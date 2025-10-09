Attachment Skills in Digimon Story Time Stranger are a new gameplay mechanic that focuses on versatility. As the name suggests, this system consists of special abilities that you can attach to any of your Digimon to alter their moveset. By gathering various skills, your team can have a wide coverage against different kinds of enemies.

To help you know more about Attachment Skills in Digimon Story Time Stranger, we have prepared a comprehensive guide that covers every single skill and provides information on how to get them.

What are Attachment Skills in Digimon Story Time Stranger?

Attachment Skills in Digimon Story Time Stranger are one of the core gameplay mechanics. It is all about customizing the movesets of the various Digimons on your party using abilities that can be freely attached or detached between monsters.

To make the most out of this system, your aim should be to acquire as many powerful Attachment Skills as you can in the game, and equip them to the Digimon in your party to provide them coverage against the various opponents they will face. Doing so will ensure that you will have a way out to clear any challenges that may come your way.

All Attachment Skills in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Without further ado, here is a complete list of all Attachment Skills found within the game, along with some relevant details about them:

Skill Name Type Element SP Cost Target Effect Acceleration Boost Buff - 25 1 ally 100% chance to apply Charge Physical Angel Ladder I Physical Light 45 All enemies Performs Light physical attack at power 25, 90% ACU Aqua Pressure I Physical Water 35 1 enemy Performs Water physical attack at power 40, 95% ACU Aqua Pressure II Physical Water 90 1 enemy Performs Water physical attack at power 60, 95% ACU Attack Bind Debuff - 15 1 enemy 100% chance of 20% ATK reduction for 3 turns Attack Break Buff - 20 All enemies 100% chance of 10% ATK reduction for 3 turns Attack Charge Buff - 15 1 ally 100% chance of 30% ATK boost for 3 turns Attack Field Buff - 30 All allies 100% chance of 10% ATK boost for 3 turns Attack Reflect Buff - 25 User 100% chance to apply Reflect Physical Aura Recovery - 65 All allies Slightly recovers HP Awesome Quake I Physical Earth 45 All enemies Performs Earth physical attack at power 35, 85% ACU Awesome Quake II Physical Earth 115 All enemies Performs Earth physical attack at power 45, 85% ACU Burst Flame I Magic Fire 35 1 enemy Fire magic, 8 power, 5 hits, 95% ACU Burst Flame II Magic Fire 90 1 enemy Fire magic, 12 power, 5 hits, 95% ACU Burst Flame III Magic Fire 150 1 enemy Fire magic, 15 power, 5 hits, 95% ACU Character Reversal Status Ailment - 15 1 enemy/ally 100% chance to apply Reverse Comet Hammer I Physical Earth 35 1 enemy Earth physical, 8 power, 6 hits, 90% ACU Comet Hammer II Physical Earth 85 1 enemy Earth physical, 11 power, 6 hits, 90% ACU Crescent Leaf I Physical Plant 35 1 enemy Plant physical, 6 power, 7 hits, 95% ACU Crescent Leaf II Physical Plant 90 1 enemy Plant physical, 9 power, 7 hits, 95% ACU Critical Bind Debuff - 15 1 enemy 100% chance of 20% CRT reduction for 3 turns Critical Break Debuff - 20 All enemies 100% chance of 10% CRT reduction for 3 turns Critical Charge Buff - 15 1 ally 100% chance of 30% CRT boost for 3 turns Critical Field Buff - 20 All allies 100% chance of 10% CRT boost for 3 turns Crush Blade I Physical Steel 35 1 enemy Steel physical, 8 power, 5 hits, 90% ACU, 20% CRT Crush Blade II Physical Steel 90 1 enemy Steel physical, 12 power, 5 hits, 90% ACU, 20% CRT Curse Barrier Buff - 25 1 ally 100% chance to apply Status Abnormality Immunity Diamond Dust I Physical Ice 45 All enemies Ice physical, 6 power, 4 hits, 90% ACU Dispel Recovery - 25 1 ally Removes stat debuffs Frozen Bullet I Magic Ice 35 1 enemy Ice magic 40 power, 95% ACU Frozen Bullet II Magic Ice 90 1 enemy Ice magic 60 power, 95% ACU Full Metal Pile I Magic Steel 45 All enemies Steel magic 25 power, 85% ACU, 20% CRT Full Metal Pile II Magic Steel 115 All enemies Steel magic 35 power, 85% ACU, 20% CRT Gaia Blaster I Magic Earth 35 1 enemy Earth magic 50 power, 90% ACU Gaia Blaster II Magic Earth 85 1 enemy Earth magic 70 power, 90% ACU Gale Storm I Magic Wind 45 All enemies Wind magic 25 