All Attachment Skills in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Modified Oct 09, 2025 11:45 GMT
All attachment skills in Digimon Story Time Stranger
All Attachment Skills in Digimon Story Time Stranger (Image via Bandai Namco)

Attachment Skills in Digimon Story Time Stranger are a new gameplay mechanic that focuses on versatility. As the name suggests, this system consists of special abilities that you can attach to any of your Digimon to alter their moveset. By gathering various skills, your team can have a wide coverage against different kinds of enemies.

To help you know more about Attachment Skills in Digimon Story Time Stranger, we have prepared a comprehensive guide that covers every single skill and provides information on how to get them.

What are Attachment Skills in Digimon Story Time Stranger?

Attachment Skills in Digimon Story Time Stranger are one of the core gameplay mechanics. It is all about customizing the movesets of the various Digimons on your party using abilities that can be freely attached or detached between monsters.

To make the most out of this system, your aim should be to acquire as many powerful Attachment Skills as you can in the game, and equip them to the Digimon in your party to provide them coverage against the various opponents they will face. Doing so will ensure that you will have a way out to clear any challenges that may come your way.

All Attachment Skills in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Without further ado, here is a complete list of all Attachment Skills found within the game, along with some relevant details about them:

Skill NameTypeElementSP CostTargetEffect
Acceleration BoostBuff-251 ally
100% chance to apply Charge Physical
Angel Ladder IPhysicalLight45All enemies
Performs Light physical attack at power 25, 90% ACU
Aqua Pressure IPhysicalWater351 enemy
Performs Water physical attack at power 40, 95% ACU
Aqua Pressure IIPhysicalWater901 enemy
Performs Water physical attack at power 60, 95% ACU
Attack BindDebuff-151 enemy
100% chance of 20% ATK reduction for 3 turns
Attack BreakBuff-20All enemies
100% chance of 10% ATK reduction for 3 turns
Attack ChargeBuff-151 ally
100% chance of 30% ATK boost for 3 turns
Attack FieldBuff-30All allies
100% chance of 10% ATK boost for 3 turns
Attack ReflectBuff-25User
100% chance to apply Reflect Physical
AuraRecovery-65All alliesSlightly recovers HP
Awesome Quake IPhysicalEarth45All enemies
Performs Earth physical attack at power 35, 85% ACU
Awesome Quake IIPhysicalEarth115All enemies
Performs Earth physical attack at power 45, 85% ACU
Burst Flame IMagicFire351 enemy
Fire magic, 8 power, 5 hits, 95% ACU
Burst Flame IIMagicFire901 enemy
Fire magic, 12 power, 5 hits, 95% ACU
Burst Flame IIIMagicFire1501 enemy
Fire magic, 15 power, 5 hits, 95% ACU
Character ReversalStatus Ailment-151 enemy/ally
100% chance to apply Reverse
Comet Hammer IPhysicalEarth351 enemy
Earth physical, 8 power, 6 hits, 90% ACU
Comet Hammer IIPhysicalEarth851 enemy
Earth physical, 11 power, 6 hits, 90% ACU
Crescent Leaf IPhysicalPlant351 enemy
Plant physical, 6 power, 7 hits, 95% ACU
Crescent Leaf IIPhysicalPlant901 enemy
