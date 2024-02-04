All missing persons in Persona 3 Reload

Sometimes, you must venture into Tartarus to find missing persons in Persona 3 Reload. This is one of the many gameplay systems that were carried over from the FES and Portable releases of the game, and it is a great way to earn some extra rewards. You will be given a deadline to look for missing persons and rescue them and failing to do so in the given period will result in them being lost forever.

This article will go over all the missing persons in Persona 3 Reload you can rescue and what rewards you will receive by doing so.

All of the missing persons in Persona 3 Reload and the rewards

At times, Elizabeth will call you to inform you about people who have roamed into Tartarus by accident. You and S.E.E.S can search and rescue them during the dark hour, but remember that these people will be lost forever if you fail to rescue them before each Full Moon.

Rescuing these missing persons in Persona 3 Reload is quite easy. Once Elizabeth calls and tells you about the missing people, go to Tartarus during the Dark Hour. But, before you enter the gate or the Teleport Point, head to the left and talk with Elizabeth. If you select the option for asking about missing persons in Persona 3 Reload, she will tell you which floors to search. Take the teleport to the nearest floor, and Fuuka will be able to pinpoint their location.

Now, let's delve into all the missing persons in Persona 3 Reload and what rewards you shall receive once you rescue them.

Ayako Yoshimoto (June 18 - July 6)

Location: Floor 48-53 (50F)

Reward: Recarm skill card & Letter of Thanks

Kenjiro Tsutsumi (June 26 - July 6)

Locations: Floor 55-59 (56F)

Floor 55-59 (56F) Reward: 40,000 Yen

Yoshimi Miyama (June 26 - July 6)

Rewards: Floor 61-68 (64F)

Floor 61-68 (64F) Reward: 2 x Black Quartz

Yasuko Murabayashi (August 3 - August 5)

Location: Floor 78-81 (79F)

Floor 78-81 (79F) Reward: 4 x Emerald

Shuichi Niimura (August 3 - August 5)

Location: Floor 83-89 (84F)

Floor 83-89 (84F) Reward: Shift Boost skill card.

Satsuki Onozuka (August 19 - September 4)

Location: Floor 100-104 (101F)

Floor 100-104 (101F) Reward: Divine Grace skill car

Hirotaka Tanigami (August 29 - September 4)

Location : Floor 106-111 (108F)

: Floor 106-111 (108F) Reward: 20 x Malachite

Reiko Makita (September 3 - September 4)

Location: Floor 113-117 (114F)

Floor 113-117 (114F) Reward: Mediarama

Bunkichi Kitamura (September 12 - October 3)

Location: Floor 119-124 (120F)

Floor 119-124 (120F) Reward: 4 x Homunculus

Aki Kirobe (September 22-October 3)

Location: Floor 133-135 (135F)

Reward: Magic Talisman

Yasunobu Shimozono (September 22 - October 3)

Location: Floor137-142 (140F)

Floor137-142 (140F) Reward: 100,000 Yen

Maiko Oohashi (October 21 - November 2)

Location: Floor 145-150 (146F)

Floor 145-150 (146F) Reward: Felt Doll

Ryohei Nakatsugswa (October 21 - November 2)

Location: Floor 156-160 (159F)

Floor 156-160 (159F) Reward: Berserker’s Seal

Takeko Hiraoka (October 30 - November 2)

Location: Floor162-168 (165F)

Floor162-168 (165F) Reward: Avaricious Ring

Tomoyuki Itami (November 27 -December 1)

Location: Floor173-178 (177F)

Floor173-178 (177F) Reward: Omega Drive

Katsue Sugi (November 28 - December 1)

Location: Floor194-197 (196F)

Floor194-197 (196F) Reward: 3 x Diamond

Yumiko Sasamaki (December 22 - December 30)

Location: Floor 204-211 (209F)

Floor 204-211 (209F) Reward: Scintillating Coin x 2

Nobuko Fukuchi (December 22 - December 30)

Location: Floor 219-224 (221F)

Floor 219-224 (221F) Reward: Ruby x 3

Fumika Terado (January 15 -January 30)

Location: Floor 231-235 (232F)

Floor 231-235 (232F) Reward: 1 x Soma

Mitsutoshi Okimototo (January 15 - January 30)

Location: Floor 248-252 (250F)

Floor 248-252 (250F) Reward: Salvation

Ideally, you should search and rescue the missing Persons in Persona 3 Reload the day before each Full Moon. But sometimes, people related to your social links will be lost, and if you want to level up your links, you should rescue them as soon as possible.

