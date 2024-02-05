A list of all bosses in Persona 3 Reload can be found in the next section. Reload brings with it a wide range of bosses you can face off against in the depths of Tartarus. Each boss is unique, possessing their own strengths and weaknesses that can be exploited to deal a sizable amount of damage, thus ending battles swiftly.

A list of all bosses in Persona 3 Reload (along with their spawn locations) can be found below, sorted into multiple categories.

Note: Spoilers for Persona 3 Reload will follow. Discretion is advised.

Location and list of all bosses in Persona 3 Reload

Bosses in Persona 3 Reload can be categorized into story-only bosses, optional bosses, and group bosses. A breakdown of each category, including their members, spawn dates, and locations, can be found below.

Story bosses in Persona 3 Reload

Story bosses are unskippable (Image via ATLUS)

These bosses are unskippable and must be defeated to progress through the campaign. They include:

Priestess : May 9, Iwatodai Station

: May 9, Iwatodai Station Emperor : June 8, Tartarus

: June 8, Tartarus Empress : June 8, Tartarus

: June 8, Tartarus Hierophant : July 7, Shirakawa Boulevard

: July 7, Shirakawa Boulevard Lovers : July 7, Shirakawa Boulevard

: July 7, Shirakawa Boulevard Chariot : August 6, Underground Base

: August 6, Underground Base Justice : August 6, Underground Base

: August 6, Underground Base Hermit : September 5, Paulownia Mall

: September 5, Paulownia Mall Fortune : October 4, Iwatodai Station

: October 4, Iwatodai Station Strength : October 4, Iwatodai Station

: October 4, Iwatodai Station Takaya Sakaki : November 3, Moonlight Bridge

: November 3, Moonlight Bridge Jin Shirato : November 3, Moonlight Bridge

: November 3, Moonlight Bridge Hanged Man : November 3, Moonlight Bridge

: November 3, Moonlight Bridge Chidori Yoshino : November 22, location unknown

: November 22, location unknown Jin Shirrato : January 31, Tartarus

: January 31, Tartarus Takaya Sakaki : January 31, Tartarus

: January 31, Tartarus Nyx Avatar: January 31, Tartaus

Group bosses and regular enemies in Persona 3 Reload

Group bosses and base enemies (Image via ATLUS)

These particular bosses usually spawn together and are thus quite challenging to deal with. They include:

Venus Eagle : Spawns in Floors 1 to 5.

: Spawns in Floors 1 to 5. Dancing Hand : Spawns in Floors 6 to 10.

: Spawns in Floors 6 to 10. Rampage Drive : Spawns in Floors 11 to 14.

: Spawns in Floors 11 to 14. Crying Table : Spawns in Floors 15 to 25.

: Spawns in Floors 15 to 25. Change Relic : Spawns in Floors 26 to 36.

: Spawns in Floors 26 to 36. Golden Beetle : Spawns in Floors 37 to 47.

: Spawns in Floors 37 to 47. Intrepid Knight : Spawns in Floors 48 to 59.

: Spawns in Floors 48 to 59. Furious Gigas : Spawns in Floors 60 to 72.

: Spawns in Floors 60 to 72. Fanatic Tower : Spawns in Floors 73 to 85.

: Spawns in Floors 73 to 85. Magical Magus : Spawns in Floors 86 to 98.

: Spawns in Floors 86 to 98. Natural Dancer : Spawns in Floors 99 to 110.

: Spawns in Floors 99 to 110. Arcane Turret : Spawns in Floors 111 to 122.

: Spawns in Floors 111 to 122. Sleeping Table : Spawns in Floors 123 to 135.

: Spawns in Floors 123 to 135. Hell Knight : Spawns in Floors 136 to 146.

: Spawns in Floors 136 to 146. Mythical Gigas : Spawns in Floors 147 to 160.

: Spawns in Floors 147 to 160. Judgement Sword : Spawns in Floors 161 to 171.

: Spawns in Floors 161 to 171. Status Giant : Spawns in Floors 172 to 180.

: Spawns in Floors 172 to 180. Phantom King : Spawns in Floors 181 to 190.

: Spawns in Floors 181 to 190. Royal Dancer : Spawns in Floors 191 to 201.

: Spawns in Floors 191 to 201. Reckoning Dice : Spawns in Floors 202 to 211.

: Spawns in Floors 202 to 211. Noble Seeker : Spawns in Floors 212 to 220.

: Spawns in Floors 212 to 220. Carnal Snake : Spawns in Floors 221 to 228.

: Spawns in Floors 221 to 228. World Balance : Spawns in Floors 229 to 236.

: Spawns in Floors 229 to 236. Fierce Cyclops : Spawns in Floors 237 to 244.

: Spawns in Floors 237 to 244. Jotun of Grief: Spawns in Floors 245 to 252.

Optional bosses in Persona 3 Reload

The Reaper (Image via ATLUS)

You can additionally challenge a series of optional bosses in Persona 3 Reload. These bosses are only unlocked once you clear certain prerequisites. Keep in mind that these optional bosses are some of the toughest foes in the game. As such, caution is advised when heading to battle against them:

The Reaper

Elizabeth

Theodore

Margaret

