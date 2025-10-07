Mystery of Missing T-Shirt side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger: How to complete and rewards

In Digimon Story Time Stranger, you can complete a series of side quests to obtain crucial in-game resources like Anomaly Points. It can be used to unlock Agent Skills containing perks that govern a Digimon’s growth and development. Likewise, you can complete the Mystery of Missing T-Shirt side quest to earn crucial materials.

Ad

You will be tasked with chasing a mysterious garment thief that turns out to be a monster. This article further discusses the steps to complete the Mystery of Missing T-Shirt side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger.

How to complete Mystery of Missing T-Shirt side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Unlocking Mystery of Missing T-Shirt side quest

Ad

Trending

The Mystery of Missing T-Shirt side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger unlocks at some point during the A Vow Made on a Starry Sky main mission. Once it becomes available, you will receive a message from Hiroko Sagisaka regarding missing garments on the Digivice.

Talk to Hiroko Sagisaka

Reach out to Hiroko Sagisaka (Image via Bandai Namco// Youtube/ PrimeraEspada91)

Upon receiving the message, head to the Misono Detective Agency and directly speak with Hiroko at the desk. She will ask you to check in on a store in Shinjuku’s east shopping district that has experienced multiple thefts. It turns out some mysterious forces have been stealing T-shirts from the shop.

Ad

Talk to the Man at the T-shirt Shop

Visit the nearby T-shirt Shop, highlighted with a marker, after leaving the Misono Detective Agency. Talk to the old man outside the store to get more insight on the recent incident. The owner will explain how the T-shirts are flying out of the store. He further points towards an alley, the last known location of the thief.

Chase the Thief

ZubaEagermon is the T-shirt thief (Image via Bandai Namco// Youtube/ PrimeraEspada91)

Pass through the alley and take a right turn from the parking lot to reach a young man, who chased after the garment thief. He will inform you that the monster has gone down into the manhole. You are left with no choice but to follow the underground path to reach ZubaEagermon, the thieving Digimon from Time Stranger.

Ad

Approaching the monster will trigger a battle. Defeat the ZubaEagermon and head back to the store to earn some rewards.

Battle ZubaEagermon

Listed below are some general tips for the battle:

ZubaEagermon belongs to the Vaccine category .

. You can counter him with Data Digimon like Lopmon or Gomamon.

like Lopmon or Gomamon. ZubaEagermon can resist Fire but is susceptible to Ice type.

but is type. Gomamon has access to Ice skills. Hence, he is the best counter for the monster.

Ad

Mystery of Missing T-Shirt side quest rewards in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Here are the rewards for completing the Missing T-Shirt side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger:

Reward Money x1,000

Anomaly Points x40

ATK Attachment I x1

Heavy Strike x1

Friendship S x3

Check out our other Digimon Story Time Stranger articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.