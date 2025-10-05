How to get Angewomon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Angewomon in Digimon Story Time Stranger is one of the legacy Digimons that you can obtain. She is a Vaccine-type Ultimate Digital Monster, and can prove to be one of the most powerful ones in your roster. She has been a staple of the previous Digimon media, such as video games, movies, and TV series, which led to her being immensely popular among the fans.
This guide will cover how you can get Angewomon in Digimon Story Time Stranger.
How to digivolve Angewomon in Digimon Story Time Stranger
You can Digivolve Angewomon from the following Digimons in Digimon Story Time Stranger:
- Reppamon (Champion, Vaccine)
- Gatomon (Champion, Vaccine)
- Witchmon (Champion, Data)
- Frigimon (Champion, Vaccine)
You will need the following stats to obtain her via Digivolution regardless of the Digimon you select:
- 970 INT
- 910 SPI
Angewomon Evolution Chart in Digimon Story Time Stranger
Below, you can find the Digivolution chart for Angewomon.
Using Gatomon
- Punimon > Nyaromon > Salamon or Huckmon > Gatomon > Angewomon
- Dodomon > Dorimon > Snowgoblimon > Gatomon > Angewomon
- Pabumon > Motimon > Chumon > Gatomon > Angewomon
Using Reppamon
- Punimon > Nyaromon > Kudamon > Reppamon > Angewomon
- Punimon > Tsunomon > Ryudamon > Reppamon > Angewomon
- Dodomon > Wanyamon > Renamon > Reppamon > Angewomon
Using Frigimon
- Poyomon > Bukamon > Gomamon > Frigimon > Angewomon
- Punimon > Nyaromon > Lunamon > Frigimon > Angewomon
- Dodomon > Dorimon > Snowgoblimon > Frigimon > Angewomon
Using Witchmon
- Kuramon > Pagumon > Impmon > Witchmon > Angewomon
- Kuramon > Tsumemon > Shamamon > Witchmon > Angewomon
Given that she is an Ultimate Digimon, you cannot obtain her by using the scan feature. If you selected Gomamon as your starter in Digimon Story Time Stranger, you will also have an advantage, as you won't have to evolve it from other Digital Monsters.
Angewomon Mega Digivolutions
Angewomon in Digimon Story Time Stranger can be digivolved into the following mega Digimons:
- Junomon
- Ophanimon
- Magnadramon
- Mastemon
These are the most powerful variants of Digimons that you can find, so it is worth digivolving Angewomon into one of these.
