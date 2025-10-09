All Attachment Skills in Digimon Story Time Stranger

|Skill Name
|Type
|Element
|SP Cost
|Target
|Effect
|Acceleration Boost
|Buff
|-
|25
|1 ally
100% chance to apply Charge Physical
|Angel Ladder I
|Physical
|Light
|45
|All enemies
Performs Light physical attack at power 25, 90% ACU
|Aqua Pressure I
|Physical
|Water
|35
|1 enemy
Performs Water physical attack at power 40, 95% ACU
|Aqua Pressure II
|Physical
|Water
|90
|1 enemy
Performs Water physical attack at power 60, 95% ACU
|Attack Bind
|Debuff
|-
|15
|1 enemy
100% chance of 20% ATK reduction for 3 turns
|Attack Break
|Buff
|-
|20
|All enemies
100% chance of 10% ATK reduction for 3 turns
|Attack Charge
|Buff
|-
|15
|1 ally
100% chance of 30% ATK boost for 3 turns
|Attack Field
|Buff
|-
|30
|All allies
100% chance of 10% ATK boost for 3 turns
|Attack Reflect
|Buff
|-
|25
|User
100% chance to apply Reflect Physical
|Aura
|Recovery
|-
|65
|All allies
|Slightly recovers HP
|Awesome Quake I
|Physical
|Earth
|45
|All enemies
Performs Earth physical attack at power 35, 85% ACU
|Awesome Quake II
|Physical
|Earth
|115
|All enemies
Performs Earth physical attack at power 45, 85% ACU
|Burst Flame I
|Magic
|Fire
|35
|1 enemy
Fire magic, 8 power, 5 hits, 95% ACU
|Burst Flame II
|Magic
|Fire
|90
|1 enemy
Fire magic, 12 power, 5 hits, 95% ACU
|Burst Flame III
|Magic
|Fire
|150
|1 enemy
Fire magic, 15 power, 5 hits, 95% ACU
|Character Reversal
|Status Ailment
|-
|15
|1 enemy/ally
100% chance to apply Reverse
|Comet Hammer I
|Physical
|Earth
|35
|1 enemy
Earth physical, 8 power, 6 hits, 90% ACU
|Comet Hammer II
|Physical
|Earth
|85
|1 enemy
Earth physical, 11 power, 6 hits, 90% ACU
|Crescent Leaf I
|Physical
|Plant
|35
|1 enemy
Plant physical, 6 power, 7 hits, 95% ACU
|Crescent Leaf II
|Physical
|Plant
|90
|1 enemy
Plant physical, 9 power, 7 hits, 95% ACU
|Critical Bind
|Debuff
|-
|15
|1 enemy
100% chance of 20% CRT reduction for 3 turns
|Critical Break
|Debuff
|-
|20
|All enemies
100% chance of 10% CRT reduction for 3 turns
|Critical Charge
|Buff
|-
|15
|1 ally
100% chance of 30% CRT boost for 3 turns
|Critical Field
|Buff
|-
|20
|All allies
100% chance of 10% CRT boost for 3 turns
|Crush Blade I
|Physical
|Steel
|35
|1 enemy
Steel physical, 8 power, 5 hits, 90% ACU, 20% CRT
|Crush Blade II
|Physical
|Steel
|90
|1 enemy
Steel physical, 12 power, 5 hits, 90% ACU, 20% CRT
|Curse Barrier
|Buff
|-
|25
|1 ally
100% chance to apply Status Abnormality Immunity
|Diamond Dust I
|Physical
|Ice
|45
|All enemies
Ice physical, 6 power, 4 hits, 90% ACU
|Dispel
|Recovery
|-
|25
|1 ally
|Frozen Bullet I
|Magic
|Ice
|35
|1 enemy
Ice magic 40 power, 95% ACU
|Frozen Bullet II
