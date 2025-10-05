How to use Digifarm in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Similar to past video game entries in the franchise, Digimon Story Time Stranger has a Digifarm feature. As the name suggests, this allows raising collected Digimon not just to enhance them and improve their stats, but also to deepen the tamer's bond with them. This is a great way to make tamed Digimon more powerful and increase their effectiveness on the battlefield.

Ad

This guide explains all there is to know about the Digifarm in Digimon Story Time Stranger. Read on to know more.

Also Read: 7 best beginner tips and tricks for Digimon Story Time Stranger

How does the Digifarm work in Digimon Story Time Stranger?

Visit the In-Between Theatre to get to the Digifarm (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

You must first unlock the Digifarm, which is fairly early in the game, shortly after the second boss Raremon. While in the Digiworld, you can access the In-Between Theatre area and talk to the NPC named Mirei to get the option to visit the Digifarm.

Ad

Trending

Here, you will be presented with a globe-like area with hexagonal grids upon which you can set down biomes, cosmetic decorative items, and Digimon. Up to 30 creatures can be placed on the Digifarm, which will automatically gain EXP and also gather materials.

To raise a Digimon's stats, you can select any of the infinite-use Training Sets to increase the stat of their choice, though you must have multiple of one set if that stat is to be raised on two or more different creatures. Note that it takes up to 30 real-world minutes to raise one stat; however, you can spend in-game money to overcome this and fast-forward the process.

Ad

Read More: All Digi-Eggs in Digimon Story Time Stranger and how to get them

Adjust Training settings, place items, and more on the Digifarm (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

When a Digimon has finished Training on the Digifarm, you can feed it food items to increase its Bond. However, if you are away from the Digifarm and want to continue training, you will receive a message from Mirei on the Digiline to make a decision.

Ad

Note that it is not possible to Digivolve creatures or even check Digivolution requirements for those while on the Digifarm. So, you must swap a Digimon out, check if it's eligible for Digivolution, and then Digivolve or put it back in if not, which is pretty unintuitive.

Digimon Story Time Stranger is on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

Check out more articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.