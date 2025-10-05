All Digivolution lines in Digimon Story Time Stranger

By Akash Paul
Modified Oct 05, 2025 21:01 GMT
Image showing Digimons in Digimon Story Time Stranger
This articles discusses Digivolution lines in Digimon Story Time Stranger (Image via Bandai Namco)

Learning the Digivolution lines in Digimon Story Time Stranger is crucial to making the most of the digital lifeforms. They aren’t simply your battle companions but a powerful lifeform that evolves to unlock new abilities and personality. However, Digimon’s evolution paths can be complex to understand, given how some of them have multiple counterparts.

Ad

There are more options as you get past each of the Digivolution stages. This article further discusses all the Digimon evolution paths in Time Stranger.

Note: This article is a work in progress and will be updated once all the information is available.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

List of all Digivolution in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Exploring the Digivolution path of Digimons (Image via Bandai Namco)
Exploring the Digivolution path of Digimons (Image via Bandai Namco)

The different Digivolution lines can overwhelm most beginners in Digimon Story Time Stranger. For starters there are eight digivolution stages: In-Training I, In-Training II, Rookie, Champion, Ultimate, Mega, Mega+, and Armor. The Digimon can have one or multiple evolved variants, details of which remain hidden at the beginning of the campaign.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Go through the table below to discover the Digivolution lines in Time Stranger:

In-Training I

De-Digivolution

Digimon

Digivolution

None

Botamon

Koromon

None

Choromon

Kapurimon

None

Dodomon

Dorimon, Wanyamon

None

Kuramon

Tsumemon, Pagumon

None

Pabumon

Tanemon, Yokomon, Motimon

None

Poyomon

Tokomon, Bukamon

None

Punimon

Nyaromon, Tsunomon

Ad

In-Training II

De-Digivolution

Digimon

Digivolution

Botamon

Koromon

Agumon, Guilmon, Dracomon, Kotemon, Betamon, Shoutmon

Choromon

Kapurimon

Hagurumon, Kokuwamon, ToyAgumon, Solarmon

Dodomon

Dorimon

Dorumon, Monodramon, SnowGoblimon, Lopmon

Dodomon

Wanyamon

Gaomon, Tapirmon, Bearmon, Renamon

Kuramon

Pagumon

Impmon, DemiDevimon, Gazimon, Otamamon

Kuramon

Tsumemon

Dracmon, Shamamon, Keramon

Pabumon

Motimon

Chuumon, Tentomon, Wormmon, Gotsumon

Pabumon

Tanemon

FunBeemon, Lalamon, Palmon, Mushroomon, Floramon

Pabumon

Yokomon

Biyomon, Penmon, Falcomon, Hawkmon, Hyokomon, Muchomon

Poyomon

Bukamon

Kamemon, Crabmon, Gomamon, Gizamon, Syakomon

Poyomon

Tokomon

Patamon, Coronamon, Terriermon, Armadillomon

Punimon

Nyaromon

Lunamon, Kudamon, Salamon, Huckmon

Punimon

Tsunomon

Goblimon, Veemon, Gabumon, Ryudamon, Elecmon, Zubamon

Ad

Rookie

De-Digivolution

Digimon

Digivolution

Koromon

Agumon

Raptordramon, GeoGreymon, Numemon, Greymon, Coredramon (Green)

Nyaromon

Kudamon

Airdramon, Reppamon, Angemon, Ginryumon, Sorcermon

Bukamon

Gomamon

Mojyamon, Ikkakumon, Frigimon, Hyogamon, IceDevimon

Tokomon

Coronamon

Firamon, Meramon, Growlmon, BaoHuckmon, Birdramon

Tsunomon

Zubamon

Musyamon, Buraimon, Tankmon, ZubaEagermon, Ankylomon, Guardromon (Gold)

Kapurimon

Solarmon

Starmon, GoldNumemon, Meramon, Guardromon (Gold)

Tokomon

Terriermon

Mojyamon, Lekismon, Gawappamon, Gargomon

Motimon

Tentomon

Kabuterimon, Sunflowmon, Kuwagamon, Waspmon, Snimon

Kapurimon

ToyAgumon

Blimpmon, Deputymon, Raremon, Tankmon, Gargomon

Wanyamon

Tapirmon

Meramon, Garurumon, Bakemon, Unimon, Kyubimon

Yokomon

Hyokomon

Peckmon, Birdramon, Dinohyumon, Buraimon

Yokomon

Biyomon

Aquilamon, Birdramon, Unimon, Wizardmon

Yokomon

Falcomon

Peckmon, Ginryumon, Kiwimon

Nyaromon

Salamon

Gatomon, Sangloupmon, Dobermon, Ikkakumon, Veedramon, Drimogemon

Wanyamon

Bearmon

Grizzlymon, Gaogamon, Mojyamon, Leomon

Yokomon

Penmon

Peckmon, Buraimon, Kiwimon, Aquilamon

Dorimon

Monodramon

Strikedramon, Raptordramon, Deltamon, Kurisarimon, Cyclonemon

Tsunomon

Ryudamon

Reppamon, Coelamon, Ginryumon, Greymon, Monochromon

Tsunomon

Elecmon

Aegiomon, Seadramon, Unimon, Kuwagamon, Gekomon

Wanyamon

Gaomon

Strikedramon, Gaogamon, Leomon, Nanimon, Turuiemon

Bukamon

Crabmon

Gawappamon, Octomon, Shellmon, Raremon, Snimon, Coelamon

Tsunomon

Gabumon

Garurumon, Ikkakumon, Drimogemon, Kyubimon, Geremon

Bukamon

Kamemon

Gawappamon, Octomon, Shellmon, ShellNumemon, Dinohyumon, Sorcermon

Kapurimon

Kokuwamon

Centarumon, Kuwagamon, Clockmon, Waspmon, Mekanorimon

Motimon

Gotsumon

Starmon, Guardromon, Golemon, Monochromon, Icemon, MudFrigimon

Koromon

Kotemon

Turuiemon, Musyamon, Deputymon, Dinohyumon, Coredramon (Blue)

