Chaosdramon in Digimon Story Time Stranger: How to defeat easily

Chaosdramon in Digimon Story Time Stranger is one of the optional bosses that you can fight at the beginning of the game. This boss more or less acts as a skill check for players, and while it may seem like it is impossible to defeat, with the correct setup, you can overcome this challenge. Keep in mind that this is a missable fight as you cannot travel back to the area after the prologue.

Let's take a look at how you can defeat Chaosdramon in Digimon Story Time Stranger.

How to defeat Chaosdramon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Setup

The Chaosdramon (Image via Sportskeeda, Bandai Namco)

Before you can defeat Chaosdramon, you will need to make sure to set up your Digimons and equipments properly. It is one of the most difficult boss fights in the game early on, and not going in without the proper gear will lead to an early defeat.

Gear

You will need the Icicle Edge Skill Disk for this battle. In the tunnel, after you find The Girl to be Protected, you will need to head right. You will find a chest here with the item. Do not equip it on any Digimon as of now, as you will need to use it on the Monodramon that you can farm a bit later.

Digimons

Gomamon

Monodramon

Dracomon

These will be the frontline setup for the battle. You can have any three for the backline. Gomamon can be selected as your starter Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger, or can be evolved from Bukamon. You will find Monodramon in the Government building ruins, where you can also find the Chaosdramon. Make sure to hit a 200 percent scan rate before you convert it.

Farming setup

The first floor of the Government building ruins will be full of many Digimons. Make sure to farm them first, as you will need around 100-200 of them based on your difficulty. Try to get a 200 percent scan on every Digimon, as it will give you higher stats.

Use the elevator to go up and then come back down and this will reset the Digimons. Once you have enough, go to Load Enhancements, and feed the extra ones to the Monodramon to get it to atleast level 30. You will need to get your HP as high as you can to survive the fight. Make sure to get atleast 9000 Health Points on your Monodramon.

Now let's go over how you can defeat the Chaosdramon in Digimon Story Time Stranger.

Tips and tricks to defeat Chaosdramon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Use the Monodramon's Attack Charge spell to buff itself. Your other Digimons are not needed, so use their skills freely.

The buff from the Attack Charge will last for three turns. Use Icicle Edge and then the spell again to buff yourself.

Make sure to use healing items to keep your Monodramon's HP high. The Chaosdramon can use Hyper Infinity Cannon that will one shot most of your Digimons except the high HP Monodramon.

Keep using Icicle Edge, and you will be able to defeat the Chaosdramon.

The Chaosdramon in Digimon Story Time Stranger can be fought only once. You will get the following items as a reward:

1300 XP

2368 Yen

Talent Awakening Booster DX x1

Once you defeat the Chaosdramon in Digimon Story Time Stranger, you can take the elevator up and continue the story.