|Magic
|Ice
|90
|1 enemy
Ice magic 60 power, 95% ACU
|Full Metal Pile I
|Magic
|Steel
|45
|All enemies
Steel magic 25 power, 85% ACU, 20% CRT
|Full Metal Pile II
|Magic
|Steel
|115
|All enemies
Steel magic 35 power, 85% ACU, 20% CRT
|Gaia Blaster I
|Magic
|Earth
|35
|1 enemy
Earth magic 50 power, 90% ACU
|Gaia Blaster II
|Magic
|Earth
|85
|1 enemy
Earth magic 70 power, 90% ACU
|Gale Storm I
|Magic
|Wind
|45
|All enemies
Wind magic 25 power, 90% ACU
|Gale Storm II
|Magic
|Wind
|110
|All enemies
Wind magic 35 power, 90% ACU
|Guard Bind
|Debuff
|-
|15
|1 enemy
100% chance of 20% DEF reduction for 3 turns
|Guard Break
|Debuff
|-
|20
|All enemies
100% chance of 10% DEF reduction for 3 turns
|Guard Charge
|Buff
|-
|15
|1 ally
100% chance of 30% DEF boost for 3 turns
|Guard Field
|Buff
|-
|20
|All allies
100% chance of 10% DEF boost for 3 turns
|Hate Charge
|Buff
|-
|15
|User
100% chance to apply Taunting
|Heal
|Recovery
|-
|25
|1 ally
|Heavy Strike I
|Physical
|Null
|40
|1 enemy
Null physical, 40 power, 95% ACU, 15% CRT
|Heavy Strike II
|Physical
|Null
|100
|1 enemy
Null physical, 60 power, 95% ACU, 15% CRT
|Heavy Strike III
|Physical
|Null
|170
|1 enemy
Null physical, 75 power, 95% ACU, 15% CRT
|Hell Crusher I
|Magic
|Dark
|40
|All enemies
Dark magic 25 power, 90% ACU
|Hell Crusher II
|Magic
|Dark
|110
|All enemies
Dark magic 35 power, 90% ACU
|Holy Light I
|Magic
|Light
|35
|1 enemy
Light magic 40 power, 95% ACU
|Holy Light II
|Magic
|Light
|90
|1 enemy
Light magic 60 power, 95% ACU
|Holy Light III
|Magic
|Light
|150
|1 enemy
Light magic 75 power, 95% ACU
|Hydro Water I
|Magic
|Water
|35
|1 enemy
Water physical, 8 power, 5 hits, 95% ACU
|Hydro Water II
|Magic
|Water
|90
|1 enemy
Water magic, 12 power, 5 hits, 95% ACU
|Icicle Edge I
|Physical
|Ice
|35
|1 enemy
Ice physical, 20 power, 2 hits, 95% ACU
|Icicle Edge II
|Physical
|Ice
|90
|1 enemy
Ice physical, 30 power, 2 hits, 95% ACU
|Idle Bubble
|Status Ailment
|-
|10
|1 enemy
60% chance to apply Sleep
|Ignition Flare I
|Physical
|Fire
|45
|1 enemy
Fire physical, 6 power, 4 hits, 90% ACU
|Iron Slash I
|Physical
|Steel
|45
|All enemies
Steel physical, 4 power, 6 hits, 85% ACU, 20% CRT
|Lethal Blizzard I
|Magic
|Ice
|45
|All enemies
Ice magic, 25 power, 90% ACU
|Lethal Blizzard II
|Magic
|Ice
|115
|All enemies
Ice magic, 35 power, 90% ACU
|Lightning Claw I
|Physical
|Electricity
|45
|All enemies
Electric physical, 6 power, 4 hits, 90% ACU
|Lunatic Gate I
|Physical
|Null
|50
|1 enemy
Null physical, 25 power, 90% ACU, 10% CRT
|Lunatic Gate II
|Physical
|Null
|125
|All enemies
Null physical, 35 power, 90% ACU, 10% CRT
|Magic Bind
|Debuff
|-
|15
|1 enemy
100% chance of 20% INT reduction for 3 turns
|Magic Break
|Debuff
|-
|20
|All enemies
