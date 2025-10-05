All Digivolution lines in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Learning the Digivolution lines in Digimon Story Time Stranger is crucial to making the most of the digital lifeforms. They aren’t simply your battle companions but a powerful lifeform that evolves to unlock new abilities and personality. However, Digimon’s evolution paths can be complex to understand, given how some of them have multiple counterparts.

There are more options as you get past each of the Digivolution stages. This article further discusses all the Digimon evolution paths in Time Stranger.

Note: This article is a work in progress and will be updated once all the information is available.

List of all Digivolution in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Exploring the Digivolution path of Digimons (Image via Bandai Namco)

The different Digivolution lines can overwhelm most beginners in Digimon Story Time Stranger. For starters there are eight digivolution stages: In-Training I, In-Training II, Rookie, Champion, Ultimate, Mega, Mega+, and Armor. The Digimon can have one or multiple evolved variants, details of which remain hidden at the beginning of the campaign.

Go through the table below to discover the Digivolution lines in Time Stranger:

In-Training I

De-Digivolution Digimon Digivolution None Botamon Koromon None Choromon Kapurimon None Dodomon Dorimon, Wanyamon None Kuramon Tsumemon, Pagumon None Pabumon Tanemon, Yokomon, Motimon None Poyomon Tokomon, Bukamon None Punimon Nyaromon, Tsunomon

In-Training II

De-Digivolution Digimon Digivolution Botamon Koromon Agumon, Guilmon, Dracomon, Kotemon, Betamon, Shoutmon Choromon Kapurimon Hagurumon, Kokuwamon, ToyAgumon, Solarmon Dodomon Dorimon Dorumon, Monodramon, SnowGoblimon, Lopmon Dodomon Wanyamon Gaomon, Tapirmon, Bearmon, Renamon Kuramon Pagumon Impmon, DemiDevimon, Gazimon, Otamamon Kuramon Tsumemon Dracmon, Shamamon, Keramon Pabumon Motimon Chuumon, Tentomon, Wormmon, Gotsumon Pabumon Tanemon FunBeemon, Lalamon, Palmon, Mushroomon, Floramon Pabumon Yokomon Biyomon, Penmon, Falcomon, Hawkmon, Hyokomon, Muchomon Poyomon Bukamon Kamemon, Crabmon, Gomamon, Gizamon, Syakomon Poyomon Tokomon Patamon, Coronamon, Terriermon, Armadillomon Punimon Nyaromon Lunamon, Kudamon, Salamon, Huckmon Punimon Tsunomon Goblimon, Veemon, Gabumon, Ryudamon, Elecmon, Zubamon

