Karkh region.