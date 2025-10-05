How to get Angewomon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Oct 05, 2025 06:30 GMT
Angewomon in Digimon Story Time Stranger
A guide on obtaining Angewomon in Digimon Story Time Stranger (Image via Bandai Namco, CGInferno on YouTube)

Angewomon in Digimon Story Time Stranger is one of the legacy Digimons that you can obtain. She is a Vaccine-type Ultimate Digital Monster, and can prove to be one of the most powerful ones in your roster. She has been a staple of the previous Digimon media, such as video games, movies, and TV series, which led to her being immensely popular among the fans.

This guide will cover how you can get Angewomon in Digimon Story Time Stranger.

How to digivolve Angewomon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

You can Digivolve Angewomon from the following Digimons in Digimon Story Time Stranger:

  • Reppamon (Champion, Vaccine)
  • Gatomon (Champion, Vaccine)
  • Witchmon (Champion, Data)
  • Frigimon (Champion, Vaccine)

You will need the following stats to obtain her via Digivolution regardless of the Digimon you select:

  • 970 INT
  • 910 SPI
Angewomon in combat (Image via Bandai Namco)
Angewomon in combat (Image via Bandai Namco)

Angewomon Evolution Chart in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Below, you can find the Digivolution chart for Angewomon.

Using Gatomon

  • Punimon > Nyaromon > Salamon or Huckmon > Gatomon > Angewomon
  • Dodomon > Dorimon > Snowgoblimon > Gatomon > Angewomon
  • Pabumon > Motimon > Chumon > Gatomon > Angewomon

Using Reppamon

  • Punimon > Nyaromon > Kudamon > Reppamon > Angewomon
  • Punimon > Tsunomon > Ryudamon > Reppamon > Angewomon
  • Dodomon > Wanyamon > Renamon > Reppamon > Angewomon

Using Frigimon

  • Poyomon > Bukamon > Gomamon > Frigimon > Angewomon
  • Punimon > Nyaromon > Lunamon > Frigimon > Angewomon
  • Dodomon > Dorimon > Snowgoblimon > Frigimon > Angewomon

Using Witchmon

  • Kuramon > Pagumon > Impmon > Witchmon > Angewomon
  • Kuramon > Tsumemon > Shamamon > Witchmon > Angewomon
Given that she is an Ultimate Digimon, you cannot obtain her by using the scan feature. If you selected Gomamon as your starter in Digimon Story Time Stranger, you will also have an advantage, as you won't have to evolve it from other Digital Monsters.

Angewomon Mega Digivolutions

Angewomon in Digimon Story Time Stranger can be digivolved into the following mega Digimons:

  • Junomon
  • Ophanimon
  • Magnadramon
  • Mastemon

These are the most powerful variants of Digimons that you can find, so it is worth digivolving Angewomon into one of these.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