Rookie

De-Digivolution Digimon Digivolution Koromon Agumon Raptordramon, GeoGreymon, Numemon, Greymon, Coredramon (Green) Nyaromon Kudamon Airdramon, Reppamon, Angemon, Ginryumon, Sorcermon Bukamon Gomamon Mojyamon, Ikkakumon, Frigimon, Hyogamon, IceDevimon Tokomon Coronamon Firamon, Meramon, Growlmon, BaoHuckmon, Birdramon Tsunomon Zubamon Musyamon, Buraimon, Tankmon, ZubaEagermon, Ankylomon, Guardromon (Gold) Kapurimon Solarmon Starmon, GoldNumemon, Meramon, Guardromon (Gold) Tokomon Terriermon Mojyamon, Lekismon, Gawappamon, Gargomon Motimon Tentomon Kabuterimon, Sunflowmon, Kuwagamon, Waspmon, Snimon Kapurimon ToyAgumon Blimpmon, Deputymon, Raremon, Tankmon, Gargomon Wanyamon Tapirmon Meramon, Garurumon, Bakemon, Unimon, Kyubimon Yokomon Hyokomon Peckmon, Birdramon, Dinohyumon, Buraimon Yokomon Biyomon Aquilamon, Birdramon, Unimon, Wizardmon Yokomon Falcomon Peckmon, Ginryumon, Kiwimon Nyaromon Salamon Gatomon, Sangloupmon, Dobermon, Ikkakumon, Veedramon, Drimogemon Wanyamon Bearmon Grizzlymon, Gaogamon, Mojyamon, Leomon Yokomon Penmon Peckmon, Buraimon, Kiwimon, Aquilamon Dorimon Monodramon Strikedramon, Raptordramon, Deltamon, Kurisarimon, Cyclonemon Tsunomon Ryudamon Reppamon, Coelamon, Ginryumon, Greymon, Monochromon Tsunomon Elecmon Aegiomon, Seadramon, Unimon, Kuwagamon, Gekomon Wanyamon Gaomon Strikedramon, Gaogamon, Leomon, Nanimon, Turuiemon Bukamon Crabmon Gawappamon, Octomon, Shellmon, Raremon, Snimon, Coelamon Tsunomon Gabumon Garurumon, Ikkakumon, Drimogemon, Kyubimon, Geremon Bukamon Kamemon Gawappamon, Octomon, Shellmon, ShellNumemon, Dinohyumon, Sorcermon Kapurimon Kokuwamon Centarumon, Kuwagamon, Clockmon, Waspmon, Mekanorimon Motimon Gotsumon Starmon, Guardromon, Golemon, Monochromon, Icemon, MudFrigimon Koromon Kotemon Turuiemon, Musyamon, Deputymon, Dinohyumon, Coredramon (Blue) Koromon Shoutmon ZubaEagermon, Gargomon, Guardromon (Gold) Koromon Dracomon Coredramon (Green), Coredramon (Blue), Deltamon, Veedramon, Seadramon, Tyrannomon Dorimon Dorumon Raptordramon, Airdramon, Sangloupmon, ExVeemon, Drimogemon, Dorugamon Tokomon Patamon Angemon, Unimon, Centarumon Nyaromon Huckmon Gatomon, GeoGreymon, Growlmon, BaoHuckmon, Greymon Tanemon Palmon Mojyamon, Vegiemon, Togemon, Woodmon, Kurisarimon, PlatinumSukamon Tanemon Floramon Vegiemon, Togemon, Woodmon, Sunflowmon, Kiwimon Yokomon Muchomon Airdramon, Peckmon, Birdramon, Fugamon Tanemon Lalamon Sunflowmon, Togemon, Deputymon, MudFrigimon, Turuiemon Nyaromon Lunamon Lekismon, Garurumon, Frigimon, Hyogamon, Sorcermon, Icemon Wanyamon Renamon Lekismon, Sunflowmon, Reppamon, Kyubimon Dorimon Lopmon Grizzlymon, Minotarumon, Leomon, Turuiemon, Wendigomon, MudFrigimon Pagumon Impmon Bakemon, Wizardmon, Clockmon, Sangloupmon, Devimon, Witchmon Pagumon Otamamon Seadramon, Numemon, Gekomon, ShellNumemon, PlatinumSukamon Pagumon Gazimon Sangloupmon, BlackGatomon, Gaogamon, Dobermon, Dorugamon Bukamon Gizamon Cyclonemon, Flymon, ZubaEagermon, Ankylomon, Geremon Koromon Guilmon GeoGreymon, ExVeemon, Tyrannomon Tsunomon Goblimon Golemon, Wendigomon, Deltamon, Tuskmon, Ogremon Tsumemon Shamamon Minotarumon, Musyamon, Fugamon, Witchmon Bukamon Syakomon Coelamon, Shellmon, ShellNumemon, Octomon, Raremon Dorimon SnowGoblimon Gatomon, Monochromon, Frigimon, Hyogamon, IceDevimon, Icemon Motimon Chuumon BlackGatomon, Sukamon, Gatomon, Gekomon, Geremon, PlatinumSukamon Tsumemon Dracmon Sangloupmon, Sukamon, Wizardmon, Starmon Kapurimon Hagurumon Clockmon, Mekanorimon, Tankmon, Guardromon, Blimpmon Pagumon DemiDevimon Bakemon, IceDevimon, Devimon, Ogremon Tanemon FunBeemon Waspmon, Flymon, Dokugumon, Stingmon, GoldNumemon, Kabuterimon Koromon Betamon Seadramon, Coelamon, Devimon, Numemon, Vegiemon, Tuskmon Tanemon Mushroomon Sukamon, Nanimon, Woodmon, Flymon Tokomon Armadillomon Golemon, Ankylomon Tsunomon Veemon ExVeemon, Veedramon Yokomon Hawkmon Firamon, Aquilamon Motimon Wormmon Stingmon, Dokugumon, Snimon Tsumemon Keramon Dokugumon, Wendigomon, Mekanorimon

How to Digivolve in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Evolve Digimons to access increased Talents and cumulative stats (Image via Bandai Namco)

The digital lifeform in Digimon Story Time Stranger becomes stronger with the Digivolution process. It further increases their level of their Talent and allows them to use cumulative stats. However, you must fulfill certain requirements to trigger the evolution.

Follow these steps to Digivolve your Digimons:

Open the Digivice to access the in-game menu.

Find the Digivolution option and click on it. Doing so will open a window containing all the Digimons.

If Digivolution is available for the monster, it will be highlighted with a green outline. Pick one of them to evolve.

You can use perks offered via Agent Skills to reduce the Digivolution requirements. Additionally, scrap the unused Digimon via the Load Enhancements feature and use the experience points to nurture the ones in your setup. It will retain all the cumulative stats after evolution.

