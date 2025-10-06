Digimon Story Time Stranger is the latest gaming title from the anime franchise, released on October 2, 2025. It includes over 450 different Digimon that Tamers can collect and battle with. By evolving them to the max attributes, you can unlock their all-powerful Mega forms, which are crucial in carrying you in the late-game. Hence, you must pick the best Mega Digimons during your gameplay to make the most out of your experience.

Here are the five best Mega Digimons in Digimon Story Time Stranger.

5 best Mega Digimons in Digimon Story Time Stranger, ranked

5) Seraphimon

Seraphimon (Image via Bandai Namco)

Seraphimon is an amazing Support Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger and offers healing, buffs, and status protection to your team. Being a Vaccine attribute monster, it can be easily included in most rosters to provide value. While recovering the health of its teammates will be the priority for this character, you must note that it can utilize several Light attacks.

How to get Seraphimon

Start with Poyomon. (In-Training I)

Then digivolve it to Tokomon. (In-Training II)

Evolve Tokomon into Patamon (Rookie).

Transform Patamon into Angemon (Champion).

Afterward, Angemon becomes MagnaAngemon (Ultimate).

Lastly, digivolve MagnaAngemon into Seraphimon (Mega).

4) Craniamon

Craniamon (Image via Bandai Namco)

Craniamon is arguably the best Tank Digimon in the game. With its Vaccine type, significant DEF, and mitigation abilities, it can hold the frontline against nearly any threat you may encounter. If you need a Digimon with high survivability and that can counter Virus attribute enemies, you can count on Craniamon.

How to get Craniamon

Begin with Choromon. (In-Training I)

Then digivolve it to Kapurimon. (In-Training II)

After that, evolve Kapurimon into ToyAgumon or Hagurumon (Rookie).

Transform either of them into Guardromon (Champion).

Latern, Guardromon becomes Knightmon (Ultimate).

Finally, digivolve Knightmon into Craniamon (Mega).

3) Lucemon Satan Mode

Lucemon Satan Mode (Image via Bandai Namco)

Lucemon Satan Mode is a Virus-attribute Mega Digimon that excels as a Magical Attacker. Its impressive combination of magic-based attacks and a high INT stat makes it a reliable monster to overcome enemies with high physical defense.

How to get Lucemon Satan Mode

Start with Poyomon. (In-Training I)

Digivolve it into Tokomon. (In-Training II)

Evolve Tokomon into Lucemon (Rookie).

Convert Lucemon into Lucemon Falldown Mode (Ultimate).

Lastly, digivolve Lucemon Falldown Mode into Lucemon Satan Mode (Mega).

2) MetalGarurumon

MetalGarurumon (Image via Bandai Namco)

MetalGarurumon is at the second spot on this list of the best Mega Digimons in Digimon Story Time Stranger, thanks to its unmatched speed, strong AoE attacks, and synergy with dual-type teams. It is a Mega Digimon with balanced offense and utility, and its Cocytus Breath ability allows you to control the battlefield and provides flexibility against diverse enemies.

How to get MetalGarurumon

Begin with Punimon. (In-Training I)

Then digivolve it to Tsunomon. (In-Training II)

Evolve Tsunomon into Gabumon (Rookie).

Transform Gabumon into Garurumon (Champion).

Afterward, Garurumon becomes WereGarurumon (Ultimate).

At last, digivolve WereGarurumon into MetalGarurumon (Mega).

1) WarGreymon

WarGreymon (Image via Bandai Namco)

WarGreymon is arguably the best Physical Attacker in Digimon Story Time Stranger and is considered the gold standard for Vaccine attribute Digimons. Its signature move, Terra Force, deals immense AoE damage and scales well with ATK investments. Apart from that, WarGreymon boasts high DEF, which makes it less vulnerable than some typical glass cannons.

How to get WarGreymon

Start with Botamon. (In-Training I)

Then digivolve it to Koromon. (In-Training II)

Evolve Koromon into Agumon (Rookie).

Change Agumon into Greymon (Champion).

Afterward, Greymon becomes MetalGreymon (Ultimate).

Finally, digivolve MetalGreymon into WarGreymon (Mega).

That's all for the best Mega Digimons currently available in the game. If there are any changes to the ranking in the future, this article will be updated to reflect that.