Koromon

Shoutmon

ZubaEagermon, Gargomon, Guardromon (Gold)

Koromon

Dracomon

Coredramon (Green), Coredramon (Blue), Deltamon, Veedramon, Seadramon, Tyrannomon

Dorimon

Dorumon

Raptordramon, Airdramon, Sangloupmon, ExVeemon, Drimogemon, Dorugamon

Tokomon

Patamon

Angemon, Unimon, Centarumon

Nyaromon

Huckmon

Gatomon, GeoGreymon, Growlmon, BaoHuckmon, Greymon

Tanemon

Palmon

Mojyamon, Vegiemon, Togemon, Woodmon, Kurisarimon, PlatinumSukamon

Tanemon

Floramon

Vegiemon, Togemon, Woodmon, Sunflowmon, Kiwimon

Yokomon

Muchomon

Airdramon, Peckmon, Birdramon, Fugamon

Tanemon

Lalamon

Sunflowmon, Togemon, Deputymon, MudFrigimon, Turuiemon

Nyaromon

Lunamon

Lekismon, Garurumon, Frigimon, Hyogamon, Sorcermon, Icemon

Wanyamon

Renamon

Lekismon, Sunflowmon, Reppamon, Kyubimon

Dorimon

Lopmon

Grizzlymon, Minotarumon, Leomon, Turuiemon, Wendigomon, MudFrigimon

Pagumon

Impmon

Bakemon, Wizardmon, Clockmon, Sangloupmon, Devimon, Witchmon

Pagumon

Otamamon

Seadramon, Numemon, Gekomon, ShellNumemon, PlatinumSukamon

Pagumon

Gazimon

Sangloupmon, BlackGatomon, Gaogamon, Dobermon, Dorugamon

Bukamon

Gizamon

Cyclonemon, Flymon, ZubaEagermon, Ankylomon, Geremon

Koromon

Guilmon

GeoGreymon, ExVeemon, Tyrannomon

Tsunomon

Goblimon

Golemon, Wendigomon, Deltamon, Tuskmon, Ogremon

Tsumemon

Shamamon

Minotarumon, Musyamon, Fugamon, Witchmon

Bukamon

Syakomon

Coelamon, Shellmon, ShellNumemon, Octomon, Raremon

Dorimon

SnowGoblimon

Gatomon, Monochromon, Frigimon, Hyogamon, IceDevimon, Icemon

Motimon

Chuumon

BlackGatomon, Sukamon, Gatomon, Gekomon, Geremon, PlatinumSukamon

Tsumemon

Dracmon

Sangloupmon, Sukamon, Wizardmon, Starmon

Kapurimon

Hagurumon

Clockmon, Mekanorimon, Tankmon, Guardromon, Blimpmon

Pagumon

DemiDevimon

Bakemon, IceDevimon, Devimon, Ogremon

Tanemon

FunBeemon

Waspmon, Flymon, Dokugumon, Stingmon, GoldNumemon, Kabuterimon

Koromon

Betamon

Seadramon, Coelamon, Devimon, Numemon, Vegiemon, Tuskmon

Tanemon

Mushroomon

Sukamon, Nanimon, Woodmon, Flymon

Tokomon

Armadillomon

Golemon, Ankylomon

Tsunomon

Veemon

ExVeemon, Veedramon

Yokomon

Hawkmon

Firamon, Aquilamon

Motimon

Wormmon

Stingmon, Dokugumon, Snimon

Tsumemon

Keramon

Dokugumon, Wendigomon, Mekanorimon

Ad

How to Digivolve in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Evolve Digimons to access increased Talents and cumulative stats (Image via Bandai Namco)
Evolve Digimons to access increased Talents and cumulative stats (Image via Bandai Namco)

The digital lifeform in Digimon Story Time Stranger becomes stronger with the Digivolution process. It further increases their level of their Talent and allows them to use cumulative stats. However, you must fulfill certain requirements to trigger the evolution.

Ad

Follow these steps to Digivolve your Digimons:

  • Open the Digivice to access the in-game menu.
  • Find the Digivolution option and click on it. Doing so will open a window containing all the Digimons.
  • If Digivolution is available for the monster, it will be highlighted with a green outline. Pick one of them to evolve.

You can use perks offered via Agent Skills to reduce the Digivolution requirements. Additionally, scrap the unused Digimon via the Load Enhancements feature and use the experience points to nurture the ones in your setup. It will retain all the cumulative stats after evolution.

Ad

Check out our other Digimon Story Time Stranger articles:

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Akash Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications