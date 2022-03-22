All Beastman Clergyman Gurranq rewards in Elden Ring

Elden Ring features some nasty monsters and some helpful allies, but it also occasionally offers the player friendship with a creature. One can forge a transactional relationship with a massive monster called Gurranq Beast Clergyman for some great rewards.

Gurranq is a massive hunched-over creature who yearns for an item called Deathroot. He functions like a merchant who deals only in trade, granting rewards in exchange for the items he craves.

Gurranq's rewards in Elden Ring

Each Deathroot is rewarded with a unique item, almost all of which can only be obtained through this trade. Elden Ring players can gradually unlock all nine items throughout their adventure.

One Deathroot will earn the player the Clawmark Seal. This item allows Elden Ring players to cast the Incantations that Gurranq will hand out without the use of a staff. This seal allows spells to scale with Strength and Faith, which compliments certain builds.

The second Deathroot gives the player the Bestial Sling Incantation. This spell sends a blast of stones at the enemy.

Beastial Vitality is Gurranq's third reward. At a low cost of 18 FP, this spell will gradually heal the player. It grants 5 HP per second for two minutes, totaling 600 HP.

The fourth Deathroot will buy the Beast's Roar Ash of War, but with a catch. This Ash can be affixed to any melee weapon to grant a long-range attack. It lets the player send a blast of air forward to hit enemies.

Gurranq, unfortunately, attacks the player after the fourth root. Players will have to defeat him without killing to reset the area before the fifth exchange.

The reward for the fifth is the Beast Claw Incantation. This sends five vertical waves blasting across the ground towards enemies. It has a medium range and decent damage for a cheap spell.

The sixth reward is the Stone of Gurranq spell, which is like an upgrade to the Bestial Sling. It fires one massive stone at the opponent, dealing a great deal of damage to many small foes or one large one.

The seventh Deathroot is exchanged for the Beastclaw Greathammer. With a high Strength build, this is a great heavy weapon. It comes with the Regal Beastclaw skill, which functions similarly to the Beast Claw. With Somber Smithing Stones, this hammer can deal over 200 physical damage.

The eighth rewards the Gurranq's Beast Claw Incantation. It also works like the Beast Claw but fires eleven projectiles. It surrounds the player, and fires in all directions, making a great AOE option.

The ninth and final Deathroot pays out to one Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. This rare upgrade grants +25 to a weapon of the user's choice.

Gurranq grants the player a unique group of spells, a great weapon, and a huge upgrade. Elden Ring players should hunt down the Deathroot and make this trade as soon as they can.

