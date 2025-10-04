Digimon Story Time Stranger: Jogmon Ultimate Card Game (TCG) guide 

In addition to a compelling JRPG journey, Digimon Story Time Stranger boasts a fun card minigame called Jogmon. Players can engage with this side distraction in both the real world and the Digimon World "Illiad" in this latest JRPG from Bandai Namco. While it may seem intimidating at first, the rules are simple and the game is even simpler to play.

This guide explains everything about the Jogmon TCG (Trading Card Game) mini-game in Digimon Story Time Stranger. Read on to learn more.

How to play Jogmon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Talk to NPCs with the card battle icon to fight them (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Before fighting other card users, you must unlock the Jogmon mini-game. Without spoiling much, this is done as a way into the main plotline of Digimon Story Time Stranger in the Shinjuku area. Talking to one of the NPC kids then unlocks the Jogmon Ultimate Card Game: Starter Set.

This is a basic deck, and it allows you to partake in card battles with other users, both human and Digimon alike. Thankfully, the rules are easy to grasp:

Jogmon card battles are a 1v1 affair where each user has a deck of 5 random cards from their deck, and the match occurs over five rounds, with the winning requirement being at least three rounds. Each card has a Strength value from 1-7, where a card with a higher value trumps the card with the lower. The only exception to this rule is that 1 Strength cards have a chance to beat cards with a value of 7. Each card also has three main Attributes that operate in a rock-paper-scissors fashion. There are four additional Attributes to note as well. To win, you must play cards with both a higher value and the winning Attribute over the opponent's card. Playing certain cards in an order can "forge" them to create new in-hand combos.

Use the right cards in Jogmon to win (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Besides the randomized deck, the only luck factor here is the starting turn order, which is also randomized, but after that, the winner always goes first. That said, going second can be beneficial as it allows you to counter the opponent's card that has been put down.

Winning the match will add new cards from the opponent (that the winner does not own) to your deck. This means you can grind one easier challenger several times to get new cards to use from the deck. There are a total of 451 Jogmon cards in Digimon Story Time Stranger, one for each Digimon, so collecting them will take a while.

Digimon Story Time Stranger is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