Plant physical, 9 power, 7 hits, 95% ACU
Critical BindDebuff-151 enemy
100% chance of 20% CRT reduction for 3 turns
Critical BreakDebuff-20All enemies
100% chance of 10% CRT reduction for 3 turns
Critical ChargeBuff-151 ally
100% chance of 30% CRT boost for 3 turns
Critical FieldBuff-20All allies
100% chance of 10% CRT boost for 3 turns
Crush Blade IPhysicalSteel351 enemy
Steel physical, 8 power, 5 hits, 90% ACU, 20% CRT
Crush Blade IIPhysicalSteel901 enemy
Steel physical, 12 power, 5 hits, 90% ACU, 20% CRT
Curse BarrierBuff-251 ally
100% chance to apply Status Abnormality Immunity
Diamond Dust IPhysicalIce45All enemies
Ice physical, 6 power, 4 hits, 90% ACU
DispelRecovery-251 ally
Removes stat debuffs
Frozen Bullet IMagicIce351 enemy
Ice magic 40 power, 95% ACU
Frozen Bullet IIMagicIce901 enemy
Ice magic 60 power, 95% ACU
Full Metal Pile IMagicSteel45All enemies
Steel magic 25 power, 85% ACU, 20% CRT
Full Metal Pile IIMagicSteel115All enemies
Steel magic 35 power, 85% ACU, 20% CRT
Gaia Blaster IMagicEarth351 enemy
Earth magic 50 power, 90% ACU
Gaia Blaster IIMagicEarth851 enemy
Earth magic 70 power, 90% ACU
Gale Storm IMagicWind45All enemies
Wind magic 25 power, 90% ACU
Gale Storm IIMagicWind110All enemies
Wind magic 35 power, 90% ACU
Guard BindDebuff-151 enemy
100% chance of 20% DEF reduction for 3 turns
Guard BreakDebuff-20All enemies
100% chance of 10% DEF reduction for 3 turns
Guard ChargeBuff-151 ally
100% chance of 30% DEF boost for 3 turns
Guard FieldBuff-20All allies
100% chance of 10% DEF boost for 3 turns
Hate ChargeBuff-15User
100% chance to apply Taunting
HealRecovery-251 ally
Moderately recovers HP
Heavy Strike IPhysicalNull401 enemy
Null physical, 40 power, 95% ACU, 15% CRT
Heavy Strike IIPhysicalNull1001 enemy
Null physical, 60 power, 95% ACU, 15% CRT
Heavy Strike IIIPhysicalNull1701 enemy
Null physical, 75 power, 95% ACU, 15% CRT
Hell Crusher IMagicDark40All enemies
Dark magic 25 power, 90% ACU
Hell Crusher IIMagicDark110All enemies
Dark magic 35 power, 90% ACU
Holy Light IMagicLight351 enemy
Light magic 40 power, 95% ACU
Holy Light IIMagicLight901 enemy
Light magic 60 power, 95% ACU
Holy Light IIIMagicLight1501 enemy
Light magic 75 power, 95% ACU
Hydro Water IMagicWater351 enemy
Water physical, 8 power, 5 hits, 95% ACU
Hydro Water IIMagicWater901 enemy
Water magic, 12 power, 5 hits, 95% ACU
Icicle Edge IPhysicalIce351 enemy
Ice physical, 20 power, 2 hits, 95% ACU
Icicle Edge IIPhysicalIce901 enemy
Ice physical, 30 power, 2 hits, 95% ACU
Idle BubbleStatus Ailment-101 enemy
60% chance to apply Sleep
Ignition Flare IPhysicalFire451 enemy
Fire physical, 6 power, 4 hits, 90% ACU
Iron Slash IPhysicalSteel45All enemies
Steel physical, 4 power, 6 hits, 85% ACU, 20% CRT
Lethal Blizzard IMagicIce45All enemies
Ice magic, 25 power, 90% ACU
Lethal Blizzard IIMagicIce115All enemies
Ice magic, 35 power, 90% ACU
Lightning Claw IPhysicalElectricity45All enemies
Electric physical, 6 power, 4 hits, 90% ACU
Lunatic Gate IPhysicalNull501 enemy
Null physical, 25 power, 90% ACU, 10% CRT
Lunatic Gate IIPhysicalNull125All enemies
Null physical, 35 power, 90% ACU, 10% CRT
Magic BindDebuff-151 enemy
