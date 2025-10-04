All Digimon Story Time Stranger voice actors: Cast list

Digimon Story Time Stranger is the latest action-RPG in the monster taming series, and it features some big names when it comes to the voice actor casts. You will play as a secret agent for the ADAMAS corporation, and dive into an adventure both across time and to the Digital World. The game is available in English and Japanese dubs.

Let's take a look at who the voice actors are for the various characters in Digimon Story Time Stranger.

List of characters and their voice actors in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Here is a list of all the major characters in Digimon Story Time Stranger, alongside their JP and EN voice actors:

Characters JP VA EN VA Kanan Yuki (Female Protag) Marina Inoue Amber Lee Connors Dan Yuki (Male Protag) Hiro Shimono Griffin Burns Inori Misono Kana Ichinose Allegra Clark Aegiomon Mutsumi Tamura Cristina Valenzuela Kosuke Misono Eiji Hanawa Joe Zieja Mirei Mikagura Miyuki Sawashiro Alexis Tipton Monica Simmons Aya Endo Erica Mendez Asuna Shiroki Yui Ishikawa Katiana Sarkissian Kodai Kuremi Kenji Nomura Brad Davidorf Minervamon Ryoko Shiraishi Dorothy Fahn Shota Kuroi Tatsumaru Tachibana Gavin Hammon Lunamon Aya Yamane Suzie Yeung

1) Kanan Yuki - Marina Inoue and Amber Lee Connors

Kanan (Image via Bandai Namco)

Kanan Yuki (canon name) is the female protagonist of the game, and she is voiced by Marina Inoue for the Japanese language. She is a renowned voice actress, known for her work as Elysia/ Cyrene in the Honkai series, Helm in Goddess of Victory Nikke, Armin Arlert in Attack on Titan, Zhu Yuan in Zenless Zone Zero, and many more roles across anime and video games.

Amber Lee Connors takes the role of Kanan in the game's English dub, and she is famous for her work as Furina in Genshin Impact, Pieck in Attack on Titan, Nakime in Demon Slayer, and many more.

2) Dan Yuki - Hiro Shimono and Griffin Burns

Dan (Image via Bandai Namco)

The male protagonist, Dan Yuki (canon name), is voiced by Hiro Shimono in the game's Japanese language version. He is known for his role as Zenitsu in Demon Slayer, Dabi in My Hero Academia, Conny Springer in Attack on Titan, etc.

Griffin Burns voices the male protagonist, Dan, and he also appeared as Ritsuka Fujimaru in Fate/ Grand Order, Childe (Tartaglia) in Genshin Impact, Canute in Vinland Saga, and Nagi Karman in Scarlet Nexus.

3) Inori Misono

Inori (Image via Bandai Namco)

Inori is one of the main characters, and she is voiced by Kana Ichinose in the game's Japanese dub. She is known for playing Fern in Freiren: Beyond Journey's End, Hisui in Tsukihime, and Suletta Mercury in Super Robot Wars Y.

Renowned voice actress Allegra Clark plays Inori in the English dub. She is known for playing Raiden Bosenmori Mei or Acheron in Honkai Star Rail, Mitsuru Kirijo in Persona 3 Reload, Rosetta in Granblue Fantasy, Maki Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen, Beidou in Genshin Impact, and Cynthia in Pokémon Masters.

4) Aegiomon - Mutsumi Tamura and Cristina Valenzuela

Aegiomon (Image via Bandai Namco)

Aegiomon is Inori's Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger, and Japanese voice actor Mutsumi Tamura voices him. She has voiced Beelzebub in SAND LAND, Yui Shoushetsu in Fate/ Samurai Remnant, and Kobayashi in Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maids.

Cristina Valenzuela voices him for the game's English dub, who also played the roles of Bennet and Xingqiu in Genshin Impact, Sakura Matou in Fate/ Stay Night Heaven's Feel, and Darkness in Konosuba.

5) Mirei Mikagura - Miyuki Sawashiro and Alexis Tipton

Mirei (Image via Bandai Namco)

Renowned Japanese voice actress Miyuki Sawashiro returns to voice Mirei, one of the recurring characters. She is well known for her role as Raiden Shogun (Ei) in Genshin Impact, Raiden Mei in Honkai Impact 3rd, and Star Rail (Also known as Acheron), Mordred in the Fate series, Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload, Bishamon in Noragami, and Kurapika in Hunter x Hunter.

Also Read: Digimon Story Time Stranger Review

Alexis Tipton, Mirei's English Voice Actor in Digimon Story Time Stranger, has also played roles such as Trunks in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, Kaguya Shinomiya in Kaguya Sama Love is War, Reze in Chainsaw Man, etc.

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