power, 90% ACU Gale Storm II Magic Wind 110 All enemies Wind magic 35 power, 90% ACU Guard Bind Debuff - 15 1 enemy 100% chance of 20% DEF reduction for 3 turns Guard Break Debuff - 20 All enemies 100% chance of 10% DEF reduction for 3 turns Guard Charge Buff - 15 1 ally 100% chance of 30% DEF boost for 3 turns Guard Field Buff - 20 All allies 100% chance of 10% DEF boost for 3 turns Hate Charge Buff - 15 User 100% chance to apply Taunting Heal Recovery - 25 1 ally Moderately recovers HP Heavy Strike I Physical Null 40 1 enemy Null physical, 40 power, 95% ACU, 15% CRT Heavy Strike II Physical Null 100 1 enemy Null physical, 60 power, 95% ACU, 15% CRT Heavy Strike III Physical Null 170 1 enemy Null physical, 75 power, 95% ACU, 15% CRT Hell Crusher I Magic Dark 40 All enemies Dark magic 25 power, 90% ACU Hell Crusher II Magic Dark 110 All enemies Dark magic 35 power, 90% ACU Holy Light I Magic Light 35 1 enemy Light magic 40 power, 95% ACU Holy Light II Magic Light 90 1 enemy Light magic 60 power, 95% ACU Holy Light III Magic Light 150 1 enemy Light magic 75 power, 95% ACU Hydro Water I Magic Water 35 1 enemy Water physical, 8 power, 5 hits, 95% ACU Hydro Water II Magic Water 90 1 enemy Water magic, 12 power, 5 hits, 95% ACU Icicle Edge I Physical Ice 35 1 enemy Ice physical, 20 power, 2 hits, 95% ACU Icicle Edge II Physical Ice 90 1 enemy Ice physical, 30 power, 2 hits, 95% ACU Idle Bubble Status Ailment - 10 1 enemy 60% chance to apply Sleep Ignition Flare I Physical Fire 45 1 enemy Fire physical, 6 power, 4 hits, 90% ACU Iron Slash I Physical Steel 45 All enemies Steel physical, 4 power, 6 hits, 85% ACU, 20% CRT Lethal Blizzard I Magic Ice 45 All enemies Ice magic, 25 power, 90% ACU Lethal Blizzard II Magic Ice 115 All enemies Ice magic, 35 power, 90% ACU Lightning Claw I Physical Electricity 45 All enemies Electric physical, 6 power, 4 hits, 90% ACU Lunatic Gate I Physical Null 50 1 enemy Null physical, 25 power, 90% ACU, 10% CRT Lunatic Gate II Physical Null 125 All enemies Null physical, 35 power, 90% ACU, 10% CRT Magic Bind Debuff - 15 1 enemy 100% chance of 20% INT reduction for 3 turns Magic Break Debuff - 20 All enemies 100% chance of 10% INT reduction for 3 turns Magic Charge Buff - 15 1 ally 100% chance of 30% INT boost for 3 turns Magic Field Buff - 20 All allies 100% chance of 10% INT boost for 3 turns Magic Reflect Buff - 25 User 100% chance to apply Reflect Magic Magma Fall I Magic Fire 45 All enemies Fire magic, 25 power, 90% ACU Magma Fall II Magic Fire 115 All enemies Fire magic, 35 power, 90% ACU Mediator Buff - 25 1 ally Removes status abnormalities Meditator Recovery - 25 1 ally Removes status abnormalities Mental Break Debuff - 20 All enemies 100% chance of 10% SPI reduction for 3 turns Mental Charge Buff - 15 1 ally 100% chance of 30% SPI boost for 3 turns Mental Field Buff - 20 All allies 100% chance of 10% SPI boost for 3 turns Nanomachine Break I Physical Electricity 35 1 enemy Electric physical, 10 power, 4 hits, 95% ACU Nanomachine Break II Physical Electricity 95 1 enemy Electric physical, 15 power, 4 hits, 95% ACU Needle Plant I Physical Plant 45 All enemies Plant physical, 4 power, 6 hits, 90% ACU Nightmare II Magic Dark 85 1 enemy Dark magic, 60 power, 95% ACU Normalize Recovery - 25 1 ally Removes Injury and Disease Ocean Wave I Magic Water 45 All enemies Water magic, 25 power, 90% ACU Ocean Wave II Magic Water 110 All enemies Water magic, 35 power, 90% ACU Panic Wisp Debuff - 10 1 enemy 60% chance to apply Confusion Power Energy I Magic Null 40 1 enemy Null magic, 40 power, 95% ACU, 15% CRT Power Energy II Magic Null 100 1 enemy Null magic, 60 power, 95% ACU, 15% CRT Power Energy III Magic Null 170 1 enemy Null magic, 75 power, 95% ACU, 15% CRT Reset Body Debuff - 25 1 enemy Removes stat buffs Revive Recovery - 90 1 ally Revives from KO and moderately recovers HP Ripping Net Status Ailment - 10 1 enemy 60% chance to apply Paralysis Rune Forest I Magic Plant 45 1 enemy Plant magic, 25 power, 90% ACU Rune Forest II Magic Plant 110 All enemies Plant magic, 35 power, 90% ACU Safety Guard Buff - 25 1 ally 100% chance to apply Guts Saint Knuckle II Physical Light 90 1 enemy Light physical, 30 power, 2 hits, 95% ACU Shadow Fang I Physical Dark 35 1 enemy Dark physical, 20 power, 2 hits, 95% ACU Shadow Fang II Physical Dark 85 1 enemy Dark physical, 