100% chance of 10% INT reduction for 3 turns
|Magic Charge
|Buff
|-
|15
|1 ally
100% chance of 30% INT boost for 3 turns
|Magic Field
|Buff
|-
|20
|All allies
100% chance of 10% INT boost for 3 turns
|Magic Reflect
|Buff
|-
|25
|User
100% chance to apply Reflect Magic
|Magma Fall I
|Magic
|Fire
|45
|All enemies
Fire magic, 25 power, 90% ACU
|Magma Fall II
|Magic
|Fire
|115
|All enemies
Fire magic, 35 power, 90% ACU
|Mediator
|Buff
|-
|25
|1 ally
Removes status abnormalities
|Meditator
|Recovery
|-
|25
|1 ally
Removes status abnormalities
|Mental Break
|Debuff
|-
|20
|All enemies
100% chance of 10% SPI reduction for 3 turns
|Mental Charge
|Buff
|-
|15
|1 ally
100% chance of 30% SPI boost for 3 turns
|Mental Field
|Buff
|-
|20
|All allies
100% chance of 10% SPI boost for 3 turns
|Nanomachine Break I
|Physical
|Electricity
|35
|1 enemy
Electric physical, 10 power, 4 hits, 95% ACU
|Nanomachine Break II
|Physical
|Electricity
|95
|1 enemy
Electric physical, 15 power, 4 hits, 95% ACU
|Needle Plant I
|Physical
|Plant
|45
|All enemies
Plant physical, 4 power, 6 hits, 90% ACU
|Nightmare II
|Magic
|Dark
|85
|1 enemy
Dark magic, 60 power, 95% ACU
|Normalize
|Recovery
|-
|25
|1 ally
Removes Injury and Disease
|Ocean Wave I
|Magic
|Water
|45
|All enemies
Water magic, 25 power, 90% ACU
|Ocean Wave II
|Magic
|Water
|110
|All enemies
Water magic, 35 power, 90% ACU
|Panic Wisp
|Debuff
|-
|10
|1 enemy
60% chance to apply Confusion
|Power Energy I
|Magic
|Null
|40
|1 enemy
Null magic, 40 power, 95% ACU, 15% CRT
|Power Energy II
|Magic
|Null
|100
|1 enemy
Null magic, 60 power, 95% ACU, 15% CRT
|Power Energy III
|Magic
|Null
|170
|1 enemy
Null magic, 75 power, 95% ACU, 15% CRT
|Reset Body
|Debuff
|-
|25
|1 enemy
|Removes stat buffs
|Revive
|Recovery
|-
|90
|1 ally
Revives from KO and moderately recovers HP
|Ripping Net
|Status Ailment
|-
|10
|1 enemy
60% chance to apply Paralysis
|Rune Forest I
|Magic
|Plant
|45
|1 enemy
Plant magic, 25 power, 90% ACU
|Rune Forest II
|Magic
|Plant
|110
|All enemies
Plant magic, 35 power, 90% ACU
|Safety Guard
|Buff
|-
|25
|1 ally
100% chance to apply Guts
|Saint Knuckle II
|Physical
|Light
|90
|1 enemy
Light physical, 30 power, 2 hits, 95% ACU
|Shadow Fang I
|Physical
|Dark
|35
|1 enemy
Dark physical, 20 power, 2 hits, 95% ACU
|Shadow Fang II
|Physical
|Dark
|85
|1 enemy
Dark physical, 30 power, 2 hits, 95% ACU
|Shine Burst I
|Magic
|Light
|45
|All enemies
Light magic, 25 power, 90% ACU
|Shine Burst II
|Magic
|Light
|115
|All enemies
Light magic, 35 power, 90% ACU
|Shock Plasma I
|Magic
|Electricity
|35
|1 enemy
Electric magic, 13 power, 3 hits, 95% ACU
|Shock Plasma II
|Magic
|Electricity
|95
|1 enemy
Electric magic, 20 power, 3 hits, 95% ACU
|Sonic Shot I
|Magic
|Wind
|35
|1 enemy