100% chance of 20% INT reduction for 3 turns
Magic BreakDebuff-20All enemies
100% chance of 10% INT reduction for 3 turns
Magic ChargeBuff-151 ally
100% chance of 30% INT boost for 3 turns
Magic FieldBuff-20All allies
100% chance of 10% INT boost for 3 turns
Magic ReflectBuff-25User
100% chance to apply Reflect Magic
Magma Fall IMagicFire45All enemies
Fire magic, 25 power, 90% ACU
Magma Fall IIMagicFire115All enemies
Fire magic, 35 power, 90% ACU
MediatorBuff-251 ally
Removes status abnormalities
MeditatorRecovery-251 ally
Removes status abnormalities
Mental BreakDebuff-20All enemies
100% chance of 10% SPI reduction for 3 turns
Mental ChargeBuff-151 ally
100% chance of 30% SPI boost for 3 turns
Mental FieldBuff-20All allies
100% chance of 10% SPI boost for 3 turns
Nanomachine Break IPhysicalElectricity351 enemy
Electric physical, 10 power, 4 hits, 95% ACU
Nanomachine Break IIPhysicalElectricity951 enemy
Electric physical, 15 power, 4 hits, 95% ACU
Needle Plant IPhysicalPlant45All enemies
Plant physical, 4 power, 6 hits, 90% ACU
Nightmare IIMagicDark851 enemy
Dark magic, 60 power, 95% ACU
NormalizeRecovery-251 ally
Removes Injury and Disease
Ocean Wave IMagicWater45All enemies
Water magic, 25 power, 90% ACU
Ocean Wave IIMagicWater110All enemies
Water magic, 35 power, 90% ACU
Panic WispDebuff-101 enemy
60% chance to apply Confusion
Power Energy IMagicNull401 enemy
Null magic, 40 power, 95% ACU, 15% CRT
Power Energy IIMagicNull1001 enemy
Null magic, 60 power, 95% ACU, 15% CRT
Power Energy IIIMagicNull1701 enemy
Null magic, 75 power, 95% ACU, 15% CRT
Reset BodyDebuff-251 enemyRemoves stat buffs
ReviveRecovery-901 ally
Revives from KO and moderately recovers HP
Ripping NetStatus Ailment-101 enemy
60% chance to apply Paralysis
Rune Forest IMagicPlant451 enemy
Plant magic, 25 power, 90% ACU
Rune Forest IIMagicPlant110All enemies
Plant magic, 35 power, 90% ACU
Safety GuardBuff-251 ally
100% chance to apply Guts
Saint Knuckle IIPhysicalLight901 enemy
Light physical, 30 power, 2 hits, 95% ACU
Shadow Fang IPhysicalDark351 enemy
Dark physical, 20 power, 2 hits, 95% ACU
Shadow Fang IIPhysicalDark851 enemy
Dark physical, 30 power, 2 hits, 95% ACU
Shine Burst IMagicLight45All enemies
Light magic, 25 power, 90% ACU
Shine Burst IIMagicLight115All enemies
Light magic, 35 power, 90% ACU
Shock Plasma IMagicElectricity351 enemy
Electric magic, 13 power, 3 hits, 95% ACU
Shock Plasma IIMagicElectricity951 enemy
Electric magic, 20 power, 3 hits, 95% ACU
Sonic Shot IMagicWind351 enemy
Wind magic, 40 power, 95% ACU
Sonic Shot IIMagicWind901 enemy
Wind magic, 60 power, 95% ACU
Soul Fear IIPhysicalDark110All enemies
Dark physical, 35 power, 90% ACU
Speed BindDebuff-151 enemy
100% chance of 20% SPD reduction for 3 turns
Speed BreakDebuff-20All enemies
100% chance of 10% SPI reduction for 3 turns
Speed ChargeBuff-151 ally
100% chance of 30% SPD boost for 3 turns
Speed FieldBuff-20All allies
100% chance of 10% SPD boost for 3 turns
Spell BoostBuff-251 ally
100% chance to apply Charge Magic
Spirit BindDebuff-151 enemy
100% chance of 20% SPI reduction for 3 turns
Status BarrierBuff-251 ally
100% chance to apply Stat Debuff Immunity
