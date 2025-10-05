All Digi-Eggs in Digimon Story Time Stranger and how to get them 

Digi-Eggs are items in Digimon Story Time Stranger that help unlock new Digivolutions for many Digimon. Obtaining them can be a little time-consuming, as they don't require just materials and money, but are also locked behind main story progression in this latest JRPG from Bandai Namco.

Ad

This guide will discuss all Digi-Eggs in the game and how they can be obtained. Read on to know more.

Also Read: 7 best beginner tips and tricks for Digimon Story Time Stranger

Digimon Story Time Stranger: All Digi-Eggs list and how to get them

Players must progress through the plot and reach the Digiworld to be able to get to Factorial Town (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Digi-Eggs are primarily obtained via the NPC Vulcanusmon in the Factorial Town area. You must first defeat this powerful Digimon in battle, after which he will set up a crafting shop that can be accessed in the region. Here are all the wares that he has available for purchase:

Ad

Trending

Digi-Egg of Courage: Requires ¥10,000, 5x Fluid Animation Data, and 1x Wolkenapalm I

Requires ¥10,000, 5x Fluid Animation Data, and 1x Wolkenapalm I Digi-Egg of Friendship: Requires ¥10,000, 1x Blackish Texture, and 1x Nanomachine Break I

Requires ¥10,000, 1x Blackish Texture, and 1x Nanomachine Break I Digi-Egg of Love: Requires ¥10,000, 5x Spherical Model, and 1x Wind Claw I

Requires ¥10,000, 5x Spherical Model, and 1x Wind Claw I Digi-Egg of Sincerity: ¥10,000, 5x Tree Model, and 1x Iron Slash I

¥10,000, 5x Tree Model, and 1x Iron Slash I Digi-Egg of Knowledge: ¥10,000, 10x Gravel Dataset, and 1x Iron Slash I

¥10,000, 10x Gravel Dataset, and 1x Iron Slash I Digi-Egg of Reliability: ¥10,000, 10x Crystalline Structure Model, and 1x Tidal Stream I

¥10,000, 10x Crystalline Structure Model, and 1x Tidal Stream I Digi-Egg of Hope: ¥10,000, 10x Brown Texture, and 1x Holy Light I

¥10,000, 10x Brown Texture, and 1x Holy Light I Digi-Egg of Light: ¥10,000, 5x Rusty Iron Texture, and 1x Comet Hammer I

¥10,000, 5x Rusty Iron Texture, and 1x Comet Hammer I Digi-Egg of Miracles: ¥10,000, 1x Immortal Egg, and 3x Digi-Jewel

¥10,000, 1x Immortal Egg, and 3x Digi-Jewel Digi-Egg of Destiny: ¥10,000, 1x Immortal Egg, and 1x Safety Guard

Ad

While money is easy to come by in Digimon Story Time Stranger, resources like crafting materials and Attachments are rarer. Many Digimon come pre-equipped with certain Attachments that may be needed, like Holy Light I or Comet Hammer I, and since these are equippables, they can be removed from the Digimon.

Since most Attachments can be purchased in exchange for money at the In-Between Theatre, so there isn't much to worry about. As for the former, if you are searching every nook and cranny of each area, you should have a good amount of materials, like Textures. However, others, like the Immortal Egg, are tied to certain side quests.

Ad

Read More: Best Starter Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Once you are in possession, certain Digimon that require having these Digi-Eggs to Digivolve can now take on new, more powerful forms.

That said, there are certain quests that will require turning in some of these Digi-Eggs. This, in turn, will reward you with new Digimon to use without having to Digivolve any of the creatures in your party.

The side mission in question is called 'To The World,' and is given by Pegasusmon after returning from Factorial Town. It has you craft certain Digi-Eggs and hand them over to have specific Digimon undergo Digivolution, who can then be talked to, to be recruited into the party. Here are the details:

Ad

Digi-Egg of Sincerity: Obtain free Shurimon

Obtain free Shurimon Digi-Egg of Light: Obtain free Nefertimon

Obtain free Nefertimon Digi-Egg of Friendship: Obtain free Raidramon

Obtain free Raidramon Digi-Egg of Courage: Obtain free Flamedramon

It is recommended to craft and keep all these items in hand before progressing through this side quest to wrap it up quickly. That is all you need to know about obtaining and using Digi-Eggs in Digimon Story Time Stranger.

Digimon Story Time Stranger is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

Ad

Check out more articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.