30 power, 2 hits, 95% ACU Shine Burst I Magic Light 45 All enemies Light magic, 25 power, 90% ACU Shine Burst II Magic Light 115 All enemies Light magic, 35 power, 90% ACU Shock Plasma I Magic Electricity 35 1 enemy Electric magic, 13 power, 3 hits, 95% ACU Shock Plasma II Magic Electricity 95 1 enemy Electric magic, 20 power, 3 hits, 95% ACU Sonic Shot I Magic Wind 35 1 enemy Wind magic, 40 power, 95% ACU Sonic Shot II Magic Wind 90 1 enemy Wind magic, 60 power, 95% ACU Soul Fear II Physical Dark 110 All enemies Dark physical, 35 power, 90% ACU Speed Bind Debuff - 15 1 enemy 100% chance of 20% SPD reduction for 3 turns Speed Break Debuff - 20 All enemies 100% chance of 10% SPI reduction for 3 turns Speed Charge Buff - 15 1 ally 100% chance of 30% SPD boost for 3 turns Speed Field Buff - 20 All allies 100% chance of 10% SPD boost for 3 turns Spell Boost Buff - 25 1 ally 100% chance to apply Charge Magic Spirit Bind Debuff - 15 1 enemy 100% chance of 20% SPI reduction for 3 turns Status Barrier Buff - 25 1 ally 100% chance to apply Stat Debuff Immunity Stone Cleave I Magic Earth 45 All enemies Earth magic, 35 power, 85% ACU Stone Cleave II Magic Earth 115 All enemies Earth magic, 45 power, 85% ACU Tempest I Physical Wind 45 All enemies Wind physical, 25 power, 90% ACU Texture Blow Status Ailment - 15 1 enemy 60% chance to apply Crystallization Thorn Strike I Physical Plant 35 1 enemy Plant physical, 20 power, 2 hits, 95% ACU Thorn Strike II Magic Plant 85 1 enemy Plant magic, 30 power, 2 hits, 95% ACU Thruster Metal I Magic Steel 40 1 enemy Steel magic, 6 power, 7 hits, 90% ACU, 20% CRT Thruster Metal II Magic Steel 95 1 enemy Steel magic, 9 power, 7 hits, 90% ACU, 20% CRT Thunder Fall I Magic Electricity 45 All enemies Electric magic, 8 power, 3 hits, 95% ACU Thunder Fall II Magic Electricity 135 All enemies Electric magic, 12 power, 3 hits, 90% ACU Thunder Fall III Magic Electricity 200 All enemies Electric magic, 15 power, 3 hits, 90% ACU Tidal Stream I Physical Water 45 All enemies Water physical, 6 power, 4 hits, 90% ACU Tidal Stream II Physical Water 125 All enemies Water physical, 9 power, 4 hits, 90% ACU Venom Trap Status Ailment - 10 1 enemy 60% chance to apply Poison Void Ray I Magic Null 50 All enemies Null magic, 25 power, 90% ACU, 10% CRT Void Ray II Magic Null 125 All enemies Null magic, 35 power, 90% ACU, 10% CRT Void Ray III Magic Null 205 All enemies Null magic, 45 power, 90% ACU, 10% CRT Wind Claw I Physical Wind 35 1 enemy Wind physical, 40 power, 95% ACU Wind Claw II Physical Wind 90 1 enemy Wind physical, 60 power, 95% ACU Wolkenapalm I Physical Fire 35 1 enemy Fire physical, 40 power, 95% ACU Wolkenapalm II Physical Fire 90 1 enemy Fire physical, 60 power, 95% ACU Wolkenapalm III Physical Fire 150 1 enemy Fire physical, 75 power, 95% ACU X-Aura Recovery - 105 All allies Moderately recovers HP X-Heal Recovery - 50 1 ally Greatly recovers HP X-Revive Recovery - 165 1 ally Revives from KO and greatly recovers HP

How to get and use Attachment Skills in Digimon Story Time Stranger

SkullBalochimon Attachment Skills (Image via Bandai Namco)

Here are all the various ways in which you can obtain Attachment Skills in Digimon Story Time Stranger:

Leveling up : As your Digimon gain experience, they will unlock new Attachment Skills.

: As your Digimon gain experience, they will unlock new Attachment Skills. Wild Digimon conversion : Defeating or converting wild Digimon can yield unique Attachment Skills.

: Defeating or converting wild Digimon can yield unique Attachment Skills. Skill Disc shops : Many towns in the game have vendors that sell Skill Discs that function as Attachment Skills. You can easily purchase them by spending Zen.

: Many towns in the game have vendors that sell Skill Discs that function as Attachment Skills. You can easily purchase them by spending Zen. Special quests: Some rare Attachment Skills are also obtainable by defeating powerful Digimon during quests.

Let's also look at the steps you must follow to equip new Attachment Skills to your Digimon:

Use the party menu to open a Digimon’s skill page. Select “Attachment Skills,” then add or remove skills as per your preference.

You should note that there is a limit to the number of Skills you can equip to a Digimon, and you must decide among the available options to best suit your needs.