Stone Cleave IMagicEarth45All enemies
Earth magic, 35 power, 85% ACU
Stone Cleave IIMagicEarth115All enemies
Earth magic, 45 power, 85% ACU
Tempest IPhysicalWind45All enemies
Wind physical, 25 power, 90% ACU
Texture BlowStatus Ailment-151 enemy
60% chance to apply Crystallization
Thorn Strike IPhysicalPlant351 enemy
Plant physical, 20 power, 2 hits, 95% ACU
Thorn Strike IIMagicPlant851 enemy
Plant magic, 30 power, 2 hits, 95% ACU
Thruster Metal IMagicSteel401 enemy
Steel magic, 6 power, 7 hits, 90% ACU, 20% CRT
Thruster Metal IIMagicSteel951 enemy
Steel magic, 9 power, 7 hits, 90% ACU, 20% CRT
Thunder Fall IMagicElectricity45All enemies
Electric magic, 8 power, 3 hits, 95% ACU
Thunder Fall IIMagicElectricity135All enemies
Electric magic, 12 power, 3 hits, 90% ACU
Thunder Fall IIIMagicElectricity200All enemies
Electric magic, 15 power, 3 hits, 90% ACU
Tidal Stream IPhysicalWater45All enemies
Water physical, 6 power, 4 hits, 90% ACU
Tidal Stream IIPhysicalWater125All enemies
Water physical, 9 power, 4 hits, 90% ACU
Venom TrapStatus Ailment-101 enemy
60% chance to apply Poison
Void Ray IMagicNull50All enemies
Null magic, 25 power, 90% ACU, 10% CRT
Void Ray IIMagicNull125All enemies
Null magic, 35 power, 90% ACU, 10% CRT
Void Ray IIIMagicNull205All enemies
Null magic, 45 power, 90% ACU, 10% CRT
Wind Claw IPhysicalWind351 enemy
Wind physical, 40 power, 95% ACU
Wind Claw IIPhysicalWind901 enemy
Wind physical, 60 power, 95% ACU
Wolkenapalm IPhysicalFire351 enemy
Fire physical, 40 power, 95% ACU
Wolkenapalm IIPhysicalFire901 enemy
Fire physical, 60 power, 95% ACU
Wolkenapalm IIIPhysicalFire1501 enemy
Fire physical, 75 power, 95% ACU
X-AuraRecovery-105All allies
Moderately recovers HP
X-HealRecovery-501 allyGreatly recovers HP
X-ReviveRecovery-1651 ally
Revives from KO and greatly recovers HP
Also read: 5 best Mega Digimons in Digimon Story Time Stranger, ranked

How to get and use Attachment Skills in Digimon Story Time Stranger

SkullBalochimon Attachment Skills (Image via Bandai Namco)
SkullBalochimon Attachment Skills (Image via Bandai Namco)

Here are all the various ways in which you can obtain Attachment Skills in Digimon Story Time Stranger:

  • Leveling up: As your Digimon gain experience, they will unlock new Attachment Skills.
  • Wild Digimon conversion: Defeating or converting wild Digimon can yield unique Attachment Skills.
  • Skill Disc shops: Many towns in the game have vendors that sell Skill Discs that function as Attachment Skills. You can easily purchase them by spending Zen.
  • Special quests: Some rare Attachment Skills are also obtainable by defeating powerful Digimon during quests.

Let's also look at the steps you must follow to equip new Attachment Skills to your Digimon:

  1. Use the party menu to open a Digimon’s skill page.
  2. Select “Attachment Skills,” then add or remove skills as per your preference.

You should note that there is a limit to the number of Skills you can equip to a Digimon, and you must decide among the available options to best suit your needs.

Also read: Infinite Imagination side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger: How to complete and rewards

