All BGMI redeem codes on the internet are fake and don't work in the game

Indian battle royale enthusiasts were thrilled after gaining Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Unfortunately, iOS players cannot enjoy the game as it has not been released on the Apple App Store.

iOS players cannot even pre-register for BGMI. They will have to wait until the final version of the game is released.

Come One Come All! EARLY ACCESS is now officially open for everyone! 🙌🏼

A few famous PUBG Mobile streamers have given some hope to iOS by claiming that the game will soon be available for everyone. In addition to iOS players, many Android players could not gain Early Access to BGMI as the limit for the beta test was quickly reached.

BGMI redeem codes on the internet are fake

Misleading websites that promote fake BGMI redeem codes

Many PUBG Mobile players wait patiently for redeem codes. These coupons can be used to get in-game accessories for free.

BGMI has quite a few in-game accessories that players can acquire. The only downside to this is that players have to purchase the items. This is why redeem codes are always in demand when it comes to battle royale titles.

In addition to websites, players must also stay away from misleading YouTube videos

Since BGMI is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, many players expected the developers to release redeem codes for the title. Sadly, Krafton has not released any redeem codes for BGMI.

This, however, has not stopped sites from promoting fake redeem codes for BGMI. Players are advised not to use redeem codes circulating online as it will not yield any results. The aforementioned tweet is one example of such fake codes.

