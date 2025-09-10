The Genshin Impact Luna I update will have several redemption codes that HoYoverse will reveal in the coming days. These will reward you with various in-game items such as Mora, Hero's Wit, Specialty Dishes, but most importantly, Primogems. Some of these codes will have a time limit, after which you can no longer redeem them.
Let's take a look at all of the redemption codes available in the Genshin Impact Luna I update.
All active Genshin Impact Luna I redeem codes
Here are all of the active codes for the Genshin Impact Luna I update:
- EPIC2025 - 40 primogems, 20k Mora, and 5x Adventurers' Experience
- NODKRAISP0909 - 20k Mora
- R4SCAU7CR1G9 - 60 Primogems
- GS60YTQ4NT - 30k Mora, 10x Adventurer's Experience, 5x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5x Jueyun Chili Chicken, and 5x Stir-fried Fish Noodles
- TOUGNK89J77G - 10k Mora, 10x Adventurer's Experience, 5x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5x Jueyun Chili Chicken, and 5x Stir-fried Fish Noodles
- CLD6ZWU35GTH - 60x primogems and 5x Adventurers' experience
- GENSHINGIFT - 50x primogems and 3x Hero's wit
The GENSHINGIFT code will not work if you have already redeemed it, as it is a permanent code for new players and can only be activated once.
How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact
Here are all of the methods that you can use to redeem codes in the game.
Official HoYoverse website
You can follow these steps to redeem codes via the official Genshin Impact website:
- Open the official HoYoverse redeem codes website on any browser.
- Log in with your account credentials.
- Confirm the server and in-game name.
- Paste a code in the "Redemption Code" bar and click "Redeem."
- Repeat these steps to claim the remaining codes.
In-game redemption method
You can follow these steps to redeem the Genshin Impact Luna I codes in-game:
- Open the Paimon menu from the top-left corner or by pressing Esc.
- Go to Settings and select the Account Settings option.
- Press the "Redeem Code" option to open a new dialog box.
- Paste each of the redeem codes provided earlier in this dialog box and click on Exchange. The rewards can be claimed from the in-game mail.
Each available redeem code can be used only once, and you won't get the rewards a second time.
