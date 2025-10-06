I Don't Belong Anywhere Yet side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger: How to complete and rewards

Digimon Story Time Stranger compels players with its refined turn-based combat and the digital lifeforms that you can recruit and train as powerful battle companions. However, nurturing and evolving multiple Digimon requires quite a bit of resources. Fortunately, there are many side quests, like “I Don't Belong Anywhere Yet,” that one can complete to gather the required materials.
The mission is associated with MarineAngemon, a spirited Digimon stationed at Warrior’s Watering Hole. You are required to find and bring her clean water from an area surrounded by foul sea water. There’s little to no information provided regarding its source, so you might have a tough time completing the I Don't Belong Anywhere Yet side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger.
How to complete I Don't Belong Anywhere Yet side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger
You encounter MarineAngemon in the Warrior’s Watering Hole during the main story. Talking to her will initiate the “I Don’t Belong Anywhere Yet” side quest. You are tasked with finding clean seawater at the Abyss Beach. The quest is completed if you succeed in helping the Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger.
The task might seem simple at the beginning, but upon arriving at the Abyss Beach, you will find the entire area is filled with foul water. Even some of the locations within the quest marker aren’t safe. Therefore, you have to be extra careful with this one. If you bring back “Funky Seawater," the game will force you to restart the quest from the beginning.
Knowing the single clean water source within the Abyss Beach will help you get past the roadblock. It is actually located at the top left corner of the map. You are looking for a piece of land at a low elevation with an arrow marker. Once you reach the spot, interact with the hand icon to collect the Clean Seawater for MarineAngemon.
Once you have it, return to the Central Town and talk to the Digimon to finish the I Don't Belong Anywhere Yet side quest.
Digimon Story Time Stranger: I Don't Belong Anywhere Yet side quest reward
The spirited MarineAngemon will share her gratitude upon receiving the clean water. Follow her around and complete the subsequent interactions to receive the side quest rewards:
- 10000 YEN
- 70x Anomaly Points
- 1x SP Augment Chip III
- 3x Courage Point II