Wind magic, 40 power, 95% ACU
|Sonic Shot II
|Magic
|Wind
|90
|1 enemy
Wind magic, 60 power, 95% ACU
|Soul Fear II
|Physical
|Dark
|110
|All enemies
Dark physical, 35 power, 90% ACU
|Speed Bind
|Debuff
|-
|15
|1 enemy
100% chance of 20% SPD reduction for 3 turns
|Speed Break
|Debuff
|-
|20
|All enemies
100% chance of 10% SPI reduction for 3 turns
|Speed Charge
|Buff
|-
|15
|1 ally
100% chance of 30% SPD boost for 3 turns
|Speed Field
|Buff
|-
|20
|All allies
100% chance of 10% SPD boost for 3 turns
|Spell Boost
|Buff
|-
|25
|1 ally
100% chance to apply Charge Magic
|Spirit Bind
|Debuff
|-
|15
|1 enemy
100% chance of 20% SPI reduction for 3 turns
|Status Barrier
|Buff
|-
|25
|1 ally
100% chance to apply Stat Debuff Immunity
|Stone Cleave I
|Magic
|Earth
|45
|All enemies
Earth magic, 35 power, 85% ACU
|Stone Cleave II
|Magic
|Earth
|115
|All enemies
Earth magic, 45 power, 85% ACU
|Tempest I
|Physical
|Wind
|45
|All enemies
Wind physical, 25 power, 90% ACU
|Texture Blow
|Status Ailment
|-
|15
|1 enemy
60% chance to apply Crystallization
|Thorn Strike I
|Physical
|Plant
|35
|1 enemy
Plant physical, 20 power, 2 hits, 95% ACU
|Thorn Strike II
|Magic
|Plant
|85
|1 enemy
Plant magic, 30 power, 2 hits, 95% ACU
|Thruster Metal I
|Magic
|Steel
|40
|1 enemy
Steel magic, 6 power, 7 hits, 90% ACU, 20% CRT
|Thruster Metal II
|Magic
|Steel
|95
|1 enemy
Steel magic, 9 power, 7 hits, 90% ACU, 20% CRT
|Thunder Fall I
|Magic
|Electricity
|45
|All enemies
Electric magic, 8 power, 3 hits, 95% ACU
|Thunder Fall II
|Magic
|Electricity
|135
|All enemies
Electric magic, 12 power, 3 hits, 90% ACU
|Thunder Fall III
|Magic
|Electricity
|200
|All enemies
Electric magic, 15 power, 3 hits, 90% ACU
|Tidal Stream I
|Physical
|Water
|45
|All enemies
Water physical, 6 power, 4 hits, 90% ACU
|Tidal Stream II
|Physical
|Water
|125
|All enemies
Water physical, 9 power, 4 hits, 90% ACU
|Venom Trap
|Status Ailment
|-
|10
|1 enemy
60% chance to apply Poison
|Void Ray I
|Magic
|Null
|50
|All enemies
Null magic, 25 power, 90% ACU, 10% CRT
|Void Ray II
|Magic
|Null
|125
|All enemies
Null magic, 35 power, 90% ACU, 10% CRT
|Void Ray III
|Magic
|Null
|205
|All enemies
Null magic, 45 power, 90% ACU, 10% CRT
|Wind Claw I
|Physical
|Wind
|35
|1 enemy
Wind physical, 40 power, 95% ACU
|Wind Claw II
|Physical
|Wind
|90
|1 enemy
Wind physical, 60 power, 95% ACU
|Wolkenapalm I
|Physical
|Fire
|35
|1 enemy
Fire physical, 40 power, 95% ACU
|Wolkenapalm II
|Physical
|Fire
|90
|1 enemy
Fire physical, 60 power, 95% ACU
|Wolkenapalm III
|Physical
|Fire
|150
|1 enemy
Fire physical, 75 power, 95% ACU
|X-Aura
|Recovery
|-
|105
|All allies
|X-Heal
|Recovery
|-
|50
|1 ally
|Greatly recovers HP
|X-Revive
|Recovery
|-
|165
|1 ally
Revives from KO and greatly recovers HP