Infinite Imagination side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger: How to complete and rewards

Infinite Imagination in Digimon Story Time Stranger is a short and fun side quest that you can undertake rather early in the game. It involves you assisting the NPC, Hiroko Sagisaka, in solving a certain toy block puzzle, which also leads to a battle. Completing it can provide you with some lucrative rewards, like Gaia Guard and Attack Bind.
Here's a complete walkthrough to help you easily complete the Infinite Imagination side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger.
How to Unlock the Infinite Imagination side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger
Before engaging in the Infinite Imagination side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger, you must first complete the "Mystery of the Missing T-Shirt" side quest as a prerequisite.
Once you have finished it, undertake "The In-Between" main quest. During it, you will receive a Digiline message from Hiroko Sagisaka about a mysterious problem, prompting you to visit the Misono Detective Agency in Shinjuku’s East Shopping District (8 Years Ago), thus triggering the Infinite Imagination side quest.
How to Complete the Infinite Imagination side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger
Meet up with Hiroko Sagisaka
As soon as you arrive at the Misono Detective Agency in Shinjuku’s East Shopping District (8 Years Ago), Hiroko Sagisaka will inform you about some giant toy blocks in the back alleys of Akihabara and will ask you to look at them.
Afterward, leave Shinjuku and travel to Akihabara Station: Electric Town South Exit (8 Years Ago). Then move towards the north and then take a right. After that, cross the road to find the medicine shop. Enter the alley on its right-hand side to access the Akihabara: A Certain Back Alley area.
Once inside the back alley, take the first right and continue down the road until you reach the end. Then, take the left and continue straight till you reach the quest location, which will be on your right-hand side.
Investigate toy blocks in Akihabara alley
Interact with the NPC at the location to trigger a set of dialogues. Follow through with it, and then the game will task you with finding two missing toy blocks from the Akihabara back alley. Here's where you can find them:
First block location
- Go east from the pile of blocks.
- Look for a glowing area by the Taxi Stand parking lot’s corner.
- Interact with it to retrieve the first block.
Second block location
- Head south from the main group of blocks, then toward the area with parked bicycles.
- Find another glowing area past the bikes in the corner.
- Interact with it to pick up the second block.
After collecting both missing toy blocks, return to the quest location and talk to the NPC, Shota Kuroi. As you hand over the items to him, a cutscene will ensue, during which the toy blocks will join together to form ToyAgumon. It will then request to play with the group, which will initiate a boss fight.
Defeat ToyAgumon
To successfully complete the Infinite Imagination side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger, you will have to defeat the ToyAgumon. Here are its stats:
- Level: 8
- Type: Rookie, Puppet
- Attribute: Vaccine (weak to Wind and Null; resists Water and Ice)
- Main Attack: Plastic Blaze (Null physical attack, power 50, 20% chance to Confuse)
Considering the foe is a Vaccine-type Digimon, it is advised to use a Data-type Digimon to counter it. Additionally, monsters that can deal Wind and Null-type damage will be highly effective against it.
Let's take a look at some of the best Digimons you can use to counter ToyAgumon at this stage of the game:
- Muchomon
- Patamon
- Gotsumon
You can use either of these options to beat the opponent and complete this mission easily.
Infinite Imagination side quest rewards in Digimon Story Time Stranger
You can obtain a variety of rewards by completing the Infinite Imagination side quest. Here's all that is up for grabs by clearing it:
- Gaia Guard x1
- Attack Bind x1
- Reward Money x500
- Anomaly Points x40
- Courage Point I x1
That is all for this quest guide. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda to learn more about this latest Digimon title.
