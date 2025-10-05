All Digivolution lines in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Learning the Digivolution lines in Digimon Story Time Stranger is crucial to making the most of the digital lifeforms. They aren’t simply your battle companions but a powerful lifeform that evolves to unlock new abilities and personality. However, Digimon’s evolution paths can be complex to understand, given how some of them have multiple counterparts.
There are more options as you get past each of the Digivolution stages. This article further discusses all the Digimon evolution paths in Time Stranger.
Note: This article is a work in progress and will be updated once all the information is available.
List of all Digivolution in Digimon Story Time Stranger
The different Digivolution lines can overwhelm most beginners in Digimon Story Time Stranger. For starters there are eight digivolution stages: In-Training I, In-Training II, Rookie, Champion, Ultimate, Mega, Mega+, and Armor. The Digimon can have one or multiple evolved variants, details of which remain hidden at the beginning of the campaign.
Go through the table below to discover the Digivolution lines in Time Stranger:
In-Training I
In-Training II
Rookie
How to Digivolve in Digimon Story Time Stranger
The digital lifeform in Digimon Story Time Stranger becomes stronger with the Digivolution process. It further increases their level of their Talent and allows them to use cumulative stats. However, you must fulfill certain requirements to trigger the evolution.
Follow these steps to Digivolve your Digimons:
- Open the Digivice to access the in-game menu.
- Find the Digivolution option and click on it. Doing so will open a window containing all the Digimons.
- If Digivolution is available for the monster, it will be highlighted with a green outline. Pick one of them to evolve.
You can use perks offered via Agent Skills to reduce the Digivolution requirements. Additionally, scrap the unused Digimon via the Load Enhancements feature and use the experience points to nurture the ones in your setup. It will retain all the cumulative stats after evolution.
